Notebook: East St. Louis tries to spoil Collinsville's outright title hopes; Whitfield in a familiar place

To become the outright champion of the Southwestern Conference, the Collinsville boys basketball team will have to beat the defending league champion in the City of Champions.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Collinsville (27-3 overall, 9-2 league) travels to rival East St. Louis (18-10, 6-5) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday.
Collinsville grabbed a piece of the Southwestern Conference when it beat Belleville East on Tuesday. A win over the Flyers would give the Kahoks their first outright league title since 1996. Should Collinsville lose and O’Fallon beat Alton on Friday, both Collinsville and O'Fallon would finish 9-3 in conference and have split their home-and-home games this season.
It would a cherry on top of what has been a remarkable winter for Collinsville.
“Winning the conference title is quite an achievement,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said Tuesday night. “We’ve clinched a share and it’s the hardest thing we’ve done this season. We won our own tournament, but those are sprints. The conference race is a marathon. It’s a gauntlet to get through it.”
It’s going to be tough Friday at East St. Louis. The defending Southwestern Conference champion and Class 3A champion, East Side is going to be geared up for its home finale.
“It’s senior night so it’s going to be emotional for our seniors,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “We’ve prepared for Collinsville. They’ve played well and have had a really good season. We’re starting to peak at the right time.”
Collinsville actually owes East Side a tip of the cap. Had East St. Louis not beaten O’Fallon 67-45 last week, the Kahoks would not control their own destiny.
It speaks to the rugged nature of the conference and the development of the Flyers.
After graduating a talented and historic class of seniors last season, East St. Louis brought back some key pieces, but there were a lot of new faces in new roles. It’s taken the better part of three months for the Flyers to find out who they are and what they do well, but their identity has started to crystalize.
Chambers put together a schedule that tested his team. East Side played at Vashon, hosted CBC, Cardinal Ritter and took on Trinity in the highlight game of the Alton Shootout. The Flyers lost those four games by a combined 19 points, but the experience of playing top-tier competition is expected to pay dividends.
“Everyone is better (at the end of the season), I know we are,” Chambers said. “We’ve matured so much. They had to go through the storm.”
Collinsville beat East St. Louis 51-36 on Dec. 10. Eleven weeks is an eternity in a basketball season. Collinsville was in the midst of ripping off what would become 22 consecutive wins.
The Kahoks have continued to win at an impressive clip, but they have had their challenges, too. Since suffering a 55-41 loss Jan. 31 to O’Fallon — their first — the Kahoks have played seven games. In those seven games, they scored more than 55 points once and been held to 49 or fewer points twice.
“This late in the season everyone is getting better,” Collinsville standout guard Ray’Sean Taylor said Tuesday. “They understand the style of play we have and they try to do the best they can.”
East St. Louis is going to do its best to make life hard on Taylor. It’s much easier said than done.
“I think Coach (Lee) does a good job putting Ray in a position to be successful,” Chambers said. “We’ll throw different things at them and see how they respond.”
Chambers doesn’t know how Friday will go, but he’s sure the rivalry will bring out the best of both teams. There will be surprise performances from players rising to the moment.
And regardless of who wins, both teams will be better prepared as they begin postseason play next week. Collinsville faces Granite City at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional.
East St. Louis draws either Cahokia or Highland at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Triad Regional.
“My guys are going to play really, really hard Friday,” Chambers said. “They’re starting to jell. We’re starting to see it. We’ll be ready to go on a run.”
WHITFIELD MAKES SEVENTH SUCCESSIVE DISTRICT FINAL
Mike Potsou couldn’t recall off the top of his head how many district championship games his Whitfield team has played for the last decade or so.
Probably because they all run together.
For the seventh year in a row and the ninth time since 2009, Whitfield will play for a district championship when it hosts Lutheran South at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Whitfield (9-18) is only this position because of some exceptional defensive work in its district semifinal Wednesday.
The Warriors rallied from a 31-21 halftime deficit to beat DuBourg 49-43.
In the first half, DuBourg junior guard Micah Holt was creating for his teammates and running the offensive show. Whitfield wanted to see what happened if it upped the defensive pressure on Holt after halftime.
It proved effective as Whitfield’s defense fueled its offense and it outscored DuBourg 28-12 in the second half.
“We thought it if we could take away his strengths we’d create problems for their other ball handlers,” Potsou said.
Aiding Whitfield’s cause, Potsou said, was the Warriors' ability to clean up on the glass for offensive rebounds and second-chance points. It also did itself a huge service by valuing the basketball with only seven turnovers.
It didn’t hurt Whitfield got three days of time to game plan for DuBourg. Whitfield doesn't have that kind of time to prep for Lutheran South (10-17).
The Lancers survived a humdinger of a district semifinal as they beat Hancock 88-79. Hancock senior standout Sam Richardson exploded for 43 points, but Lutheran South got spectacular performances from juniors Austin Reis, Jonathan Prange and Jack Lawson. Reis scored 25 points and Prange had 22. Lawson stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks before fouling out.
Both Whitfield and Lutheran South have asked underclassmen to carry significant responsibilities. The way Whitfield dug out of its halftime deficit and dug in defensively speaks to the maturity of its younger players.
“They key component was they believed they could do it,” Potsou said. “We’ve faced our challenges all season long. We have to continue believing in what we’re doing and execute.”
CRYSTAL CITY BUILDS THE BUZZ
For the first time since 2016, Crystal City will play for a district championship.
It’ll be the first district championship game for Hornets coach Lee Richardson, too.
“It’s a fun ride right now,” Richardson said. “We’re enjoying it.”
