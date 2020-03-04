O'Fallon Christian locks down Lutheran North to earn quarterfinal berth

COTTLEVILLE — Roddy Alexander sent the crowd into a frenzy.
A junior guard for the O’Fallon Christian boys basketball team, Alexander glided in from the left wing, caught the inbounds pass from under the basket and laid it up for the game-clinching bucket as the Eagles beat Lutheran North 55-51 in a Class 3 sectional Wednesday night at Francis Howell Central.
The No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Christian (25-5) advanced to play No. 2 small school Cardinal Ritter (22-6) in a quarterfinal at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Normandy High.
It’s the second quarterfinal trip for Christian in the last three seasons.
“It was pretty fun,” Alexander said. “We wanted to go get the win for our fans and our school.”
The Eagles pulled out the thrilling win in large part due to their defense. Christian threw a blanket over Lutheran North (21-9) much of the night, but especially in the fourth quarter when it mattered most.
Lutheran North senior guard Tahj Patterson knocked down a spectacular fade away jumper for the first bucket of the final period to give the Crusaders a 46-45 lead.
It was short lived.
Less than 10 seconds later, Alexander came right back the other way and scored a tough layup to put the Eagles back in front 47-46 with 7 minutes and 27 seconds to play.
Lutheran North never led again and struggled mightily to put the ball in the basket. The Crusaders managed just seven points in the fourth quarter and Patterson delivered them all. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists.
“Our plan was to run and trap. We’ve played like that all year,” Alexander said. “We’re not really big so that was our game plan to run and trap.”
Alexander was sensational as he poured in a game-high 25 points. He attacked the basket, pulled up for jump shots and hit four of his five free throws in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Kalin Black had 12 points and four rebounds.
Despite giving up some size, Christian was able to do enough on the glass to keep Lutheran North from feasting on easy putbacks. The Crusaders outrebounded the Eagles 30-14, but were unable to get the big buckets they needed up close. Senior forward Antonio Doyle had two points and four rebounds. Junior forward Travion Ford finished with two points, six rebounds and three big-time blocks.
“What we lack in size we have to make up with effort and make up with heart,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “That’s what they did.”
Christian led 24-23 at halftime and took a 45-44 lead into the fourth quarter when junior guard Ray Horry knocked down a 3-pointer moments before the buzzer sounded. He finished with eight points and made two steals.
It appeared to give the Eagles a shot of momentum, but Patterson came right back with his sweet fade away to start the fourth.
Alexander had the answer immediately and then capped the win with his driving layup off the inbounds pass with 16 seconds to play.
Lutheran North nearly had possession, but after Alexander missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw the ball was loose. A Crusader snagged it but his foot was just out of bounds to give the ball back to the Eagles under their basket.
Christian made the winning plays when it had to have them, but Glenville was sweating his way through the nip-and-tuck final eight minutes. The Eagles aren’t known for running a lot of sets and were a little loose with the ball. There were a few possessions that ended in unforced turnovers that took some pressure off Lutheran North.
“It’s the second game in a row where I feel my heart skipped a beat,” Glenville said. “We were trying to get into more sets. We had some turnovers late in the game where we should have held it. That’s something we’ll have to tighten up before Saturday.”
Christian will have its hands full when it tussles with Ritter, but the Eagles are going to enjoy the next few days together and see what happens when the ball goes up on Saturday at Normandy.
“It means a lot,” Alexander said. “We’ve made it this far, why lose now?”