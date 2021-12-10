O'Fallon keeps on rolling with SWC win over Alton

The Panthers methodically rolled out to a 22-4 lead midway through the second quarter, when the contest was halted after a tornado warning was issued for Madison County.

Players on both teams were sent to their locker rooms and fans were herded out of the gymnasium and into nearby halls where there were no windows.

After the warning expired, the teams returned to the court and play resumed after a brief warmup period.

The halftime break was shortened to three minutes.

Burton said the team passed the time by playing Chopsticks, a hand game that involves guessing and countering a number of fingers.

"It was fun," Burton said.

For the record, senior Jaylin Jaye won the Chopsticks crown.

"It was hard, but these kids, they're used to it, playing in AAU tournaments and stuff like that," Muniz said. "It didn't seem to bother them."

The Panthers were on a 10-0 run when the delay began. Peyton Mueller canned a 3-pointer to highlight the blitz. Smith and Rini Harris also added key baskets.