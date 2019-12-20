O'Fallon Christian rallies for first win over Trinity since 2016

O'FALLON, Mo. — Roddy Alexander had never seen anything like it.
“No, never,” he said. “That was crazy.”
After converting a layup to cap an eight-point run that brought his team to within one point late in the first quarter, the O’Fallon Christian junior standout headed back down the court to play defense when he stepped on one of the volleyball pole hole coverings on the floor, which gave in, and he went down in a heap.
Alexander went out of the game briefly, but he shook off the potential scare to finish the first quarter with 12 points on his way to a game-high 27, as the Eagles knocked off Trinity 62-56 in a battle of the top two teams in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association small school division Friday night at Christian.
“I don’t know what happened. I just remember twisting my foot a little bit, but that comes with the game. I’m good,” Alexander said. “We just wanted to come out and make a statement and I feel like we did that. I just knew if I played my game and my teammates played their game, we would come out with a victory.”
Christian (7-1 overall, 2-0 AAA) won its fourth successive game and has now knocked off the Nos. 3 (Trinity) and 4 (Mater Dei) small school teams in the area in the span of six days.
“We got off to a slow first quarter, but the amazing thing about these guys is they just don’t stay down,” Eagles coach Adam Glenville said. “All the credit goes to them. The effort was amazing. The second half, we were able to share the ball more and take smarter shots.”
Trinity (4-2, 1-1), which had beat Christian six consecutive times since the Eagles’ last win in the series on Feb. 9, 2016, fell for the second time in their last three games this season, which included an 82-42 loss to national power Whitehaven (Tenn.) on Dec. 8.
“We’ve been struggling to kind of find a balance of how to play and compete,” Trinity coach Jeff McCaw said. “And we do a poor job of taking care of the basketball. When we played that ESPN game (against Whitehaven), we had 39 turnovers. We turned the ball over 20 times tonight. You’re always going to struggle if you can’t take care of the basketball.”
The Titans jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before the game was even two minutes old and led 12-3 when the Eagles notched eight straight points on consecutive 3-pointers by Alexander and Kristian Davis and then Alexander’s layup that preceded his mishap at midcourt.
Trinity led 19-15 after one quarter before a jumper by Davis, who finished with 15 points, capped a 10-5 run to start the quarter that gave the Eagles their first lead at 25-24.
Josh Luster answered with a trey at the other end and the Titans scored nine of the final 13 points of the first half to take a 33-29 lead into halftime.
Even down by four points, Glenville liked what he saw from his team ahead of the intermission.
“We came in and we were happy with the half,” he said. “We told the guys we had been in worse situations before. We just had to clean up some turnovers and it turned out well.”
The third quarter saw three ties, but each time Trinity knocked down a shot to retake the lead. Finally, after the fourth tie, Alexander tipped in a shot off an inbounds pass to give Christian the lead for good with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the quarter.
“He’s the leader of this team,” Glenville said. “He shows it with not only his athletic ability, but his leadership and his poise. He’s the engine and he gets the team going.”
The Eagles’ lead was three when Creighton recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner took a length-of-the-court pass and knocked down a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to make it 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Davis sank a pair of free throws to extend the Christian lead to seven with 6:16 to play. The Trinity foul was its 10th of the half, putting the Eagles at the line the rest of the way and they capitalized by hitting seven of their 12 free throws down the stretch to ice it.
“Anytime you get to free throws, they get a breather,” Glenville said. “They were able to hit them and, at the same time, we could set up our defense. It’s a win-win for us.”
Rashad Weekly led the Titans with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. Kalkbrenner had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jeremiah Jones added 10 points. That trio and the other two Trinity starters sat out the final four-plus minutes of the game.
“The time and situation called for ball pressure,” McCaw said. “The only reason I didn’t let them close it out was I needed guys that could ballhawk a little bit and put on some defensive pressure.”
Both teams can now look ahead to playing in the MICDS Holiday Invitational, which starts Monday and runs through Dec. 30.
Trinity has won the MICDS tournament two straight years and is the No. 1 seed again this year. The Titans will take on No. 16 seed Liberty (0-4) to kick off the tourney at 9 a.m. Monday.
“If this is any indicator of how we’re going to play in the tournament, we’ll probably lose Monday,” McCaw said. “I can see Liberty is struggling, but I can’t see Liberty being too far off the team we just played.”
Christian heads into the tournament as a red-hot No. 7 seed. The Eagles will take on No. 10 seed Clayton (3-1) in a first round game at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“The guys are coming together,” Glenville said. “We have a head full of steam going in. Clayton’s a good team, but we’re confident and excited.”