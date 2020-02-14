O'Fallon uses trapping defense to rally past Belleville East

Muniz burned a timeout to switch up his defense and the Lancers had no answers. Belleville East threw it out of bounds, stepped out of bounds or O’Fallon just took the ball and went the other way.

“They went to that 2-3 trap and zone and we got back on our heels and made some bad decisions,” Creek said.

O’Fallon’s defense led to its offense. After struggling to consistently put the ball in the basket, the Panthers came alive. Burton knocked down a pull-up jumper off a steal with 1:56 to play that tied the game 49.

O’Fallon senior guard Logan Lowery scored on a layup with 41 seconds left to push the lead to 53-49.

Then Stacker came back the other way and canned a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 53-52.

Lowery, who missed the first five or so weeks of the season due to injury, put the game away at the free throw line. He knocked down four of his five attempts in the final 28 seconds to seal the win. He said his focus was on his form and routine, not the enormity of the moment.