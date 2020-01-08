Notebook: CBC prepares for rough stretch; Highland Shootout sold out

Brown had to find out where he fit in with the Mustangs in a hurry. He’s a regular part of their rotation but the competition is fierce. Morgan Park is routinely battling with Simeon, Whitney Young and Curie for top billing in the Windy City. Brown knew St. Louis loves its basketball but has found Chicago takes it to another level.

“I like it,” he said with a smile. “It’s a show being on the sideline, it’s a show being on the court. I do what I have to do and know my role.”

Brown played his role well last season as St. Mary’s made its first state semifinal appearance and finished as the Class 4 runner-up. He averaged 6.7 points, nearly two rebounds and two steals per game. He knocked down 31 percent of his 131 3-point attempts.

Brown figured to be a prominent piece of St. Mary’s program this season and next with his experience.

Now standing 6-foot-1, the lanky Brown has the potential to be a difference maker in the long run as he grows more comfortable at Morgan Park.

“(Coach Nick Irvin) tells me I can do more with my role,” Brown said. “Rebound, play defense and shoot when I’m open. Run the sets.”