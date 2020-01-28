O'Fallon uses defensive stand to knock off East St. Louis in SWC showdown

EAST ST. LOUIS — O'Fallon High forward Shaun Riley watched calmly as East St. Louis winger Jontay Prunty stepped back to create enough space for a potentially game-tying 3-point attempt.
When Prunty's eyes lit up, the rangy Riley pounced.
"Coach said to deny all 3-pointers and that's all it was," Riley said. "I just used my reach and arm length. I was kind of far away from him, but I got to that shot."
Riley's last-minute block denied a comeback attempt as O'Fallon held off East St. Louis 49-44 in a Southwestern Conference contest on Tuesday at East St. Louis High.
"We want to be conference champions and we set ourselves up for a shot at that," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. "We would know this week if we were going to be a contender in the conference or not. This sets us up for a game on Friday night that will be huge."
O'Fallon (17-4, 5-1 SWC) will host Collinsville (22-0, 6-0 SWC) on Friday in a pivotal league contest.
With O'Fallon clinging to a 45-42 lead and 32 seconds left in regulation, East St. Louis (14-7, 4-3 SWC) came out of a time out and got Prunty the ball on the left wing. The Flyers' guard took a jab step to try and get Riley away from him before letting it fly.
Riley and his 6-foot-7 frame connected with enough of the ball to alter the shot before the Panthers jumped on the loose ball forcing the Flyers to start fouling to extend the game.
The Panthers went 9-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter to salt away the game.
After starting the game in a man-to-man defense, O'Fallon settled into a 2-3 zone for much of the second half, including all of the fourth quarter. The Panthers only allowed two field goals in the final frame and the Flyers went 0-for-6 from 3-point range.
"We were compacting it and letting them shoot most of the game," Riley said. "The defense was talking throughout the game."
O'Fallon settled into a zone to keep East St. Louis senior Jashawn Anderson out of the paint.
"Every time he went in, he was either getting fouled or dishing it off," Muniz said. "He still put 15 on us tonight. Individually, he was tough to stop."
After scoring 10 points in the first half, the Panthers bottled up the quick guard, and only allowed him five points on seven shot attempts in the second half.
East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers had to go with a shorter lineup. Starters Jabril Olivaria and LaShawn Johnson were hobbled with injuries.
"It was a little bit of everything that kind of helped us not get in a flow," Chambers said. "It wasn't anything special that they did. We didn't hit shots, get loose balls and the little things that it takes to win."
O'Fallon senior Amarey Wills had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.
"We've told the guys that if something is going, we're going to ride it and tonight he was playing well," Muniz said. "He was all over the place and finishing at the rim. We knew he could do that and hopefully, he can carry that over."
Chambers, who guided his team to the Class 3A state championship last season, wasn't worried about the conference loss.
"It's still January, we've been on a little streak, this is just a bump in the road," Chambers said. "We know where we stand with this team and in this conference. I'm not worried about anything."