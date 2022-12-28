North rallies St. Dominic past Timberland for OT win in own tourney semifinal

O'FALLON, Mo. — Trevor North was at a crossroads.

The St. Dominic senior guard posted a glaring donut in an 0-for-6 stat line from the floor in the Crusaders' 23-point loss to Cardinal Ritter one week ago.

“I had Ritter marked on my calendar because last year, we lost by like 25 or 30 and it was embarrassing. I went into that game super motivated. Everything else was fine, but I couldn't score,” North said. “And it really killed me. I said to myself, 'Well, do I want to keep having these type of games or am I just going to put my head down and work?' And that's what I had to do.”

To say the least, North has rebounded from the tough outing against the Lions.

The sharpshooter went 10-for-19 from the field on his way to 25 points in Tuesday's win over Holt in a first-round game at the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament.

North followed that up with a 20-point effort that included the eventual game-winning jumper with 27.9 seconds left in overtime Wednesday night to lead the Crusaders to a come-from-behind 58-56 semifinal win over Timberland.

Second-seeded St. Dominic (7-3) will play in their own holiday tourney championship game for the fourth successive season against No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt South (7-2) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Crusaders won the title in 2019 and 2020, and fell short against the Bulldogs in last season's final.

“We've got a good program now and I expect it from our guys,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “When you get really good senior leadership, it's just contagious and it's my expectation every year that we're here.”

Third-seeded Timberland (8-2) led much of Wednesday's contest, but eventually saw its eight-game winning streak come to a halt.

“It was a great high school basketball game. We unfortunately came up on the short end of it,” Wolves coach Kyle Deweese said. “We knew coming in they were a great team and we knew it was going to be a challenge. I was really proud of how my kids stepped up in the moment and really gave a very good team everything they wanted.”

North had a relatively tame first three quarters against the Wolves with just six points as the two teams were tied 39-39 after three. But he exploded with clutch shot after clutch shot in the final 12 minutes in scoring 11 of the Crusaders' 12 points in the fourth quarter to go along with his big bucket in the extra session.

“When push came to shove, (North) makes plays and he hit a big one for us there,” Roberts said. “He's the one guy on our team that can consistently get a shot for himself at any point in the game. We gave him the ball at the end of regulation and overtime and he stepped up and hit a really big one.”

AJ Raines scored 13 points to lead three Wolves in double figures, as Tank Billings had 12 points and Jacob Aydelott added 10. Will Muench came off the bench to contribute eight points and Travis Reeves tossed in seven.

Muench had to step up because Timberland played most of the final three quarters and overtime without leading scorer Caden Bish, who injured his wrist in the second quarter and spent the rest of the game on the bench with his right arm in a sling.

“Losing (Bish) is a huge loss, obviously, so we'll see what's going on with that, but to see our kids rally and compete with a good team when we lose one of our top players is good to see,” Deweese said. “He came over bleeding from his nose, so I got him subbed out real quick, but he didn't say anything about the wrist. We found out later from the trainer that he was going to need to get an X-ray on the wrist, so we'll hope for the best with that.”

The first quarter featured four lead changes, the last of which coming when Muench drained a triple that helped the Wolves to a 15-11 lead after one.

Timberland led by six late in the first half before St. Dominic tallied the final five points of the second quarter to cut it to 26-25 at the half.

“The first half, we just couldn't seem to find a bucket,” North said. “I think we shot like 2 for 20 from three. We're usually able to hit shots, so second half we had to turn it around.”

Aydelott's trey to start the second half gave the Wolves a four-point advantage and the Crusaders kept getting close by cutting it to one again on a couple of occasions before finally squaring things on four straight points by Andrew Henke to close out the third quarter.

North drilled consecutive 3-pointers 54 seconds apart to start the fourth quarter to give St. Dominic a 45-39 lead — their first lead since late in the first quarter — and send him on his way to a huge final stretch of the game.

“When that first one went in, I knew I needed to keep shooting the ball,” North said. “It was especially big for me because I've been really working on my shot recently. At the beginning of the season, I haven't been able to shoot well and I started off very inconsistent. Now that I've been able to see a shot go in, I want to keep shooting.”

Timberland never regained the lead in the fourth but did draw even at 51-51 on Billings' runner off the glass with 49 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Down by two, Aydelott's trey from the right wing gave the Wolves a 56-55 lead with 1:12 left and set the stage for North's baseline jumper that put the Crusaders back up for good.

“The three or four possessions before that, we couldn't find a shot,” North said. “We were just struggling, so I realized a pull-up from me was going to be better than us trying to find a shot around.”

Timberland missed a shot with four seconds left and Jeremiah Neal grabbed the rebound for St. Dominic. Neal, who scored 15 points, hit a free throw at the other end with 1.3 seconds left to seal the win for the Crusaders and send them on to the title game.

St. Dominic Tournament, semifinal: St. Dominic 58, Timberland 56