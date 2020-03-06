O'Fallon holds off Edwardsville, wins first regional crown since 2013

EDWARDSVILLE — O'Fallon junior guard Mason Blakemore missed two free throws but overcame that disappointment quickly late in the fourth quarter.
Nursing a four-point lead after the missed free throws, the Panthers got the ball back after a missed shot. Junior guard Drew Tebbe drove to the basket on a fast break.
Tebbe missed the layup, but Blakemore was there. He slammed the ball home with 2 minutes and 6 seconds left to bring the Panthers fans to their feet.
O'Fallon then canned nine of 12 free throws down the stretch Friday to record a 48-42 victory over Edwardsville in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional final.
O'Fallon (26-6) earned its first regional championship since 2013.
"It means a lot to win a regional considering we haven't been that good lately," Tebbe said. "It feels pretty good."
O'Fallon advanced to play Collinsville (30-3) in a Pekin Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be announced.
Collinsville defeated Belleville West 63-44 to win the Belleville East Regional championship and advance to face the Panthers.
The last sectional win for O'Fallon was in 2010, when it reached the state tournament and finished fourth.
Blakemore, who scored nine points off the bench, reflected on his big bucket.
"The free throws were killing me, so I just tried to make a play," Blakemore said. "I wanted to make up for the missed free throws. Tebbe is a shooter, man. He's had a tough couple of games. But he showed he can score. He just missed that one, but I was there to pick him up."
Tebbe, who led O'Fallon with 11 points, left no doubt how big the basket by Blakemore was for the Panthers.
"That was a heck of a play," Tebbe said. "Honestly, it was one of the best plays he's made this year. He can make big plays."
O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz agreed.
"He was frustrated by missing those two free throws," Muniz said about Blakemore. "He was awesome. That was an awesome play for us. That was the game right there now I think."
The Panthers led by 12 points, their biggest lead in the game, at 39-23 with 7:28 to play when Shaun Riley II hit a jump shot for two of his 10 points.
But Edwardsville did not throw in the towel.
The Tigers cut O'Fallon's lead lead to 40-36 with 1:41 showing after O'Fallon tried to spread its offense and keep the ball.
However, Edwardsville got no closer. The Tigers were forced to foul and O'Fallon made them pay.
"This game was a grinder, but it always is when we play Edwardsville," Muniz said. "They're a good team and they play solid basketball. We got up on them and we thought we could hold them off, but they came back on us. We just had enough there at the end."
O'Fallon jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game. Tebbe canned two 3-pointers on the first two shots to get O'Fallon rolling. He had not scored much in his previous two games.
"I've haven't been shooting the ball well lately," Tebbe said. "I've been in the gym a lot. I tried to just focus. My mentality is if I shoot it enough, they'll go in."
Edwardsville recovered from its slow start that was marred by four turnovers early in the first quarter. The Tigers rallied to trail 22-18 at halftime.
"Our scheme was to keep the ball out of the post and (Tebbe) comes right out and hits two 3s and (Caleb Burton) hits one and you're down 9-0 quick," Edwardsville coach Dustin Battas said. "You have to pick your poison. Those three 3s there are on me. Those guys made them."
O'Fallon swept three games this season against the Tigers and has won four of the last five meetings between the Southwestern Conference opponents.
"I think we're the better team," Tebbe said. "We came and do what we do. We hit shots early. That was a big thing for us. They like to spread it out and we got the lead."
The Panthers missed 10 of their 24 free-throw attempts to help keep the game closer.
"We could have sealed it with some free throws and some good possessions there at the end, but we didn't," Muniz said. "Our defense played well for us."
Junior Preston Weaver scored 10 points off the bench to be the only Tiger to reach double figures.
"I told our guys they have a lot to be proud of," Battas said. "I'm not surprised that we came back and made a game of it. These guys haven't gotten down and pouted all year. They weren't going to accept being down 12 points like that."