Notebook: Marquette wins at buzzer in Indiana; Vashon, Trinity face off at Meramec

Central had a tough start to the season as it lost five of its first seven. After it lost at Wesclin 42-32 on Jan 3, it fell to 5-9 overall.

Since then the Cougars are 7-3 to push their record to 12-12 and enter the home stretch with redemption on their minds.

On Friday, Central travels to crosstown rival Mater Dei for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Mater Dei (20-5) has won three in a row and six of its last seven. In that stretch the Knights beat the Cougars 64-35 on Jan. 26 during pool play of the Nashville Invitational Tournament. The 29-point margin of victory is the largest for these rivals in their last 48 meetings dating back to 2000. The previous high mark was 21, which was done twice. Mater Dei scored a 55-34 win December 29, 2000. Central won 56-35 on February 10, 2012.

Shubert said the most recent score was not indicative of how the game went, especially early on. Mater Dei led 20-13 at the half before erupting for 26 points in the third quarter that was boosted by a 13-0 run to start the half.