O'Fallon Christian rolls past Palmyra to reach third quarterfinal in four seasons

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kalin Black was all smiles after the game, although it was a slightly altered grin than one he may have flashed before the game.
The O'Fallon Christian senior guard lost one of his front teeth when he was elbowed on a second-quarter rebound Tuesday night, but he will gladly trade that loss for a win for his team. And that's exactly what he got, as he opened the game with a 3-pointer and it was all Eagles after that as they rolled to a 65-43 win over Palmyra in a Class 3 boys basketball sectional at Christian.
“My tooth was already broken and I was playing with a fake one. My mouth's a little sore, but it is what it is,” Black said. “This win was really important to us.”
O'Fallon Christian (20-5), which has won 12 in a row, will take on Monroe City (25-2) in a Class 3 quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Friday in Monroe City.
The Panthers, the No. 3 team in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 rankings, beat Linn 40-36 on Tuesday and were state semifinalists last season. O'Fallon Christian and Monroe City met in the 2018 sectionals with the Eagles coming out on top.
Black and fellow seniors R.J. Horry and Roddy Alexander have been here before. Their Eagles teams advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals both when they were freshmen and again last year when they were juniors. Each time, they were tripped up one win away from a state semifinal berth.
“This is the third time in four years we've been in this spot. I just told the guys I'm tired of getting this far and losing,” Christian coach Adam Glenville said. “I said it's time to get to Springfield. It's time to get over the hump and these guys can do it.”
Alexander led Christian, the No. 6 team in Class 3 and the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, with 17 points. Black scored 11 points, Horry and Kristian Davis each dropped in 9 points and Raynard Horry added 8 points to pace a balanced scoring attack that included 10 3-pointers made.
Much of that offense came from the Eagles' defense, which swarmed the Panthers to the tune of nine first-quarter turnovers on the way to a 17-6 lead after one.
“Just from the tip, you could tell there was a different energy in the air,” Glenville said. “When we have a really good practice the day before and a really good pregame, you can tell the game's going to go well, and that's exactly what happened. Forcing turnovers from the get-go against a good Palmyra team that's very fundamentally sound just speaks volumes to where we're at.”
Black opened the game by burying a 3-pointer from the left corner just 13 seconds in and Christian then forced turnovers on each of the first two Palmyra possessions, generating a quick 6-0 lead and causing the Panthers to burn a timeout just 56 seconds into the game.
R.J. Horry sank a pair of long-distance shots — as did Tank Billings off the bench — and Alexander pumped in six points as part of a 22-11 second-quarter advantage that gave the Eagles a commanding 39-17 halftime lead, an advantage that dipped below 20 points for only a total of 1 minute and 49 seconds in the second half.
Playing in its first sectional game since 2014, Palmyra (14-9) cut down on the turnovers after the first quarter but could never dig out of the huge hole it was mired in. The Panthers, who start four seniors and a freshman, got a team-high 14 points from Zane Meyers, all in the second half.
“We had too many turnovers and came out a little hesitant. They're a really solid team and very athletic. We came out in a 1-3-1 to start with and we went to a 2-3 and then we went to a conservative man. We just couldn't stay in front of them,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “We came out third quarter and played like we've been playing. I was happy to see that. We could have folded like a chair and it could have got really ugly, but our kids hung in there.”
After falling short in quarterfinal matchups with Northwest Academy in 2018 and Cardinal Ritter last season, the Eagles know the round-before-state task is a tall one. But, it's a task Horry believes his team is up for.
“I'm already starting to get jitters. I can't wait to play that game,” he said. “We've got to get over this hump, for sure. It's been holding us back. We've just got stay focused. We're more mature. We've got to play hard and do the right things. I think we got the team to do it this year. We know it's our last year, so we got to go out with a bang.”