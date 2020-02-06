Notebook: Marquette wins at buzzer in Indiana; Vashon, Trinity face off at Meramec

Basketball wasn’t born in Indiana.
But it grew up there.
The girls and boys basketball programs at Lindbergh and Marquette got a first-hand account last weekend of just how deep the Hoosier state’s devotion to all things roundball goes.
The Lindbergh and Marquette basketball teams traveled to Knightstown, Indiana. The centerpiece of the trip was to play one another in Hoosier Gym, the home court of the Hickory High Huskers, the fictional team featured in the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” It’s where the basketball scenes were filmed and is bandbox of a building.
To prepare to play the game Saturday night, both schools went through a shootaround at New Castle High's Fieldhouse. Adorned on the wall is an enormous sign that proclaims it “The largest and finest high school fieldhouse in the world,” and with a seating capacity of more than 9,000 it’s spot on.
There also was a trip to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, which is located down the street from New Castle High.
“It was an unbelievable experience through and through,” Marquette coach Eric Schweain said.
Schweain was tickled with the opportunity to play at Hoosier Gym. He was a sophomore at Jackson High when the movie came out and was crazy for it. That same season he said the Indians went out and won a district championship.
Schweain went full Hoosier for the game against Lindbergh. He sported a sweater vest, a la Norman Dale, Hickory High’s coach who was played by Gene Hackman in the movie.
“That sweater vest trapped a ton of heat,” Schweain said with a chuckle.
In the film, the Huskers wear red tops and gold shorts for a contrasting look. The Mustangs took the court with dark shorts and white tops. The players were hard to sell on it once they saw themselves in the mirror.
“They said, ‘I don’t know if I like this, Coach,’ ” Schweain said.
Adding another level of fun to the game was the public address announcer. Merle Matzen, father of current Marquette athletics director and former longtime hoops coach Shane Matzen, came out of retirement to call the game. Merle spent more than 25 years as the voice of the Eldon High Mustangs.
The game itself turned out to be a thriller. Lindbergh led 30-27 at halftime, but Marquette had its own Jimmy Chitwood, the hero who wins Hickory High the state championship.
Junior forward Owen Marsh scored the game-winning layup with just more than a second remaining to give the Mustangs a 57-55 win.
“That part was the cherry on top,” Schweain said. “It’s a shame one team had to win and the other had to lose.”
Both teams left autographed jerseys per tradition at Hoosier Gym. They’ll hang near the jerseys left behind by Webster Groves and Staley, which played there last season.
“It was such a great experience,” Schweain said. “It’s an experience (the players) will be talking about in 20 or 30 years.”
Lindbergh (7-11) hosts Kirkwood at 7 p.m. Friday. Marquette (9-12) hosts Ritenour at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BREESE CENTRAL GETS ON ROLL, REMATCHES WITH MATER DEI
Jeremy Shubert likes what he’s seen out of his Breese Central team the last week. The Cougars have won three in a row.
And Emit Jansen’s kneecaps haven’t dislocated on him lately.
A 6-foot-2 senior swingman, Jansen dislocated his right kneecap in the Cougars season opener Nov. 26. He returned to action only to dislocate his right kneecap Dec. 26 in the first game of the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.
Jansen leads the Cougars in scoring with just more than 11 points per game. He’s played in 16 of 24 games this season. He’s scored in double figures in five of the last seven games, including 18 points in a huge win over Freeburg to keep the Cougars in the mix for the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division crown.
“We’re excited to still be in the conference race,” Shubert said.
Central had a tough start to the season as it lost five of its first seven. After it lost at Wesclin 42-32 on Jan 3, it fell to 5-9 overall.
Since then the Cougars are 7-3 to push their record to 12-12 and enter the home stretch with redemption on their minds.
On Friday, Central travels to crosstown rival Mater Dei for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Mater Dei (20-5) has won three in a row and six of its last seven. In that stretch the Knights beat the Cougars 64-35 on Jan. 26 during pool play of the Nashville Invitational Tournament. The 29-point margin of victory is the largest for these rivals in their last 48 meetings dating back to 2000. The previous high mark was 21, which was done twice. Mater Dei scored a 55-34 win December 29, 2000. Central won 56-35 on February 10, 2012.
Shubert said the most recent score was not indicative of how the game went, especially early on. Mater Dei led 20-13 at the half before erupting for 26 points in the third quarter that was boosted by a 13-0 run to start the half.
Shubert was quick to praise the prolific offensive capabilities of the Knights but said the Cougars played into their hands by not taking care of the ball. Shubert said the Cougars had 16 turnovers. Those extra possessions helped fuel the Knights offense, which is already tough enough to stop.
“You can’t do that, you have to take care of the ball,” Shubert said.
Mater Dei won all three meetings between these two last season and has won its previous four against Central, two of which were decided by a single point. Shubert holds no illusions on what awaits the Cougars, especially after Mater Dei senior guard Caleb Zurliene scored a career-high 30 points Tuesday against St. Dominic in a 66-48 road win.
“It’s going to be a formidable challenge,” Shubert said.
