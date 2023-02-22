O’FALLON, Ill. — The visiting Maroons of Belleville West were thinking upset with a quarter to play Wednesday in a Class 4A O'Fallon Regional boys basketball semifinal against the host Panthers.

But O’Fallon came on strong down the stretch for an impressive 55-46 win after outscoring West 22-7 over the final eight minutes.

The Panthers (23-7) advanced to face Belleville East (26-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final.

In the early game Wednesday, Belleville East scored the game’s first 11 points and went on to a 59-35 win over Granite City (16-15). The Lancers built a 29-18 lead by halftime and carried a 56-31 advantage into the final quarter.

O’Fallon beat Belleville East in two of three meetings this season.

“Playing here a home, hopefully we can get a crowd to back us,’’ O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “It’s going to be a battle — they’re definitely one of the best teams in the area — but we’re expecting another challenging game.”

O’Fallon and Belleville West split a pair of regular-season games and battled into the fourth quarter Wednesday.

“We were down five I think, but we never panicked,’’ Muniz said. “They’re a tough team and we expected a grind-it-out game. Down going into the fourth quarter, we needed to get stops and work our way back into it. And that’s what we did.”

In the fourth, the Panthers got big efforts from junior Rini Harris, who scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the final eight minutes, and junior guard Jaeden Rush, who scored nine of his 15 points in the final period.

For Rush, that included knocking down five of six fourth-quarter free throws.

“As the point guard, I have to make those free throws,’’ Rush said. “Heading into that final quarter, (Muniz) reminded us that we needed to focus on defense. We knew that if we got our stops, the offense and the points would come.”

Harris knew he had to step it up, too.

“I knew that my team needed me to step up, so that’s what I did,” he said. “When they went up there, heading into the final quarter, there was a little worry on my part. But I got it locked back in and we managed to finish strong.”

In the fourth quarter, O’Fallon made nine of 10 free throws. For the game, the Panthers were 11 of 12 from the line. By contrast, Belleville West made just 4 of 13.

O’Fallon senior Koby Wilmoth had 10 points in the first half and finished with 15.

For Belleville West, Myles Liddell scored 14 of his game-high 17 after halftime. The Maroons also got 12 points from Brandon Scott, nine from David Marshall Jr. and eight from Daylen Byrd.

“Our effort, especially defensively, was solid,’’ Belleville West coach Alex Schobert said. “Our guys bought into the game plan 100 percent and that allowed us to keep things tight until that fourth quarter. Down the stretch, O’Fallon was able to put a little run on us and that ended up being the difference in the game.

“They stepped their pressure and that was the difference.”

O’Fallon took an 11-9 lead into the second quarter, thanks to a late layup by junior guard Rush.

Each team put together runs in the second quarter but couldn’t shake the other. The Maroons went up 14-13 when Scott knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:40 to play before halftime. The Panthers answered with an 8-2 run, going up 21-16 on Harris’ jumper in the lane.

The Maroons used a 5-0 run to even the score at 21 on a drive by Liddell with 36 seconds to play before halftime.

But the host Panthers answered, getting a 3-pointer from Koby Wilmoth with three seconds to play before halftime. O’Fallon carried a 24-21 lead to halftime.

O’Fallon managed to take control midway through the third quarter, going on a 7-0 run keyed by a Liddell 3-pointer.

But O’Fallon tied the game at 42 on a pair of Harris free throws and at 44 on a drive by Harris. They went up for good on a pull up jumper from Jalen Smith midway through the final period and pulled away after that.

Class 4A O'Fallon Regional, semifinal: O'Fallon 55, Belleville West 46