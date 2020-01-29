Notebook: Bouslog is Duchesne's all-time leader; Collinsville's Taylor joins exclusive club

“It’s another step on the road,” Bouslog said. “It shows I’ve been here awhile.”

That the Pioneers beat Borgia, 49-43, to put Bouslog atop the all-time list meant a lot. A consummate student of the game, Bouslog has long admired Borgia coach Dave Neier and the consistent success of his program. When given the chance to add the Knights to the schedule in 2006, Bouslog jumped at it.

“It’s a big deal,” Bouslog said. “When we scheduled Borgia we wanted to be that.”

Duchesne lost its first eight games to Borgia on Bouslog’s watch but then the tables turned. The Pioneers have won 11 of their last 14 against the Knights. All the while Bouslog has continued to appreciate Neier, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday. A 700-game winner with five state championships, Neier has a pedigree that would allow him to be a primadonna should he so choose.

He never has.

“One of the things I’ve always admired about him is his humility,” Bouslog said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”