Central will be challenged over the next two weeks as it hosts Wesclin, then travels to Salem and Columbia. The results of those games will determine which team claims the Cakhokia Conference Mississippi Division. Salem took down Central 49-46 earlier this season. Central has topped Columbia three times in a row and is 7-3 over the last 10. However, three of those wins have come by six or fewer points, including a 51-45 win Jan. 10.
The end of the season is no picnic either as there is a road game at Alton Marquette and a season finale at home against Okawville.
The schedule to close out the season is rugged, but the Cougars have given Shubert reason to believe there are good things in store.
“We’ve been on a little bit of a streak,” he said. “You want to be playing your best basketball at the end of February.”
O’FALLON SHOOTOUT THIS WEEKEND
The last showcase event in a winter jam packed with them is the O’Fallon Shootout. Spread over two days with seven games, the O’Fallon Shootout brings an array of basketball talent to the area.
Things get going at 5:30 p.m. Friday when Mascoutah takes on Springfield Southeast. At 7 p.m., O’Fallon faces Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference game that has significant ramifications for who wins the league after O’Fallon ended Collinsville’s unbeaten run.
Friday’s finale is set for 8:30 p.m. and pits Pinckneyville against Bloomington Central Catholic. Pinckneyville (23-2) is No. 2 in the Class 2A Illinois Associated Press poll behind only powerhouse Chicago Orr.
Things pick back up at 4 p.m. Saturday when Chicago Curie, the top-ranked team in Class 4A and fresh off a win at Vashon, takes on Mehlville.
Curie is in the midst of significant turmoil after coach Mike Oliver was removed from his position by Chicago Public Schools for an alleged physical altercation with a student. Oliver has coached the Condors for 27 years. He did not make the trip to Vashon last weekend to see Curie’s 64-58 victory.
At 5:30 p.m., it’s a matchup of two of the area’s top-10 teams as No. 4 large school Chaminade (13-4) faces No. 7 O’Fallon (18-4).
The penultimate game pits Arkansas Class 5A No. 1 Marion (14-3) against Chicago’s Whitney Young (16-8). Whitney Young brings Duke recruit DJ Steward, who was recently tabbed a McDonald’s All-American. Steward tied the Highland Shootout scoring record Jan. 11 when he pumped in 40 points to rally the Dolphins past CBC in the showcase game.
The last game features No. 1 large school Collinsville (23-1) against Chicago Simeon (17-8) at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Bank of O’Fallon and online at Bankofofallonshootout.com. Two-day passes are $15. Friday tickets are $7 and Saturday tickets are $10.
VASHON, TRINITY MEET AT MERAMEC
There was no Christmas tournament at St. Louis Community College–Meramec this winter, the first time that happened in more than 40 years. But two of the area’s top small schools are scheduled to face off in Meramec’s beloved gym when Vashon takes on Trinity at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (13-5) will play its first game since losing to Chicago Curie at home 64-58 on Feb. 1.
The No. 3 small school, Trinity (15-4) was slated to face Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday and Friday in a scheduling quirk brought on by a previously snowed out game. Only Wednesday’s game at Lutheran St. Charles was called off due to the winter weather forecast.
The Titans knocked off East St. Louis 66-64 in the showcase game of the Alton Shootout on Saturday. Then Trinity turned around and beat St. Louis U. High 70-63 without 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner. A Creighton signee, Kalkbrenner had a triple double against East Side with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Trinity and Vashon played twice last season. Vashon escaped at home with a controversial 59-58 win when the Wolverines were awarded a pair of free throws with four seconds to play. The two rematched in a Class 3 quarterfinal at Normandy’s historic gym and the Wolverines scored a 70-53 win on their way to the Class 3 state championship.
This will be the only meeting between the two this season as Vashon moved into Class 4 this winter and Trinity remained in Class 3.
COLLINSVILLE’S TAYLOR MOVES INTO SECOND
Ray’Sean Taylor’s legacy at Collinsville remains under construction. But when he’s finished he will go down as an all-time Kahok.
After he scored 24 points in last week’s 54-35 win over Normal Community, Taylor moved into second place on Collinsville’s all-time scoring list. In his career Taylor has scored 1,971 points. He jumped over Richard Keene, who is now in third with 1,968.
Taylor is closing in on Tom Parker, who is the all-time leader with 2,041 points. Should Taylor continue to score around 25 points per game, he would be in line to break the record Feb. 14 at Alton.
Collinsville plays at Granite City on Friday, then takes on a traditionally powerful Chicago Simeon in the showcase game of the O’Fallon Shootout at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Kahoks won’t return to Vergil Fletcher Gym until they host Edwardsville on Feb. 18.
CBC’S LOVE SELECTED FOR IVERSON CLASSIC
CBC senior standout guard Caleb Love was selected to participate in the Iverson Roundball Classic this week. The all-star game is named after former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson and will take place April 24 at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, the home of the 76ers G League team the Delaware Blue Coats.
It’s the second all-American selection for Love, a North Carolina signee, who was tabbed a McDonald’s All-American two weeks ago.
Love is the fourth area player to be selected to play in the Iverson Classic, joining East St. Louis’s Jeremiah Tilmon (2017), Webster Groves’ Courtney Ramey (2018) and Belleville West’s EJ Liddell (2019).
CBC (14-6) is off until Feb. 14, when it plays at Metro Catholic Conference rival St. Louis U. High.