O’Fallon opens second half of season with strong showing in win over Belleville East

Creek took little solace in the Lancers’ comeback bid in the closing minutes.

“We have a talented team, but we’ve got to make that extra effort in order to be successful,” he said.

Pickett had four points at halftime before sinking a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. But he never found any offensive rhythm.

“(Mueller) did a good job,” he said. “We knew they were going to help off him. They had a good defensive concept on him. He didn’t make shots and it was tough for him to get going. When he didn’t get going, we kind of stalled out on offense.”

Muniz said assigning Mueller to keep an eye on Pickett wasn’t a difficult decision.

“He was our guy,” Muniz said. “He had a good idea what we wanted to do. He’s a smart kid and he’s athletic enough. He’s a cross country runner, so he doesn’t get tired. We thought he would do as good a job as we could possibly have on (Pickett), along with our other guys helping him out.”

Lunning made three 3-pointers for O’Fallon, two in the first half. Smith and Harris, meanwhile, took turns weaving through the Lancers’ defense for shots in the lane. Each also hit one 3-pointer.

“Tyler has grown so much in the last couple of years,” Muniz said. “It’s been awesome to see a kid like that (develop). He worked really hard in the summer and now he’s reaping the rewards of sticking with it.”

