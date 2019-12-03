O'FALLON, ILL. — Drew Tebbe knew that his shots would eventually drop.
So the O'Fallon High junior guard kept firing away.
"I just put so much time in it and I know I'm going to make them eventually," Tebbe said. "If I keep shooting, they'll go in."
Tebbe and his teammates broke out in a big way with a huge third quarter as the Panthers knocked off Granite City 62-31 in a non-conference game on Tuesday at O'Fallon High.
O'Fallon (4-0) is off to its best start since a 7-0 beginning at the outset of the 2011-12 season.
"We played better in the second quarter even though shots weren't falling, but finally in the third quarter everything evened out," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said.
The Panthers were ice cold from the field in the first quarter. Against the Granite City 1-3-1 zone defense, O'Fallon missed 12 of its 14 shots and was 4-for-10 from the charity stripe, scoring just eight points.
"We had good fan support and I think we were just amped up," Muniz said. "We missed layups, we missed free throws. We just couldn't put the ball in."
While the offense showed some life in the second quarter, shooting 6-for-15 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range, the offense exploded in the third quarter.
Tebbe scored 16 points in the second half and was a perfect 5-for-5 from long range, finishing the night with 19 points.
"You know that at some point, they'll come out of it," Muniz said.
Junior forward Shaun Riley II was limited to just six points in the first half, but came alive in the second half with 14 points to finish with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
He even got in on the 3-point shooting frenzy, hitting a corner triple late in the third quarter.
"I've been working on it all summer," Riley said. "Coach just said keep shooting, things will fall and we stuck to that."
While O'Fallon's offense caught fire as the game progressed, Granite City (4-1) could never find any rhythm.
"Their coach did a fantastic job scouting our offense and getting us out of our offense," Granite City coach Gerard Moore said.
Granite City senior guard Jahkeis Tippitt led the way with 21 points, but against the suffocating man-to-man O'Fallon defense, the Warriors missed 34 of 44 shots.
"They were putting a lot of pressure on our guards," Moore said. "They got us out of our offense with their defensive pressure. We're a team that feeds off our defensive energy."
O'Fallon dominated the offensive glass, pulling down 20 offensive rebounds compared to Granite City's 21 total rebounds.
"It was hard to keep them off the board and that created a lot of problems for us because they were able to get some offensive boards and kick out for open three's," Moore said.