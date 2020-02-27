Notebook: East St. Louis tries to spoil Collinsville's outright title hopes; Whitfield in a familiar place

To make a third three-game win streak happen and claim its first district title since 2015, Crystal City will have to get through Brentwood and standout guard Chris Hill. A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill has spent much of the winter as the area’s most lethal scorer. It wasn’t until Wednesday night when Hancock’s Sam Richardson went off for 43 points that he tied Hill’s area-leading average of 28.6 points per game.

Hill has been a scoring machine all season. He’s been held to 19 or fewer points three times and rival Maplewood-Richmond Heights did it twice. In Brentwood’s seven February games, Hill has pumped in 31 or more points four times. He’s also averaging more than 11 rebounds, nearly five assists, five steals and two blocks per game.

It’s going to be tough for Crystal City to try to keep Hill from detonating in what could be the last game of his high school career.

“He’s got the size and skills of a college guard,” Lee Richardson said. “It’s going to be quite a challenge. I don’t know that anyone has been successful in stopping him. He’s a constant threat on both sides of the floor”