Crystal City (13-12) hosts Brentwood (13-11) in the Class 2 District 4 championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Richardson and the Hornets are savoring this winter. Crystal City won more than nine games for the first time in four years. Last year, Richardon’s first with the program, they went 9-17. A strong summer of offseason work has paid off this winter. Richardson said it’s taken time, but the Hornets have found their rhythm.
“Basketball is a game of chemistry,” Richardson said. “It’s been a two-year process.”
Things didn’t start out with a bang, either. The Hornets lost three of their first four games. Those three losses came by a combined 11 points. When the new year came, Crystal City was still battling uphill as it was 3-8 on Jan. 10. Since then they’ve had a pair of three-game win streaks and are currently riding a two-game streak heading into Friday’s district final.
“The year started rough,” Richardson said. “To get through that patch and hold it together, it’s been neat for them. I think everybody likes each other pretty good right now.”
To make a third three-game win streak happen and claim its first district title since 2015, Crystal City will have to get through Brentwood and standout guard Chris Hill. A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill has spent much of the winter as the area’s most lethal scorer. It wasn’t until Wednesday night when Hancock’s Sam Richardson went off for 43 points that he tied Hill’s area-leading average of 28.6 points per game.
Hill has been a scoring machine all season. He’s been held to 19 or fewer points three times and rival Maplewood-Richmond Heights did it twice. In Brentwood’s seven February games, Hill has pumped in 31 or more points four times. He’s also averaging more than 11 rebounds, nearly five assists, five steals and two blocks per game.
It’s going to be tough for Crystal City to try to keep Hill from detonating in what could be the last game of his high school career.
“He’s got the size and skills of a college guard,” Lee Richardson said. “It’s going to be quite a challenge. I don’t know that anyone has been successful in stopping him. He’s a constant threat on both sides of the floor”
Hill is a willing playmaker who will share the ball, which makes him that much harder to muzzle. Richardson said he and his staff have tried to do some things during the season and at practice in anticipation of seeing a talent of Hill’s caliber with the season on the line.
“We’ve played with an eye toward this moment,” Richardson said. “Hopefully we’ll execute at the right time.”
The challenge will be formidable, but Crystal City can hang its hat on the fact it will be in the comforts of its own gym. For a team and coach that haven’t been this far together, every advantage — even a small one — is helpful.
“The biggest thing is getting that travel time back,” Richardson said. “Our players can go home and get to bed while other people are probably riding the bus.”
Being at home also will give the Crystal City faithful a chance to let their voices be heard. It’s been a slow build for the Hornets to prove their worth to their town. Richardson said their recent struggles and even their stumbles earlier this season left some doubt as to how legitimate this team’s chances of doing something special really were.
Those questions have been answered.
“We’re legit. We’re still picking up steam,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of buzz. I think we’ll have a packed house. We’ll compete either way.”
TRINITY TO DEFEND DISTRICT TITLE AT LUTHERAN NORTH
For the first time in school history, Trinity is a defending district champion.
For the third year in a row, the Titans will play for a district championship.
The No. 5 small school, Trinity (23-5) takes on Lutheran North (20-8) at high noon Saturday at Lutheran North for the Class 3 District 7 championship.
The Titans have won seven in a row and beat their first two postseason opponents by a combined 85 points.
Lutheran North squeaked past Soldan 71-66 in a district semifinal Wednesday after it scored 100 against McCluer South-Berkeley on Monday.
Last season, Trinity beat Soldan to claim the first district championship in school history. Had it not crossed paths with eventual state champion Vashon in the quarterfinal round, it might have added a state semifinal appearance to its resume.
Lutheran North last won a district championship in 2013, when it went on to take third in Class 3. Second-year coach Gerald “Dink” Jones has history with Trinity. While he was leading Northwest Academy, his Hornets rallied from a 20-point third-quarter deficit to beat Trinity in a district championship game.
Trinity has been powered by 7-foot center and Creighton signee Ryan Kalkbrenner and senior guard and Central Michigan signee Rashad Weekly. Miami Ohio football recruit TJ Rush has provided valuable production, as well.
Lutheran North has been led by senior guard Tahj Patterson and Josh Smith, who average 13 and 12 points per game, respectively. Juniors Cleveland Washington and Isaiah Williams are good for about 12 points per game, too.
BATTLE OF BREESE MOVES TO GILLESPIE
If you’re headed up Illinois Route 4 on Friday, be prepared for traffic.
All of Breese might be on the road.
For the third time this season, rivals Mater Dei and Breese Central will face off. This time it’s for a Class 2A Gillespie Regional championship. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
The No. 4 small school, Mater Dei (26-5) beat Central last season 56-55 in a Class 3A regional semifinal before being knocked out by East St. Louis in the final.
This time around, East Side stayed in Class 3A while the two rivals dropped down. Mater Dei is riding a full head of steam as it has won nine games in a row. It’s beaten Central five successive times and won six of the last seven meetings.
Central (15-17) limped into the postseason on a four-game losing streak but has bounced back with wins over Litchfield and Carlinville during regional play.
Mater Dei left no doubt about the superior team during the two regular-season meetings as it won the first 64-35 at Nashville then scored a 61-50 home win Feb. 7.
The winner will face Teutopolis or Pana at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shelbyville.
OTHER POSTSEASON GAMES ON THE HORIZON
• Madison (22-10) takes on rival Lovejoy (23-10) in a Class 1A regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Valmeyer. Madison has won back-to-back regional championships.
• Althoff (10-18) takes on Nashville (26-6) in a 2A regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Red Bud. It’s the fourth regional championship game for the Crusaders since 2015.
• Alton Marquette (24-6) faces Roxana (23-9) in a 2A regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Roxana.
• Belleville West (15-12) takes on Belleville East (17-12) in a Class 4A regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Maroons pulled out a 50-49 overtime win Feb. 18. These rivals split their two meetings this season.