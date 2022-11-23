Noyes steps up as Triad grinds out tournament victory over Granite City

TROY, Ill. — McGrady Noyes doesn’t feel pressure to lead the Triad Knights’ offense.

But that’s exactly what the 6-foot-5 senior did Wednesday when he scored a game-high 18 points as the Knights defeated Granite City 50-37 in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.

“Night in and night out, it’s going to be a different guy,” Noyes said, referring to Triad’s balanced attack. “Sometimes, it will be four of us in double digits, sometimes it will be one guy with 20. It just depends on the night, matchups, who guys are guarding and stuff like that.”

Noyes was 4-for-9 from the field, including an important 3-pointer, and helped Triad maintain its lead by making five of his six free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

The Knights, who were 15-17 last season, improved to 2-0.

Triad returns its top four scorers from last season in Noyes (8.8 points per game), seniors Ayden Hitt (13.3) and Jake Stewart (8.4), and sophomore Drew Winslow (9.6). Winslow (eight), Hitt (five) and Stewart (four) combined for 17 points, while senior AJ Mills had eight. Noyes’ production enabled the Knights to keep the pesky Warriors (2-1) at arm’s length.

“He had a big game for us,” Knights coach Jeff Guidry said of Noyes, who has scored 30 points in two games. “He’s come a long way in a short period of time. He’s put a lot of work in and it’s paying off for him. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten faster.”

Granite City coach Gerard Moore has taken notice of Noyes’ progression.

“Last year, he was only an inside presence. Now, he’s able to put it on the floor and create and get to the rim,” Moore said. “That made a huge difference. We were trying to figure out who to put on him. Do we put a guard on him or a big guy? A big guy, he’ll go around them. With a guard on him, he’s going to post you up. He was a mismatch problem.”

Triad led 12-5 after one quarter and 18-16 at halftime. Noyes’ 3 early in the third quarter put the Knights on top 23-18 and was followed by a 3 from 6-4 freshman Tyler Thompson that made it 26-18. Winslow’s basket with four seconds left in the period extended the run to 8-0 and made it 28-18.

Granite City (2-1) climbed to within five early in the fourth quarter, but the Knights responded with another 8-0 push — six of them free throws — that made it 38-25. The Warriors were unable to get closer than eight in the final 2 minutes and 43 seconds.

“It was a matter of who made fewer mistakes. Both teams were really disciplined,” Moore said. “They’re really good, by the way. They’re young and (Winslow) is going to be a talent in the future. I was excited to play them.

“The problem for us was this was our third game in three nights. When you’re playing a good team like that, you don’t have any room for errors. Unfortunately, there in the third quarter, they hit two 3s and that was the game. But we were in it for most of the game until that happened, and then it was uphill.”

Granite City had just four turnovers but never established any offensive flow. It mustered just two third-quarter points and finished 14-for-46 from the field (30%).

The much-smaller Warriors used a zone defense most of the game. For the most part, it worked, as Triad was just 12-for-35 (34%) from the field. It had 10 turnovers.

“They tried to kind of throw us off our game by slowing it down early on, but we knew we had to stick with our game plan and find the easy buckets,” Noyes said. “That’s pretty much all we did. They played off (Winslow), and he hasn’t seen that before. We had to find out other ways to score. My teammates set me up and I found easy buckets.”

Noyes said Granite City’s zone surprised the Knights.

“We watched their game against Mount Vernon and it was high-pressure, man-to-man,” Noyes said. “We thought that’s what it was going to be — a lot of energy — which it was at times. But also, when they’re on offense, they like to slow it down and pull it out.

“It was good to find a way to win in games like this when maybe shots aren’t falling and things aren’t going our way. We found other ways to win, which is important.”

Guidry said 35 shots isn’t enough for a team of Triad’s talent and experience.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to do is start hitting shots,” he said. “We’re a good shooting team. I think it’s going to come. When we start hitting shots, it’s going to make it even more difficult to guard (us) because we’re going to stretch you out with our size.”

Moore, whose team scored more points in the fourth quarter (19) than it did in the first three quarters (18), said fatigue led to the reliance on the zone.

“In the first half, (Triad) didn’t shoot it extremely well,” Moore said. “They were bothering us by cutting and posting up and causing us to get into foul trouble. We had to go zone, but unfortunately that kind of hurt us. They hit two wide-open 3s and had a dribble-drive. That put us behind and it was difficult to come back from.”