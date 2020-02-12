Notebook: Ladue coach, player hit milestones against McCluer North; CBC, Vashon tussle Tuesday

“They kept plugging away and kept grinding,” Claggett said. “They put themselves in a position for the luck to happen.”

Claggett was happy for Kramer, who has had chances in tight games in the past to give his team the lead late only to watch those shots not fall. Claggett said they were good looks but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. This time it did.

“For him to get one of those to go in lends credibility to trusting the process and not worrying about the results,” Claggett said. “I think it does a lot for his confidence.”

SLUH could use that confidence as it hits the last run of the regular season.

The Junior Billikens have three tough upcoming home games with CBC on Friday, Soldan on Tuesday and Chaminade on Feb. 21. The last two games of the season are road trips to De Smet and Hickman, then the Class 5 District 4 tournament will be at SLUH with Chaminade, Kirkwood and Webster Groves in the field.

If the season has taught SLUH anything, it’s that it can be in the game until the end no matter the opponent. That’s a significant lesson for a young team to learn as it develops.