O'Fallon uses defensive stand to knock off East St. Louis in SWC showdown

The Panthers went 9-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter to salt away the game.

After starting the game in a man-to-man defense, O'Fallon settled into a 2-3 zone for much of the second half, including all of the fourth quarter. The Panthers only allowed two field goals in the final frame and the Flyers went 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

"We were compacting it and letting them shoot most of the game," Riley said. "The defense was talking throughout the game."

O'Fallon settled into a zone to keep East St. Louis senior Jashawn Anderson out of the paint.

"Every time he went in, he was either getting fouled or dishing it off," Muniz said. "He still put 15 on us tonight. Individually, he was tough to stop."

After scoring 10 points in the first half, the Panthers bottled up the quick guard, and only allowed him five points on seven shot attempts in the second half.

East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers had to go with a shorter lineup. Starters Jabril Olivaria and LaShawn Johnson were hobbled with injuries.