O'Fallon Christian rallies for first win over Trinity since 2016

O'FALLON, Mo. — Roddy Alexander had never seen anything like it.

“No, never,” he said. “That was crazy.”

After converting a layup to cap an eight-point run that brought his team to within one point late in the first quarter, the O’Fallon Christian junior standout headed back down the court to play defense when he stepped on one of the volleyball pole hole coverings on the floor, which gave in, and he went down in a heap.

Alexander went out of the game briefly, but he shook off the potential scare to finish the first quarter with 12 points on his way to a game-high 27, as the Eagles knocked off Trinity 62-56 in a battle of the top two teams in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association small school division Friday night at Christian.

“I don’t know what happened. I just remember twisting my foot a little bit, but that comes with the game. I’m good,” Alexander said. “We just wanted to come out and make a statement and I feel like we did that. I just knew if I played my game and my teammates played their game, we would come out with a victory.”

Christian (7-1 overall, 2-0 AAA) won its fourth successive game and has now knocked off the Nos. 3 (Trinity) and 4 (Mater Dei) small school teams in the area in the span of six days.

“We got off to a slow first quarter, but the amazing thing about these guys is they just don’t stay down,” Eagles coach Adam Glenville said. “All the credit goes to them. The effort was amazing. The second half, we were able to share the ball more and take smarter shots.”