Notebook: Edwardsville runs win streak to 11; Hazelwood Central cancels game against Vashon

“It was a great challenge,” junior forward Brennan Weller said of the win over the Kahoks. “Any night in the Southwestern Conference is a battle.”

Edwardsville’s defense has been its calling card all season. The Tigers allow 37.6 points per game, fewest in their league. The emphasis on making life miserable for opponents has been embraced up and down the lineup. It’s become part of the team’s identity.

“I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the state,” senior guard Ethan Young said. “Our defense is always there to back us up.”

The Tigers know how to make it hard to score. There are also nights they have a hard time scoring, too. Edwardsville averages 48 points per game, also the fewest in the Southwestern Conference. A significant difference between last season and this season has been the emergence of Weller. The 6-foot-4 and 165-pound guard averages 19.7 points a game, more than double his 8.8 average as a sophomore. Weller is the first name opponents put on the scouting report and try to take away. If he doesn’t score the Tigers can’t either, right?

Easier said than done. Weller has been held to single digits scoring one time this season when Althoff kept him at 9 in a 49-37 Edwardsville win. On Tuesday he matched Taylor with 18 points.