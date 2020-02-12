Notebook: Ladue coach, player hit milestones against McCluer North; CBC, Vashon tussle Tuesday

Chad Anderson’s wardrobe has milestones written all over it.
The Ladue High boys basketball coach, Anderson and his team commemorated the program’s first state semifinal appearance last March with jackets.
When Anderson won his 200th game Friday at McCluer North, there were T-shirts.
“It’s really cool,” Anderson said of his memorable menswear. “It’s something I’ll always have and keep.”
Anderson wasn’t the only Ram who hit a big, round number when Ladue won 54-51 on the road at McCluer North. Senior guard Jaylen Boyd scored 10 points to make him the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 for his career.
For the two of them to reach these milestones in the same game made Anderson’s night that much more unique.
“It was really special,” Anderson said. “I’m happy for him. That’s pretty awesome.”
What impressed Anderson the most about Boyd hitting the 1,000-point mark was he did much of his damage as a junior and senior. Boyd has been rocking with the varsity since he was a freshman, when he scored 61 total points. As a sophomore his role expanded some as he chipped in 270 points. Last season, Boyd pumped in 389 points as the Rams won their last game of the season to take home third place in Class 4. So far this season Boyd is at 305 points and counting to give him 1,025.
“He’s a gym rat,” Anderson said.
Boyd is the third player in Anderson’s 12 years at Ladue to reach 1,000 points. The last was Mark Rodgers, who graduated in 2016. Before that it was 2014 graduate Cornell Johnston. One of the top point guards in the area at the time, Johnston finished with 1,483 points to make him Ladue’s all-time leader.
Anderson’s 201 wins — the Rams beat Lindbergh on Friday — put him second all-time at Ladue behind Mike Ramming, who won 270 games in his 20 years. That Anderson has racked up so many wins is more remarkable when you know how his career at Ladue began.
Anderson, 42, had 1-month old twins at home when he started with the Rams. The learning curve for a first-year coach is steep and is only compounded when you factor in two infants and their needs. They don’t care that you haven’t slept in 20 hours. They just know they’re hungry.
“It was a blur,” Anderson said.
Anderson said none of the wins would have been possible without good players, good assistant coaches and his wife, Danna, taking on a significant share of the burden. There are a lot of late nights in the gym for practices, games and scouting for coaches. It means family time is often sacrificed and Anderson has never been shy about trying to outwork the opposition.
“My wife has been a single mom a lot,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty remarkable. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and my wife.”
Anderson said he’s had a good stable of assistant coaches around him who have been committed to getting the most out of every drill. Mostly, though, the players are the ones who made it happen on the court. Anderson can share all his knowledge and experience, but it’s up to them to get the results. For a dozen years at Ladue they have done that for him.
“It’s been special and memorable. The senior class last year and this year’s senior class are amazing student athletes. They do the right things,” Anderson said. “I’ve had a good group of kids, I can’t complain at all. It’s been a lot of fun.”
SLUH STUNS VIANNEY AT BUZZER
Nick Kramer kept playing until the final horn and helped St. Louis U. High end a two-game skid.
A sophomore forward, the 6-foot-3 Kramer buried a 3-pointer as time expired to lift SLUH to a thrilling 61-60 win at Vianney on Friday.
SLUH (10-9 overall, 2-3 Metro Catholic Conference) swept the season series with Vianney but needed some help to make the game-winner possible.
“We didn’t play well, that’s for sure,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. “Vianney had something to do with that.”
Vianney (5-15, 0-6) was one play away from earning its first MCC win this season. The Golden Griffins appeared to have locked up the game when junior post Bobby Braun intercepted a pass on the sideline intended for Kramer with about eight seconds to play.
But Braun’s momentum carried him out of bounds and he flipped the ball back on the court. SLUH junior Freddie Cooper grabbed the loose ball and immediately passed it ahead to Kramer, who bobbled the catch and spun around as he dribbled. He gave a pump fake then rose up with a defender in his face.
The ball found nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
“Kramer did a 360 and made a hell of a shot,” Claggett said.
Tight wins and tough losses have been the story of the season for the Junior Billikens. They have won eight games by eight or fewer points. They have lost three games by two points or less. Friday’s win was particularly impressive as it came without sophomore point guard Jaden McClain, who was sick.
With McClain out, Claggett trotted out freshman guard Aaron “AJ” Walker Jr. and freshman post Zachary Ortwerth.
“I’ve probably never started two freshmen,” Claggett said. “They held their own.”
But SLUH missed its floor general. The Junior Billikens were down 10 in the fourth quarter but put together a run to get back in it. They trailed by a point on multiple possessions, only they couldn’t get over the hump. At least not until Kramer’s last jumper was true.
“They kept plugging away and kept grinding,” Claggett said. “They put themselves in a position for the luck to happen.”
Claggett was happy for Kramer, who has had chances in tight games in the past to give his team the lead late only to watch those shots not fall. Claggett said they were good looks but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in. This time it did.
