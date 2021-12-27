Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament

“We’re streaky like that, but that’s part of it. That might be something that lasts the whole year. (Defense) has been our most consistent thing. It has to be.”

The Mustangs shot 56% (19-for-34) and turned 16 turnovers by Oakville into 15 points. Mundelein, which led 15-5 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime, also outscored the Tigers 28-12 in the paint and outrebounded them 31-16.

Senior Grant Hastings paced Oakville with 11 points. The Tigers have been hit with illness in the last few weeks and are hoping for a return to health as December turns into January.

“We’ve had a bunch of boys out with COVID and whatnot,” Traxler said. “Last week was the first time in about 10 or 12 days that we had more than four guys at practice. We’re going through that growing pain right now, and we’ve got other guys that are sick with the flu. It’s not an excuse. It’s just something that we have to deal with right now. Our energy was low, and when energy’s low, you can’t do, defensively, all the things you need to do.”

Traxler said he enjoys bringing his team to Collinsville, where it’s been for 20 years. The Tigers have won one consolation championship, finished fourth once and placed fifth on another occasion.