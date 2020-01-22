Notebook: Quincy Shootout puts unique tradition front and center; CBC's Love hits 40 (twice)

“I knew they were putting the program in. It deserves to be in,” Arbitello said. “Then when I saw my name on the trophy it was like surreal to me. Probably the greatest accomplishment of my life, honest to God.”

Arbitello couldn’t say enough about the hospitality of the tournament and community on his visits to southwestern Missouri. As a guy who grew up in New York it’s a completely different slice of life when he and his team make the trip west.

“The people here are so nice, so classy. Every time I come here I wonder why I’m living in New York City. I had somebody spit on me on the train the other day,” Arbitello said with a chuckle. “What am I doing? Why do I live there? I can come to Springfield, Missouri, buy a really nice house, hang out and watch basketball all day.”

During this year’s tournament Christ the King played all three Missouri school in the Tournament of Champions field. The Royals opened with a 69-33 loss to Vashon then knocked off Kickapoo and Greenwood in the consolation bracket. He said Missouri basketball has been and remains top notch.

“It’s very good. We knew that already though. We’ve been coming here enough to know that,” Arbitello said.