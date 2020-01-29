Notebook: Bouslog is Duchesne's all-time leader; Collinsville's Taylor joins exclusive club

Wade Bouslog felt like he was in the right place.
He just wasn’t sure how he’d make it work.
After seven years coaching in the rough-and-tumble world of junior college basketball, Bouslog and his wife, Tracy, were looking to move closer to her home of Cape Girardeau. He was eyeing a transition to high school hoops, so the Bouslogs set their sights on St. Louis and Wade sent around his resume.
He had some nibbles, but one place really stood out above the others.
“I had a good feeling about Duchesne,” Bouslog said.
His intuition was right, but the situation would take some work. Bouslog interviewed for the job during the day and Duchesne called him that night. It would love to bring him on as basketball coach. But it didn’t have a teaching job in the building.
Bouslog heard all he needed to hear.
“I took the coaching job and figured out the teaching part later,” Bouslog said. “It felt like a really good fit.”
Seventeen years later, it has been a match made in St. Charles.
Last week, the 46-year-old Bouslog became the program’s all-time leader in wins. Under Bouslog’s guidance Duchesne has won 275 games, moving him past Ted Yeater for first place.
“It’s another step on the road,” Bouslog said. “It shows I’ve been here awhile.”
That the Pioneers beat Borgia, 49-43, to put Bouslog atop the all-time list meant a lot. A consummate student of the game, Bouslog has long admired Borgia coach Dave Neier and the consistent success of his program. When given the chance to add the Knights to the schedule in 2006, Bouslog jumped at it.
“It’s a big deal,” Bouslog said. “When we scheduled Borgia we wanted to be that.”
Duchesne lost its first eight games to Borgia on Bouslog’s watch but then the tables turned. The Pioneers have won 11 of their last 14 against the Knights. All the while Bouslog has continued to appreciate Neier, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday. A 700-game winner with five state championships, Neier has a pedigree that would allow him to be a primadonna should he so choose.
He never has.
“One of the things I’ve always admired about him is his humility,” Bouslog said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
Bouslog’s appreciation for great coaches comes from one of the greatest coaches to ever run practice. Bouslog began his coaching education as a college student in Nashville, where he was mentored by longtime Lipscomb coach Don Meyer. A giant at the NAIA level, Meyer’s career record was 923-324 over 35 years. He won one NAIA national title (1986) and inspired a myriad of young coaches, including Pat Summitt, who turned the Tennessee women’s program into a powerhouse.
Bouslog spent most of his youth in Taylorville before his family moved to Nashville when he was in high school. While in college in Nashville, he latched on at Lipscomb and began soaking up everything he could.
“Coach Meyer was the biggest influence on me other than my dad,” Bouslog said.
Bouslog started grinding his way through the junior college ranks. He spent five years at Shawnee Community College as its head coach before casting his net toward the high school level in St. Louis.
When he finally landed at Duchesne, he saw great potential. The football and soccer teams were both strong and Bouslog figured the boys basketball team could be, too.
He got a huge boost when his tenure coincided with the arrival of Zach Plackemeier, who became the Pioneers’ all-time leading scorer during his career from 2003-07. As a junior, Plackemeier was critical as Duchesne won its first district championship in 30 seasons.
It also was Bouslog’s first experience with the family nature of Duchesne. When Plackemeier set Duchesne’s scoring record, he did so by breaking his dad’s mark. Bouslog has since coached a multitude of brothers in his time, including the Briscoe, Loewenstein and Moore siblings.
He also credited his assistant coaches with being significant contributors to the program.
“We’ve had a good run of talent,” Bouslog said. “We’ve had good staff continuity.”
They’ve also had Bouslog. While he didn’t know what would happen when he accepted Duchesne’s offer, he felt it was the right choice.
“I always liked the idea of going somewhere and building a program,” Bouslog said. “I didn’t know at the time that Duchesne was the place.”
ALTON SHOOTOUT READY FOR DEBUT
Dana Morgan never figured he’d have to monitor the weather so much for an indoor event.
