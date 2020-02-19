Notebook: Edwardsville runs win streak to 11; Hazelwood Central cancels game against Vashon

Nick Hemken's biggest contributions don’t show up in the box score.
At least not on his stat line.
A 6-foot-1 and 195-pound senior forward on the Edwardsville High boys basketball team, Hemken’s job is clear space for his teammates.
He’s the Tigers’ designated screener and he’s been integral to Edwardsville’s success this season.
“A lot of people look at it and think I’m not getting the glory,” Hemken said. “I’m going to get them open and get them a basket.”
After slogging through a 9-20 season last winter, Edwardsville is back in the mix for the Southwestern Conference championship. The Tigers are 21-7 overall and 5-4 in conference play. They’ve won 11 in a row that includes a forfeit win they were awarded after East St. Louis self-reported an ineligible player following their Feb. 7 game.
Tuesday night Edwardsville locked up its biggest win of the season when it took down league leader Collinsville 38-36 on the road. It ended a four-game losing streak to the Kahoks and came in large part due to Edwardsville’s ability to limit Collinsville standout guard Ray’Sean Taylor.
Taylor averages 24 points per game but is capable of going off any given night as he’s scored 44 once and had a career-best 53 against Trinity. Tuesday night he led Collinsville with 18 points which was actually two more than he managed when they met Dec. 13 and Collinsville won 47-29.
“It was a great challenge,” junior forward Brennan Weller said of the win over the Kahoks. “Any night in the Southwestern Conference is a battle.”
Edwardsville’s defense has been its calling card all season. The Tigers allow 37.6 points per game, fewest in their league. The emphasis on making life miserable for opponents has been embraced up and down the lineup. It’s become part of the team’s identity.
“I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the state,” senior guard Ethan Young said. “Our defense is always there to back us up.”
The Tigers know how to make it hard to score. There are also nights they have a hard time scoring, too. Edwardsville averages 48 points per game, also the fewest in the Southwestern Conference. A significant difference between last season and this season has been the emergence of Weller. The 6-foot-4 and 165-pound guard averages 19.7 points a game, more than double his 8.8 average as a sophomore. Weller is the first name opponents put on the scouting report and try to take away. If he doesn’t score the Tigers can’t either, right?
Easier said than done. Weller has been held to single digits scoring one time this season when Althoff kept him at 9 in a 49-37 Edwardsville win. On Tuesday he matched Taylor with 18 points.
“The coaching staff comes up with sets to get me open,” Weller said.
Which is why Hemken is such a key piece. His screens give Weller space or force the defense to switch defenders which can also provide value to the Tigers.
“I just go and do it and let Brennan go score,” Hemken said.
Edwardsville hasn’t won this many games in a row since it ripped off a 26 game-winning streak in 2017 when it finished 30-2 and lost to Simeon in the Supersectional. This group of Tigers are savoring their success and enjoying it.
“There is more enthusiasm (when you win) but we’re a good group of guys whether we win or lose we’re ready to go back to work,” Hemken said.
Edwardsville plays at rival Alton (11-15) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HAZELWOOD CENTRAL CANCELS GAME AT VASHON
Hazelwood Central backed out of its game scheduled Thursday at Vashon.
“I was told the scheduling did not work out,” Hazelwood communications specialist Ross Green said.
Green was told the scheduling did not work out by Hazelwood Central athletics director Josh Martin, who did not return a call seeking comment.
The Vashon-Hazelwood Central game had been on both teams' schedules all season until this week, when it was removed from the STLhighschoolsports.com database.
Vashon was taken by surprise that Central could not fulfill its commitment.
“We were unaware of a scheduling conflict,” Vashon coach Tony Irons said.
Central already played at Vashon this winter when it took on Chicago Simeon in a showcase Feb. 1.
Vashon and Central played the previous three years, alternating home and away. Last season, Vashon won at Central 49-43. Central was the last area team to beat Vashon on its home court when it scored a 78-72 win on February 22, 2018.
The loss of the Central game puts Vashon in a pinch. The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (16-5) already was missing a regular season game after its Public High League game with Roosevelt was not expected to be made up after it was canceled due to inclement weather.
Now the Wolverines are two games short of a full schedule and Irons is open and looking for an opponent in the final days of the regular season.
