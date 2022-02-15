Notebook: Howell Central ends Howell's 49-game conference streak; Westminster takes on Vashon

Adam Painter walked out of the locker room and took a long, final look at the scoreboard.

A senior swingman for the Francis Howell Central boys basketball team, Painter didn’t plan on peeking at it again Monday night.

It was dispiriting.

“You feel kind of defeated looking at that score, but then, at that point, you really have nothing to lose so you just keep playing,” Painter said.

By the time he walked off the court, Painter and the rest of the Spartans will never forget what the scoreboard looked like.

Howell Central rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to stun rival Howell 73-62 in overtime on the road Monday night.

The victory ended Howell’s GAC South winning streak at 49 games. The last time the Vikings lost a conference game was when Fort Zumwalt West scored a 62-61 win on Feb. 17, 2017.

It also snapped Howell’s 16-game win streak over Howell Central. The last time the Spartans beat the Vikings was a 65-58 win in January of 2015.

A Howell graduate who has worked at Howell Central since it opened in 1997, Cissell knows what Monday night’s win means to the school and community.

“What Howell has built in the GAC South in the last 10-15 years is pretty special in just about every sport,” Cissell said. “In basketball, the last six, seven years or so, they’ve become the team to beat. Last night was one of those things as it was happening you keep the kids calm and almost secretive, you could sense some special things were starting to occur.”

Howell Central (7-14 overall, 3-6 league) started its comeback with a simple concept — don’t look at the scoreboard.

It’s impossible to make up a 20-point deficit in one play, so don’t try. Cissell told his team to focus on each possession as it came.

“We told them, ‘Don’t play the scoreboard,’” Cissell said. “Chip away and don’t play the scoreboard. That’s really tough to do in an environment like Howell has and against a rival school that has pretty much owned us.”

Howell Central helped itself by finally executing the game plan Cissell and the coaching staff had hoped would work earlier in the game. The offense found some rhythm and started humming right along. After battling to 21 points in the first half, the Spartans racked up 19 in the third quarter.

“Coming into the second half, we started to relax a little bit and playing more confidently,” Painter said. “We found something that worked and we kept using it over and over.”

Howell (15-8, 8-1) made some minor adjustments but was never able to bottle up Howell Central’s offense again. The Vikings led 52-40 going into the fourth quarter, but the Spartans had been unleashed.

As good as they were on the offensive end, they were even better defensively. Howell Central held Howell to five points in the fourth quarter as the pressure mounted on the Vikings.

“We talked more and figured out their movements. We made them put up shots they didn’t want to put up. That helped us out on the offensive side,” senior forward Travion Williams said. “It felt real different. I kind of felt like they’re not used to having that much pressure on them. It turned the tide on them and they were never able to get that momentum back.”

Painter dropped in a layup to tie the game at 57 with right around nine seconds to play in regulation.

“I hit it and you see how much time is left and, you’re still thinking, ‘Oh, gosh, something could still go wrong here,’ but, once it’s all said and done, you look back on it there’s nothing like it,” Painter said. “You’ll never forget it.”

The Vikings got off a long-range look that hit the rim before the horn, but it didn’t fall. Once overtime began, Howell Central was a raging inferno that would not be denied.

“Once you get the momentum from the fourth quarter and going into overtime, it’s really just keep doing the same principals,” Williams said. “We were really building off that momentum and team chemistry we built those later quarters.”

The Spartans outscored the Vikings 16-5 in the extra period and gave the house full of Howell fans a Valentine’s Day shock they’ll never forget.

“A lot of people were surprised when we left the gym,” Williams said. “I was surprised we made it back as a team. Coming back from that takes a lot of heart. I’m surprised we came back and did it against our rivals at their gym.”

Williams scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Painter led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals before eventually fouling out.

Monday’s win was a bright spot in what has been an up and down winter for the Spartans. Howell Central has endured its share of losing streaks but is 3-3 over its last six games with wins over Holt, Timberland and now Howell. The Spartans are hopeful this is a sign they’re playing their best when it matters most.

“A win like that kind of makes you believe,” Painter said. “When you beat a team like that, you feel like maybe we can make a run.”

Howell Central did something it hadn’t done in eight years against a team that hadn’t lost a conference game in five years and did it despite trailing by more than 20 points at halftime. The Spartans made it happen by focusing on one play at a time and not looking at the scoreboard until it was all said and done.

“To do that 20 possessions in a row and to keep doing what you know to do is tough,” Cissell said. “For them to do that is a lot of growth and maturity and a real testament to the kind of kids we have.”

NO. 1 WESTMINSTER REMATCHES WITH VASHON

In a season where expectations were sky high, Westminster has still managed to impress.

The newly minted No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (22-1) shocked Class 6 contender CBC at home with a 45-43 win Jan. 31 in the first meeting between the teams. It was the lowest point total scored by the Cadets since they were beaten by South Iron 38-35 on Jan. 30, 2021.

