O'Fallon turns tables, knocks off previously unbeaten Collinsville in SWC showdown

O'FALLON, Ill. — Mason Blakemore isn't afraid to admit it.
The O'Fallon High junior transferred to his new St. Clair County school from Centralia High last summer for one simple reason.
"To play in big games," he said.
The 6-foot-2 newcomer got his opportunity Friday night — and he made the most of it.
Blakemore poured in a career-high 18 points to help the Panthers to a 55-41 win over previously unbeaten Collinsville in a high-intensity battle of the top two teams in the Southwestern Conference at Panther Dome.
O'Fallon (18-4 overall, 6-1 SWC) used a lock-down defensive effort to claim its biggest triumph of the season.
The Panthers, who have won nine of 10, also got a measure of revenge after losing to Collinsville 53-50 on a last-second shot Dec. 6.
Blakemore, who came into the contest averaging 7.1 points per game, picked a perfect time for a breakout performance.
He moved into the O'Fallon school district with his father. The transition was a smooth one and it paid dividends against the Kahoks (22-1, 6-1), who entered the contest ranked second in the latest statewide Class 4A poll and first in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings.
"You can't be intimidated by the record," Blakemore said. "It might scare some people — but not us.
"We were ready."
The key to the Panthers' triumph was a rock-ribbed defense that threw a blanket over Kahoks scoring machine Ray'Sean Taylor, who finished with a season-low 14 points on 6-for-22 shooting.
Taylor, who is headed to SIU Edwardsville, entered the contest coming off 53- and 44-point efforts. The 53 points against Trinity on Jan. 25 was the highest single-game performance in the long history of the storied program.
But Taylor was never a factor Friday.
The Panthers ran fresh legs at Taylor at every opportunity. Four different defenders took turns guarding him.
"We were trying everything because he was just on fire," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. "Our guys stayed disciplined. They stayed in front of him."
Taylor missed five of his first six shots and never got going, much like the rest of his team.
"They did a nice job defending us," Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. "We just didn't shoot it very well."
O'Fallon junior guard Drew Tebbe said it was a team effort on the defensive end.
"Don't let him catch the ball, that was the plan," Tebbe said. "When he got the ball, everybody helped out. It was a five-man crew that stopped him."
The Panthers put together a balanced attack to get just enough done offensively.
Sophomore Caleb Burton added 13 points. Tebbe chipped in with 10. Junior Shaun Riley, the team's top gun at 12.9 points per game, added nine points.
Tebbe said the Panthers' close call in the first meeting set the tone for the rematch.
"We didn't come in scared or intimidated," Tebbe said. "All of us, we were pretty confident we could do this. It's not that much of a surprise to us."
O'Fallon took control with a 12-3 run over the final 4 minutes 36 seconds of the third period. Four different players scored during the blitz, which gave the hosts a 34-24 lead.
Burton, who spent much of the night chasing around Taylor, canned a 3-pointer to start the salvo. Blakemore then hit a pair of foul shots for a 27-21 cushion. Amarey Wills chipped in with a foul shot and Blakemore responded with a driving layup to push the lead to 30-23.
Riley's short jumper and two free throw from Burton completed the blitz.
Collinsville, which was off to its best start since the 1976-77 team won its first 30 games, climbed to within 43-39 on a long-range bomb from Taylor with 3:47 left.
But Blakemore answered with a personal four-point blitz to help the Panthers regain control.
"This is huge, but it's not by any means the end of where we can be," Muniz said. "We've got to keep growing."
Both teams are tied atop the Southwestern Conference standings with five conference tilts remaining. East St. Louis (15-7, 5-3) sits in third.
"This was great, a big effort in front of a large crowd," Tebbe said. "But, we know we can't rest just because we did this. We're going to work hard and we're going to get better."