O'Fallon Christian keeps Winfield tournament crown

WINFIELD — Roddy Alexander loves when his team's swarming defense translates into offensive production.
The O'Fallon Christian defense gave Winfield fits all afternoon and turned several steals into easy baskets at the other end, including three by Alexander during the third quarter alone, as the Eagles earned a 71-57 victory Saturday to win the Winfield Tipoff Classic boys basketball championship.
“Our coach stresses defense, so we've got to always make sure our energy is up,” Alexander said. “Whatever team we play, our energy's got to be up.”
O'Fallon Christian (3-0) won the tournament for the second consecutive year and the third time in four years. The Eagles, who are the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, have now won nine successive games at the Winfield gym, having gone 6-0 last year in winning the season-opening tournament as well as the Class 3 District 8 tournament.
“It's good to start off 3-0, similar to last year. This is the kind of start that we needed. It's a nice little boost,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “We feel comfortable coming up here and playing, for sure. They're very hospitable and we like coming up here. The guys have had success here and success breeds success.”
Alexander, Kristian Davis and Ray Horry paced a balanced Eagles scoring attack with 18 points apiece, while Kalin Black added 13 points.
“We have a lot of talent on this team and a lot of guys that can go get a bucket by themselves,” Davis said. “So everybody spreading out and being able to do what they do and play ball is a great feeling.”
Winfield (4-1) was playing in the championship of its own tournament for the first time since 2012, when it lost to Fort Zumwalt North.
“I told those guys I'm proud of them for getting themselves here,” Warriors coach Bryan Keim said. “But today was a great learning experience. It tells us we've got what it takes to get here, but now we've got to figure out how to get over the hump.”
Winfield was led by 11 points from D.J. Gillespie and 9 points from Peter Nicholl off the bench. But leading scorer Kannon Schutte was held in check.
Schutte came in averaging 20.3 points per game, but the senior forward scored the first basket of the game and then nothing more until a pair of buckets in the final four minutes of the game with the Eagles firmly in control.
“I have to take some of the blame for that,” Keim said. “I've got to do a better job of creatively getting him more involved. As the season progresses, we'll work on that, for sure, because he's an integral part of what we do offensively.”
Glenville said the Eagles' defensive focus definitely was on trying to shut down Schutte.
“He's a great player and our guys did a great job limiting him,” Glenville said. “We were really trying to key in on him and not let him get anything easy in the post or anything easy high-low. And then when he was out there setting screens, we were trying to double the screens, so he couldn't get anything easy.”
Winfield scored that first basket of the game by Schutte, but Christian scored the next 12 points to take an early double-digit lead.
“Against Timberland (in the tournament semifinals), we were going back and forth the entire game. We told them championship teams have to get out and play that tough mentality,” Glenville said. “So we wanted to get out against the home team on their floor and try to take them out of their rhythm early and they did a great job of that.”
The Warriors whittled the deficit down to 17-11 after one quarter on the strength of a 9-5 run.
The Eagles scored five points in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter to re-establish their double-digit lead and maintained it throughout most of the quarter, enjoying a 36-26 lead at the intermission.
“Man, they're good,” Keim said. “We talked about trying not to turn the ball over early and valuing the basketball. Something we still struggle with early on this year is running our offense a little bit more. We try to score a little bit too early and I think sometimes it hurts us, especially against good teams like that.”
Just as it did to start the game, Winfield scored the first basket of the second half to get the deficit back down into single digits, but that would be the last time the margin would be under 10 points, as the Christian defense kicked into high gear.
Consecutive baskets off steals by Alexander and Horry fueled a 10-0 Eagles run to blow the game open at 46-28.
“We're not trying to get a steal every single possession. Even if it's a deflection or slowing them down, that's what we want,” Glenville said. “But, through that, if we can get a steal and some easy buckets, that's the best thing that can happen.”
The Warriors got no closer than 12 points the rest of the quarter and entered the fourth down 57-41.
Winfield outscored O'Fallon Christian by a bucket in the final eight minutes, but the Eagles were far enough ahead for it to cause no issues, as they secured yet another title at Winfield and gave themselves plenty of momentum heading into a showdown Friday night at large-school power CBC.
“This is definitely a boost because CBC obviously is a big game,” Alexander said. “We've got to make sure we're in tip-top shape, our energy is up and we're just playing together.”
