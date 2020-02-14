O'Fallon uses trapping defense to rally past Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — Braxton Stacker cruised down the baseline for three consecutive layups Friday night.
Brian Muniz had to make a change.
The O’Fallon High boys basketball coach, Muniz switched up his defense to a 2-3 trap which befuddled Belleville East. The Lancers turned the ball over five times in the last three minutes as O’Fallon rallied from an eight-point deficit to escape with a 57-52 Southwestern Conference victory at Belleville East.
“We ended up going to a little trap and started turning them over a little bit,” Muniz said. “It just got us going. We hit a couple of shots and then it was a game. We just did a good job finishing it.”
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, O’Fallon (21-5 overall, 7-3 league) had to scrap and claw all night.
The Panthers weren’t hitting jump shots and they piled up the fouls in bunches. Three starters had two fouls at halftime and sophomore guard Caleb Burton had three. The only one not in foul trouble was sophomore post Dawson Algee. A 6-foot-3 power forward, Algee was the answer to O’Fallon’s shooting woes. He scored a team-high 19 points and hauled in eight rebounds. His role has grown over the last week or so with the loss of 6-foot-7 junior forward Shaun Riley II to illness. Riley’s return remains unknown and in the meantime Algee is prepared to do what he has to help his team.
“It was pretty hard at first (not having Riley) but we’re used to it,” Algee said. “I had to step up and start scoring more. Start getting all the boards.”
Some of Algee’s best work in O’Fallon’s fourth quarter run came from nice passes for open shots. He had three assists on the night and looked more comfortable when Belleville East sent extra defenders his way.
“We let him catch a little too deep. The help came too slow. We didn’t have as much of a sense of urgency,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. “He just killed us. He turned and finished one after the other.”
The No. 10 large school, Belleville East (16-10, 3-6) led by as many as seven early in the second quarter, but O’Fallon chipped away and took a 27-25 lead into halftime. The Lancers trailed by seven two minutes into the third quarter, but then put together their own run. Junior guard ZJ Hamilton scored a putback-and-1 to give Belleville East a 38-37 lead with 2 minutes and 5 seconds to play in the third. Freshman guard Jordan Pickett scored five of his eight points in a quick spurt that helped Belleville East take a 43-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Then Stacker started attacking.
A 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, Stacker got to the rack for three consecutive layups to give the Lancers a 49-41 lead with 5:40 to play. Stacker finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Muniz burned a timeout to switch up his defense and the Lancers had no answers. Belleville East threw it out of bounds, stepped out of bounds or O’Fallon just took the ball and went the other way.
“They went to that 2-3 trap and zone and we got back on our heels and made some bad decisions,” Creek said.
O’Fallon’s defense led to its offense. After struggling to consistently put the ball in the basket, the Panthers came alive. Burton knocked down a pull-up jumper off a steal with 1:56 to play that tied the game 49.
O’Fallon senior guard Logan Lowery scored on a layup with 41 seconds left to push the lead to 53-49.
Then Stacker came back the other way and canned a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 53-52.
Lowery, who missed the first five or so weeks of the season due to injury, put the game away at the free throw line. He knocked down four of his five attempts in the final 28 seconds to seal the win. He said his focus was on his form and routine, not the enormity of the moment.
“It all goes back to time you spent in the gym. It’s the same free throw routine every time,” Lowery said. “Whenever I step up to the line you have to trust the practice you put in. Trust yourself and follow through and see the ball go in.”
Lowery finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Belleville East celebrated its five seniors prior to the game. And while Creek wanted them to get a win in their last home game, he hopes the Lancers collectively learned some valuable lessons.
Especially with how the last few minutes went.
“I feel like we gave it away. We didn’t get many shots up in the last two and a half minutes,” Creek said. “It’s a learning experience. As long as you learn from the mistakes we’ll be alright. There’s a good chance we’ll see O’Fallon again.”