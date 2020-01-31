O'Fallon turns tables, knocks off previously unbeaten Collinsville in SWC showdown

"You can't be intimidated by the record," Blakemore said. "It might scare some people — but not us.

"We were ready."

The key to the Panthers' triumph was a rock-ribbed defense that threw a blanket over Kahoks scoring machine Ray'Sean Taylor, who finished with a season-low 14 points on 6-for-22 shooting.

Taylor, who is headed to SIU Edwardsville, entered the contest coming off 53- and 44-point efforts. The 53 points against Trinity on Jan. 25 was the highest single-game performance in the long history of the storied program.

But Taylor was never a factor Friday.

The Panthers ran fresh legs at Taylor at every opportunity. Four different defenders took turns guarding him.

"We were trying everything because he was just on fire," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. "Our guys stayed disciplined. They stayed in front of him."

Taylor missed five of his first six shots and never got going, much like the rest of his team.

"They did a nice job defending us," Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. "We just didn't shoot it very well."

O'Fallon junior guard Drew Tebbe said it was a team effort on the defensive end.