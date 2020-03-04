O'Fallon Christian locks down Lutheran North to earn quarterfinal berth

It appeared to give the Eagles a shot of momentum, but Patterson came right back with his sweet fade away to start the fourth.

Alexander had the answer immediately and then capped the win with his driving layup off the inbounds pass with 16 seconds to play.

Lutheran North nearly had possession, but after Alexander missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw the ball was loose. A Crusader snagged it but his foot was just out of bounds to give the ball back to the Eagles under their basket.

Christian made the winning plays when it had to have them, but Glenville was sweating his way through the nip-and-tuck final eight minutes. The Eagles aren’t known for running a lot of sets and were a little loose with the ball. There were a few possessions that ended in unforced turnovers that took some pressure off Lutheran North.

“It’s the second game in a row where I feel my heart skipped a beat,” Glenville said. “We were trying to get into more sets. We had some turnovers late in the game where we should have held it. That’s something we’ll have to tighten up before Saturday.”

Christian will have its hands full when it tussles with Ritter, but the Eagles are going to enjoy the next few days together and see what happens when the ball goes up on Saturday at Normandy.

“It means a lot,” Alexander said. “We’ve made it this far, why lose now?”