The last local nonconference opponent to lock down CBC like that was Hazelwood Central, which won 59-45 in the championship game of the Meramec Holiday Tournament in December of 2012.

De Smet held CBC to 45 points in January of 2020 and SLUH allowed the Cadets 46 points in January of 2018.

Saturday, Westminster walked out of Chaminade with a 64-30 win in the first game between these two. It’s the largest margin of victory for any area team at Chaminade since 1999.

Since the last day of January, the Wildcats have pocketed two of the program’s biggest regular season wins ever. Can they get a third? Westminster travels to No. 2 small Vashon (19-3) for a 3 p.m. tipoff Saturday. It’s a rematch of last season’s Class 4 state title game, which the Wolverines won 55-46 to claim their 12th state championship.

Vashon graduated several key seniors from that title team, while Westminster brought nearly its entire roster back.

It’s Westminster’s first trip to Vashon. It’ll be Vashon’s first home game since it was beaten by East St. Louis this past Saturday.

Tickets cost $10 and are on sale at Vashon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

MCC TO BE DECIDED THIS WEEK

CBC and Chaminade are on a collision course to decide the Metro Catholic Conference champion at 6 p.m. Friday at CBC.

Tickets are available through CBC’s athletics website.

But for Friday’s showdown to actually decide the title, a few things have to happen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The No. 3 large school, Chaminade (17-5, 4-1) plays at No. 4 large school De Smet (15-7, 2-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. De Smet has lost its last three to the Red Devils and five of its last six. The Spartans own two wins over Chaminade since January of 2013 and they were by a combined four points.

However, Chaminade had to eke out an 82-79 win at home over De Smet on Jan. 10. It’s been a bit of a sore spot for the Spartans as they have seven losses this season, but only one is by more than five points and that was Saturday’s 72-57 loss at CBC.

In that game, senior point guard Brian Taylor scored 16 points to put himself over 1,000 for his career. A University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee recruit, Taylor scored a career-best 28 points in the first meeting with the Red Devils.

The No. 1 large school, CBC (17-6, 5-1) hosts No. 5 large school St. Louis U. High (15-5, 3-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Jr. Billikens are the reason the Cadets have a shot at winning their third MCC title outright in the last four years. SLUH beat Chaminade 66-57 just before Christmas.

CBC is riding a six-game winning streak over SLUH and, in that streak, has won just once by less than double digits.

No matter what happens this week, any time CBC and Chaminade play, it’s a raucous atmosphere. But should the conference title be hanging in the balance, it’ll be that much more memorable.

EAST ST. LOUIS EYES SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE CROWN

Mark Chambers has been at the helm of the East St. Louis boys basketball program since the middle of the 2018 season. This week, the Flyers have the chance to finish his fourth season with a third Southwestern Conference championship.

The No. 2 large school, East St. Louis (21-5 overall, 8-0 league) hosts No. 7 large school O’Fallon (22-6, 8-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Flyers have won five in a row in the series, but the Panthers have an even longer streak on their side. O’Fallon has won a conference game on East Side’s home court every even year since 2006.

Should O’Fallon continue its streak, it would make East St. Louis’s game at Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday that much more meaningful. The No. 6 large school Collinsville (22-5, 7-2) is out to win a share of its second Southwestern Conference title in three years. After losing at East St. Louis 61-55 on Dec. 10, it needs some help and then it has to take care of business, too.

The Kahoks have lost their last four to the Flyers, but have won 14 games in a row. Their last loss was a 50-49 nail-biter to O’Fallon in the Collinsville Classic semifinals on Dec. 29.

Then again, Collinsville must take care of business against Edwardsville (10-17, 3-7) on Tuesday night. The Tigers have lost five in a row and eight of their last nine, but nearly pulled off a shocker last week in a 34-30 loss to East St. Louis. Edwardsville plays an unconventional style that can be problematic for some teams.

East St. Louis ends its regular season by hosting Belleville East (17-10, 6-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lancers beat the Flyers twice last season before losing in the Southwestern Conference postseason tournament.

MASCOUTAH WRAPS UP MVC TITLE

For the second consecutive season and seventh time since 2001, Mascoutah is the Mississippi Valley Conference champion. The Indians locked up their latest league title by defeating Jersey 48-25 on Monday.

The No. 10 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Mascoutah (22-7, 9-0) has won 19 consecutive conference games. It ends the regular season by hosting conference foe Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Indians have been led by senior guard Justin King, who’s averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Senior post Jack Seibert has been strong as he’s averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

• Vianney freshman guard Luke Walsh has made quite the impression this winter. The 5-foot-11 sharpshooter went off for 33 points as he knocked down 9-of-16 3-pointers in a 92-69 loss to CBC at home Friday night.

As a team, the Golden Griffins connected on 16 of their 38 3s and were 8-of-15 on 2s.