“For him to get one of those to go in lends credibility to trusting the process and not worrying about the results,” Claggett said. “I think it does a lot for his confidence.”
SLUH could use that confidence as it hits the last run of the regular season.
The Junior Billikens have three tough upcoming home games with CBC on Friday, Soldan on Tuesday and Chaminade on Feb. 21. The last two games of the season are road trips to De Smet and Hickman, then the Class 5 District 4 tournament will be at SLUH with Chaminade, Kirkwood and Webster Groves in the field.
If the season has taught SLUH anything, it’s that it can be in the game until the end no matter the opponent. That’s a significant lesson for a young team to learn as it develops.
“We’ve been playing good competition all year,” Claggett said. “I think this can be a special group when they mature a little bit. It bodes well for the future.”
AFFTON, HANCOCK SQUARE OFF NEAR HIGH NOON
For the first time, Affton and Hancock will meet on Presidents Day.
And with school out for the holiday they’ll do it at 12:30 p.m.
Affton (5-12) travels to the Hancock Dome for the holiday rivalry game. Hancock (16-5) won the season-opener for both teams 76-35 on Dec. 2 in the first round of the Southside Classic at Mehlville.
The Tigers are led by senior swingman Sam Richardson, who’s averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds and nearly four assists per game. He made quite the splash against the Cougars in their first game when he went off for 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and seven steals.
Hancock has won five in a row against Affton.
CBC, VASHON TUSSLE ON TUESDAY
One of the most anticipated games of the season is nearly here.
Top-ranked large school CBC (14-6) heads to top-ranked small school Vashon (15-5) for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
The area’s top two senior recruits will butt heads as CBC is led by standout guard and North Carolina signee Caleb Love. Vashon swingman Cam’Ron Fletcher signed with Kentucky.
Love is averaging 27 points, 6.7 rebounds and more than three assists per game. Fletcher has been putting up 18 points, nine rebounds and more than two blocked shots per game for the Wolverines. Fletcher has been letting it fly from long range lately as he’s hit two or more 3-pointers in six of his last seven games. He connected on a career-high five 3-pointers Tuesday night against Mehlville.
These powerhouses met last season and Vashon scored a 79-69 win at CBC. Since 2000, Vashon has won all four meetings with CBC.
Tickets are $10 and will go on sale Monday at Vashon.
UPCOMING RIVALRY GAMES
• Mehlville (15-5) travels to Oakville (10-11) for a 7 p.m. game Friday. The Panthers have won successive games against the Tigers for just the second time in the last two decades. In that time, Mehlville has not won three in a row. Last season’s 53-34 win by the Panthers was the largest margin of victory for Mehlville since 1999. In the last 30 meetings Oakville holds a 22-8 lead against its rival.
• MICDS (17-4) heads down the road to John Burroughs (8-12) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday. The Rams won the previous meeting 44-37 to snap a three-game skid to the Bombers.
• Festus (9-11) travels to Hillsboro (15-4) for a 7 p.m. tip Saturday. The Hawks have won nine in a row and 10 of the last 11 against the Tigers.
• Belleville East (16-9) goes across town to Belleville West (12-10) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lancers knocked off the two-time defending Class 4A champion Maroons 55-46 in the first meeting this season. That ended East's seven-game losing streak to West, the longest in the series for either team in the last two decades.
• Hazelwood Central (12-9) will play at Webster Groves (15-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It’s the first time the Hawks have played at Roberts Gym since 2008. These teams have alternated wins over their last nine meetings. Webster Groves won 64-63 at Central last season.
TIP-INS
• CBC hasn’t played in 11 days, but the postseason honors haven’t stopped rolling in for senior guard Caleb Love.
The 6-foot-3 North Carolina recruit was selected to take part in the 23rd Nike Hoop Summit on April 10 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It’s an international showcase as the best players on Team USA compete against the world’s best players who are aged 19 and under. Love already has put himself in rare company by being selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Iverson Classic. He’s the sixth area player selected for the Hoop Summit and first CBC player since Larry Hughes in 1997. The other area standouts selected were Chaminade’s Jayson Tatum (2016) and Brad Beal (2011); East St. Louis’ Darius Miles (2000); and Cardinal Ritter’s Loren Woods (1996). St. Charles West’s Ryan Robertson was on the inaugural team in 1995 with Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury.
Hughes led the 1997 team with 20 points. Poplar Bluff’s Tyler Hansbrough was selected for the 2005 team, which he led with 31 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
• Collinsville senior guard Ray’Sean Taylor’s scoring has cooled considerably since he scored 53 points against Trinity and then 44 against Triad.
In Collinsville’s last four games, Taylor has broken 20 points once and the Kahoks are 2-2.
The 6-foot-1 SIU Edwardsville signee scored 30 total points in his last two games to give him 2,001 career points. He’s inching closer to overtaking Richard Keene as Collinsville’s all-time scoring leader. Keene wrapped his career with 2,041 points.
The No. 2 large school, Collinsville (24-2) travels to Alton on Friday and then returns home Tuesday when it hosts Edwardsville. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.