O'Fallon opens second half of season with strong showing in win over Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — The O’Fallon High boys basketball team rang in the new year on a positive note Tuesday.
Junior Jalen Smith led all scorers with 20 points, senior Tyler Lunning added 16 and sophomore Rini Harris had 13 as the Panthers fought off a late rally and defeated Belleville East 62-54 in a Southwestern Conference game.
The Panthers (15-2, 5-1) also got a stellar defensive effort from senior Peyton Mueller, who limited Lancers' junior Jordan Pickett to a season-low 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting. Pickett entered the game averaging 22.2 points.
“The guys came out and did a great job of executing what we wanted to do defensively, and they did enough offensively to get the job done,” said O’Fallon coach Joe Muniz, whose team was playing its first game since a 66-46 loss to Decatur MacArthur in the championship game of the Collinsville Holiday Classic on Dec. 29. “It was a great team defensive effort.”
The Panthers also overcame the loss of senior and leading scorer Caleb Burton, who separated his right shoulder in the game against MacArthur. Burton, averaging 14.1 points, could return later this month.
“This was huge,” Mueller said. “It was great to bounce back, even without our best player. I just stepped up and did what I was supposed to do (against Pickett). I knew I had help defense behind me the whole time.”
Belleville East (10-4, 3-1) led 13-11 after one quarter, but was outscored 19-9 in the second quarter to trail 30-22 at halftime. The Lancers never led again. Senior Byron Jones topped Belleville East with 13 points followed closely by junior Jackson Muse with 12.
The Lancers cut an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to 56-51 when Muse scored underneath with 1 minute, 30 seconds to play. But Harris scored in the paint and Lunning sank two free throws to make it 60-51 with 59.7 seconds left. The Panthers hit four more free throws in the final 45 seconds to keep Belleville East at bay.
“It’s a big win,” Smith said. “We had to come back and prove we were still a good team after taking a hard loss (to Decatur MacArthur). We’re strong when we stay together. We all stepped up. We need to move on and keep playing.”
Lancers coach Jeff Creek spent several minutes talking to his players after the game. He primarily was concerned with their lack of effort, which manifested itself in the rebounding department several times during the game.
“It’s the extra effort,” Creek said. “I thought we gave effort, but it was the extra stuff - boxing out a little bit harder, getting on the floor for a loose ball. That’s what we needed to do, and we just didn’t do it.”
Creek took little solace in the Lancers’ comeback bid in the closing minutes.
“We have a talented team, but we’ve got to make that extra effort in order to be successful,” he said.
Pickett had four points at halftime before sinking a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. But he never found any offensive rhythm.
“(Mueller) did a good job,” he said. “We knew they were going to help off him. They had a good defensive concept on him. He didn’t make shots and it was tough for him to get going. When he didn’t get going, we kind of stalled out on offense.”
Muniz said assigning Mueller to keep an eye on Pickett wasn’t a difficult decision.
“He was our guy,” Muniz said. “He had a good idea what we wanted to do. He’s a smart kid and he’s athletic enough. He’s a cross country runner, so he doesn’t get tired. We thought he would do as good a job as we could possibly have on (Pickett), along with our other guys helping him out.”
Lunning made three 3-pointers for O’Fallon, two in the first half. Smith and Harris, meanwhile, took turns weaving through the Lancers’ defense for shots in the lane. Each also hit one 3-pointer.
“Tyler has grown so much in the last couple of years,” Muniz said. “It’s been awesome to see a kid like that (develop). He worked really hard in the summer and now he’s reaping the rewards of sticking with it.”