O'Fallon Christian holds off Clayton to reach Rotating 8 final

“I think it’s a little bit of a Christmas break hangover. Right after the break, we’ve had games and haven’t really had a string of practices, so we’re going game after game,” Glenville said. “But, I guess a sign of a good team is that you can learn and win at the same time and that’s what’s been happening the last couple games.”

The Eagles came in with two players averaging just more than 16 points per game. Kristian Davis scored just half of that with eight points, while Roddy Alexander led all scorers with 19 points. Alexander struggled a bit from the floor (7 of 16) and the free-throw line (3 of 8) but still emerged just nine points shy of joining his head coach in O'Fallon Christian’s 1,000-point club.

“For Roddy, it felt like an off-game, but it really wasn’t,” said Glenville, who played for the Eagles from 2008-2012. “Him about to reach the 1,000-mark is exciting. Having reached that as a player myself here at this school and seeing another player come in and do that is awesome. And he still has one more year.”

The Eagles beat Clayton by 21 points in the team’s previous meeting just three weeks ago at the MICDS tournament, so Wednesday’s margin was much more palatable for Greyhounds coach Ty Cochran.