“We need a game, we’d take it in a heartbeat,” Irons said. “We’re not trying to do a lot of traveling this late in the year, but we need a game.”
Central finishes its regular season with a road trip to Lafayette on Friday and its home finale against Jennings on Feb. 27.
JENNINGS SEVERELY UNDERSEEDED IN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Missouri’s Class 4 and 5 district tournaments have been seeded or will have their seeding completed by Saturday. One of the first to be finished and posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s website was the Class 4 District 6 tournament, which will be played at Riverview Gardens.
The district includes Confluence, Hazelwood East, Jennings, KIPP and Vashon.
Vashon (17-5) is the clear-cut top seed. The rest of the field is harder to hash out. Confluence (12-9), Hazelwood East (9-13) and Jennings (11-9) could all make a case for the No. 2 seed.
Of that trio, Jennings’ case is the strongest. The Warriors beat Hazelwood East 56-55 at the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic on Dec. 26 at St. Louis U. High. They won at Confluence 55-49 on Feb. 3.
However, when the bracket was released, Jennings was tabbed the No. 4 seed behind No. 2 Hazelwood East and No. 3 Confluence.
The host schools are responsible for conducting the seed meeting. According to MSHSAA’s District Manager’s Manual, the seeding of the tournament should take into account a team’s record, head-to-head results and strength of schedule.
Jennings has a comparable record to Hazelwood East and Confluence. It beat both and plays in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, which includes Hazelwood Central, Webster Groves, Marquette, Lafayette, Parkway South and Ritenour. The Warriors took part in Blue Springs South’s tournament, the Legends of Winter Roundball Classic and Kirkwood’s Denver Miller Tournament, all are regarded as having strong participants.
Despite that, Riverview Gardens athletics director Zachary Thurwalker said in an email two coaches in the district field voted Jennings as the No. 4 seed. Coaches cannot vote for their own team for seeding purposes.
The reason it matters that the top two seeds in the district get a bye. By being dropped to No. 4 not only does Jennings have to play No. 5 seed and host Riverview Gardens, but should it win it would then have to face Vashon in the district semifinals.
When reached for comment, Jennings coach Danny Thomas declined to talk about the seeding.
ILLINOIS CLASS 3A, 4A REGIONAL SEEDS RELEASED THURSDAY
The original home of “March Madness” will release its regional seeds on Thursday and the full brackets on Friday.
The Illinois High School Association lays claim to the “March Madness” moniker after it was used to describe the playoffs in 1939. For the first time ever the Metro East will have two large school defending champions looking to hold on to their crowns.
Belleville West (14-10) is the two-time Class 4A champion. The Maroons will tango with a regional field that includes Alton, Belleville East, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O’Fallon and Quincy.
The Class 3A champion, East St. Louis (17-10) will have to navigate a regional grouping that includes Civic Memorial, Cahokia, Chatham Glenwood, Highland, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Taylorville and Triad.
The Class 1A and 2A seeds have been released. In 2A Mater Dei (24-5) is the No. 1 seed in its regional with Alton Marquette (20-6) at No. 2. Also included in the regional in order of seeds are Roxana, Breese Central, Greenville, Carlyle, Staunton, Hillsboro, Gillespie, Carlinville, Litchfield, Wood River and Piasa Southwestern.
Nashville was tabbed the top seed in its regional which includes Pinckneyville, Murphysboro, Freeburg, Althoff, Chester, Columbia, Wesclin, Sparta, Campbell Hill, DuQuoin and Red Bud.
In 1A Okawville (18-8) is the No. 2 seed in its regional. Woodlawn is No. 1 followed by Marissa, Sesser-Valier, Wayne City, Christopher, Steelville, Norris City, New Athens, Waltonville, Elverado, Edwards County, Zeigler-Royalton, Webber, Thompsonville and Grayville.
NORTH COUNTY CHRISTIAN WINS STATE
North County Christian beat Christian Fellowship 58-52 on Saturday to win the Missouri Christian School’s Athletic Association state championship in Joplin.
North County Christian finished its season 20-4
The Crusaders were led this season by Kailan Brooks and Cameron Thomas. Brooks averaged a team-high 13 points per game while Thomas scored at a 12 points per game clip. Joshua Thomas was good for nearly 10 points per game.