In his first season as Alton’s boys basketball coach, Morgan and the Redbirds are hosting the first Alton Shootout on Saturday at Alton High. It’s a 14-team, seven-game event that starts at 10 a.m. and will run into the night.
And the weather looks promising.
“With any shootout it’s a crap shoot,” Morgan said. “You have to hope and pray.”
Alton took part in East St. Louis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Classic on Jan. 18 and saw firsthand how weather can mess with the event. Kansas City’s Lincoln College Prep and Chicago Orr were expected to make the trip but canceled when faced with potentially hazardous winter conditions. Every day that the weather outlook improves, it gives Morgan and the staff putting on the event one less thing to worry about.
Especially with the traffic concerns.
On Saturday a chunk of Interstate 255 will close for five months. The area between Collinsville Road and Interstate 64 will be shut down for construction, which could be problematic for teams and fans headed toward Alton, especially those coming from Evansville.
Among the highlights of Saturday’s showcase is Evansville Bosse (10-4) making the trip to take on Chicago Bogan (17-2) at 5:30 p.m.
Bosse brings with it Houston signee Kiyron Powell. A 6-foot-10 center, Powell is averaging 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and nine blocks per game. He recently was named a McDonald’s All-American.
Morgan said Bosse is coming to the Alton Shootout in part because Alton took part in Bosse’s shootout earlier this winter.
Assembling a roster of intriguing games is often the toughest part for a shootout. Morgan assumed it would be challenging but found between himself and Andre McMurray, who runs the Southwest Illinois Jets Basketball Club, they had enough connections to start the process. Once they landed Trinity and East St. Louis to anchor the shootout as the showcase game, the pieces started to fit together.
“A lot of other teams started falling into place,” Morgan said.
The lineup was set by May, but interest was so great Morgan added an additional game in October to make it a seven-game affair.
The first game starts at 10 a.m. with Metro-East Lutheran facing Litchfield. At 11:30 a.m., Madison takes on Cahokia. At 1 p.m., Belleville East faces Hazelwood East. At 2:30 p.m., Ladue takes on Mount Vernon.
Alton will play Decatur Eisenhower at 4 p.m. Bosse draws Bogan at 5:30 p.m. and East St. Louis plays Trinity at 7 p.m. in the finale.
When Morgan was hired as Alton’s coach last spring, one of his goals was to bring a basketball event to town. The love of the game is so strong he felt it deserved its own showcase.
“This is everybody’s NBA,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be a fun day of basketball.”
Tickets are $10 and available at the door. The gym holds around 2,900 spectators.
“I’m expecting a lot more than that to come through those doors,” Morgan said.
Work has already begun on next year’s Alton Shootout. Morgan said there are hopes to make it a two-day event as he’s already talking with local teams plus programs in Kansas City, Wisconsin and other corners of Illinois.
“We think this thing is going to grow into a bigger event,” Morgan said.
COLLINSVILLE’S TAYLOR JOINS ELITE CLASS
With his 53-point outburst against Trinity in the Belleville East Classic championship last Saturday, Collinsville senior guard Ray’Sean Taylor became the latest area player to join the 50-point club.
It’s a club that does not include Jayson Tatum, BJ Young or Cameron Biedscheid.
The last area player to put up half a hundred was Chaminade's Luke Kasubke, who as a junior scored 50 in a 99-56 victory Dec. 27, 2018, against Parkway North in the Chaminade holiday tournament. Kasubke, now a senior for the Red Devils, has signed with Kansas State.
Prior to that was Whitfield graduate and current University of Missouri sophomore guard Torrence Watson, who scored 50 or more three times his senior season alone. Watson's best night was a 58-point explosion against De Smet on January 30, 2018. He dropped 50 points on Lift For Life on December 11, 2017. He concluded his career at Whitfield with a 51-point effort in a 78-68 loss to Charleston on March 3, 2018.
Riverview Gardens guard Tyrin Williams popped off for 50 against Northwest Academy on January 11, 2012.
The pride of Eskridge High, Ben McLemore, dropped 50 points in a 91-59 win over Affton on February 5, 2010.
