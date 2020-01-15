Notebook: East St. Louis hosts first Classic; Highland Shootout delivers the goods

The No. 4 large school, CBC will play its second home game this season when it hosts Vianney on Friday. It turns around and takes on No. 9 large school East St. Louis. It’s another tough test for the Flyers a little more than a week after battling tooth and nail at Vashon. Chambers said he’s looking forward to seeing how his team compares with the Cadets and their North Carolina-bound senior guard Caleb Love.

“We’re excited to have them come in. It’s going to be a good game,” Chambers said. “We wanted to play the hardest schedule to get us ready.”

As East St. Louis began putting together the Classic, Chambers found that having won the program’s first state championship last March didn’t hurt the sales pitch. The defending 3A champions made an impression on their spectacular run last spring.

“East St. Louis basketball is kind of on the map now,” Chambers said. “They’ll listen and want to participate in your event.”

They’ll also ask East St. Louis to participate in their event. East Side will play North Lawndale on Jan. 26 at Chicago Orr’s shootout. It’ll then face Trinity at Alton’s first basketball shootout Feb. 1.

“That’s the way it has to work,” Chambers said.