Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament

COLLINSVILLE — Mundelein gave Oakville plenty of opportunities Monday, but the Tigers weren’t in the receiving mood.
Oakville forced 21 turnovers, yet it led to just eight points in a 48-29 loss to the Mustangs in the first round of the Collinsville Holiday Classic.
“Especially in the second half, we missed some shots we normally make,” said Tigers coach Nick Traxler, whose team shot 28% from the field (11-for-39) and fell to 4-2. “When you miss some shots and they go down and convert on the other end, it puts you in a bad spot.”
Oakville was hanging with the Mustangs (6-4) in the third quarter, trimming its deficit to 27-21 on a basket by 6-foot-6 senior Jack Zarr at the 5-minute mark.
Mundelein then put down the hammer, outscoring the Tigers 21-8 in the fin minutes. Junior Chris Martin, a raw but athletic post, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds to carry the Mustangs. Senior Omari Rhinehart, an all-state football player, had 13 points and four steals, while freshman Derek Bishop had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs are coached by former Collinsville Athletics Director and coach Matt Badgley.
“We’re trying to learn,” Badgley said. “Last year wasn’t a very good developmental year for our kids, so now we’re trying to develop through December to try to find out where we are and where we can be. Our last two games, we had fewer turnovers the entire game than what we did, almost, in the first quarter (today).
“We’re streaky like that, but that’s part of it. That might be something that lasts the whole year. (Defense) has been our most consistent thing. It has to be.”
The Mustangs shot 56% (19-for-34) and turned 16 turnovers by Oakville into 15 points. Mundelein, which led 15-5 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime, also outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the paint and outrebounded them 31-16.
Senior Grant Hastings paced Oakville with 11 points. The Tigers have been hit with illness in the last few weeks and are hoping for a return to health as December turns into January.
“We’ve had a bunch of boys out with COVID and whatnot,” Traxler said. “Last week was the first time in about 10 or 12 days that we had more than four guys at practice. We’re going through that growing pain right now, and we’ve got other guys that are sick with the flu. It’s not an excuse. It’s just something that we have to deal with right now. Our energy was low, and when energy’s low, you can’t do, defensively, all the things you need to do.”
Traxler said he enjoys bringing his team to Collinsville, where it’s been for 20 years. The Tigers have won one consolation championship, finished fourth once and placed fifth on another occasion.
“We’ve played pretty well over here,” Traxler said. “I love coming over here because the competition’s great, and it’s teams we don’t normally see. You see all kinds of styles of basketball over here. Now we’ll head over to the little (auxiliary) gym and see what we can do (Tuesday).”