Chaminade’s Brad Beal announced himself as a sophomore when he went for 51 points against CBC at the Pattonville Tournament on December 5, 2008.
The area’s highest point total in the last two decades belongs to Miller Career Academy’s Jerome Jones, who notched 65 against Gateway STEM on January 9, 2009.
Taylor, who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, is fast approaching the all-time scoring record at Collinsville. After pouring in 44 points against Triad on Tuesday, he has 1,931 points to put him fourth all-time in school history. Taylor has to pass Terry Bethel (1,943), Richard Keene (1,968) and Tom Parker (2,041) to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Parker’s mark has stood since 1968.
Taylor’s 53-point performance broke Parker’s single-game record of 50 points.
VASHON HOSTS TOP-RANKED CURIE
The No. 1 team in Missouri meets the No. 1 team in Illinois when Vashon hosts Chicago Curie at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and top-ranked team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4 poll, Vashon (13-4) has won four in a row and eight of its last nine.
The top-ranked team in the Illinois Associated Press’s Class 4A poll and the top-ranked team in the Chicago Sun-Times top-25, Curie (19-1) brings a talented team that does not have one top-rated prospect in the junior or senior classes.
Hazelwood Central faces Chicago Simeon at 4 p.m. as part of a doubleheader at Vashon.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
THIS WEEK
• The Cardinal Ritter Classic is Saturday. The event features six games and gets started at noon when Cardinal Ritter’s girls face Parkway South. The boys start at 1:30 p.m. when Miller Career Academy takes on Ritenour. That’s followed by Lift For Life vs. Jennings at 4:30 p.m., University City vs. Soldan at 6 p.m. and McCluer facing Ritter at 7:30 p.m.
• CBC hosts Chaminade for its second Metro Catholic Conference meeting this season at 6 p.m. Friday. Advance tickets are on sale at both schools for $5. It is expected to sell out.
The No. 3 large school, CBC (12-6) faces two-time defending Class 4 champion Grandview (12-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the 810 Varsity Showcase at Lee’s Summit High in suburban Kansas City.
• The Parkway West Showdown championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Parkway West.
• The Fort Zumwalt North Tournament continues Thursday and Friday. Reigning Class 5 champion Rock Bridge vs. Fort Zumwalt North at 6 p.m. Thursday. Troy faces Sikeston at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winners will then meet for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Zumwalt North.
• The Union Invitational semifinals are set for Friday, with Washington taking on Summit at 5:30 p.m. and Borgia facing Fort Zumwalt South at 7 p.m.
The championship game is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
COMING ATTRACTIONS
• The O’Fallon Shootout is next weekend at O’Fallon Township High. The two-day event features three games Feburary 7 and four February 8.
Friday’s schedule includes Mascoutah vs. Springfield Southeast at 5:30 p.m., O’Fallon vs. two-time defending Class 4A champion Belleville West at 7 p.m. and Pinckneyville vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule starts with Mehlville vs. Chicago Curie at 4 p.m., Chaminade vs. O’Fallon at 5:30 p.m., Chicago’s Whitney Young vs. Marion, Arkansas at 7 p.m. and Collinsville vs. Chicago Simeon at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to Friday’s games are $7, Saturday’s games cost $10 or a two-day pass costs $15. Tickets are available online. Visit BankOfOfallonShootout.com for more information.
• Trinity takes on Vashon at St. Louis Community College–Meramec at 4 p.m. February 8. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.
Vashon won both meetings between these two teams last season. The first at Vashon in a regular season game and the second in a Class 3 quarterfinal at historic Normandy High.
TIP-INS
• Lindbergh and Marquette are boarding buses to play one another in Knightstown, Indiana, on Saturday. The two local teams will meet in the Hoosier Gym at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The gym was the site where basketball scenes from the 1986 movie “Hoosiers” was filmed. Built in 1921, the small facility is available to rent and several local boys teams have played there in recent years.
The girls teams from Lindbergh and Marquette will play at 5 p.m. Saturday.