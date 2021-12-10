O'Fallon keeps on rolling with SWC win over Alton

GODFREY — O'Fallon High senior guard Caleb Burton finally ran into an opponent that was able to slow down his red-hot basketball team.
For a short while.
The high-octane Panthers overcame a 41-minute weather delay to knock off Alton 55-23 in a Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Friday at Alton High.
O'Fallon (8-0 overall, 3-0 SWC) cruised from start to finish in rushing off to its best start since the 2009-2010 team won its first 12 games on the way to a fourth-place finish at state.
Burton led the way with 14 points. Junior Jalen Smith added 10 points.
The Panthers are winning by an average of 24 points per game.
They simply overwhelmed the Redbirds (0-6, 0-3), who have dropped their last 22 games. Alton's last victory was a 66-61 triumph over Taylorville on Feb. 22, 2020.
O'Fallon has displayed some flashes of brilliance during its lightning-quick start, including a 42-30 win over perennial league toughie Edwardsville. It also edged a strong Hazelwood Central team 70-68.
"We've come out strong every game with our defense," O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. "That's how we pulled it out tonight."
The Panthers methodically rolled out to a 22-4 lead midway through the second quarter, when the contest was halted after a tornado warning was issued for Madison County.
Players on both teams were sent to their locker rooms and fans were herded out of the gymnasium and into nearby halls where there were no windows.
After the warning expired, the teams returned to the court and play resumed after a brief warmup period.
The halftime break was shortened to three minutes.
Burton said the team passed the time by playing Chopsticks, a hand game that involves guessing and countering a number of fingers.
"It was fun," Burton said.
For the record, senior Jaylin Jaye won the Chopsticks crown.
"It was hard, but these kids, they're used to it, playing in AAU tournaments and stuff like that," Muniz said. "It didn't seem to bother them."
The Panthers were on a 10-0 run when the delay began. Peyton Mueller canned a 3-pointer to highlight the blitz. Smith and Rini Harris also added key baskets.
"When we got to the locker room we were kind of mad because we felt like we finally started rolling and here comes a break," Burton said.
Burton took charge after the delay with a conventional 3-point play just 13 seconds after play resumed. He then canned four free throws in a span of 55 seconds to push the lead to 29-6.
O'Fallon led 31-7 at the break and scored 18 of the first 20 points of the second half to go up 49-9.
The Panthers used their smothering defense to roll out to a 12-2 advantage in the opening period. They forced 14 turnovers over the first eight minutes. Alton coughed up the ball on its first five possessions.
Byron Stampley Jr. paced Alton with 12 points.
The Redbirds have come very close to breaking the losing skein with a two-point loss to Edwardsville and a three-point setback to Hazelwood East.
First-year coach Eric McCrary is hoping his team can learn from the close losses.
"We're kind of getting caught up with what the Southwestern Conference is about," McCrary said. "A lot of guys are just getting that taste of what the league really is."