O’FALLON, Ill. — In a game that could’ve just as easily gone the other way, O’Fallon’s Isaiah Camper was the difference.

His rebound and putback basket with 1.7 seconds to play Friday night provided the winning margin as the Panthers slipped past Belleville East 52-50 in Class 4A O'Fallon Regional boys basketball final at O’Fallon High.

“The first shot missed and I just went toward the basket,’’ Camper said. “The ball got tipped to me and I just put it up. I was able to put it in for the win.”

Camper, who knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter, finished the game with five points.

“We knew it was going to be nip and tuck,’’ O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. Belleville East “is a great team, one of the best in St. Louis and (East senior Jordan) Pickett’s maybe the best player in St. Louis. He was incredible tonight (and) made some unbelievable shots. We battled and they battled and we got the tip-in there at the end.”

“At some point during the third quarter, I turned to my coaches and talked about how incredible a game it was. We’re obviously thrilled to get the win, but either way, this was just a great basketball game.”

The Panthers (24-7) advanced to the Moline Sectional semifinal, to be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alton High. There, they’ll take on Quincy (26-4), which eliminated visiting Collinsville 53-47 on Friday. The Kahoks finished the season at 21-12.

O’Fallon went 9-3 in the Southwestern Conference this season, beating Belleville East 54-41 away and 65-51 at home in league play this season. The Lancers beat O’Fallon 65-52 early this season in tournament play at Alton.

Belleville East finished 26-7.

“We don’t have one main scorer,’’ Muniz said. “We get scoring from a bunch of different guys and that was a key again tonight.”

Senior Jalen Smith led the way for the Panthers, finishing with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. He also made all five of his free throws in that stretch.

“We knew it was win or go home and we didn’t want to go home,’’ said Smith, who entered Friday’s game averaging 7.7 points per game. “We had confidence coming in and that showed through the game. We had to play hard and I think it helped being here at home.”

East scored the final three baskets of the third quarter and carried a 40-36 lead into the final quarter. They stretched the lead to 44-38 when Alex Jackson scored on a drive midway through the fourth. But O’Fallon responded with a 12-0 run that featured a steal and slam dunk from Jaeden Rush and five consecutive points from Smith.

Pickett, the SIU Edwardsville recruit, knocked down a 3-pointer from way outside and then the Lancers’ Jackson Muse made two clutch free throws to even the score at 50 with 35 seconds left.

That set up Smith’s dramatic late-game heroics. His late basket capped a 16-10 fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Pickett, a 6-foot-4 senior, made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points. The Lancers’ Antwine Wilson scored 13. Other top scorers for O’Fallon were Rush (11) and Rini Harris, who scored nine _ all after halftime.

O’Fallon jumped to a quick 7-0 lead to open the game, thanks in part to a technical foul called on the Lancers’ Wilson after he was fouled about two minutes into the game. The Panthers’ Rush capped the strong start with a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 with 5:41 to play in the opening quarter.

But East finished the opening quarter strong, pulling even at 13-13 on a 3-pointer from Pickett at the buzzer.

Pickett hit another 3-pointer to open second quarter and put the Lancers up 16-13. But O’Fallon answered with a 6-0 run finished off by a runner from reserve Will Brown Jr. with just under 3 ½ minutes to play before halftime.

With his team trailing 19-16, Pickett knocked down a pair of runners in the lane to put his team on top 20-19 with 2:52 to play in the second quarter. The Lancers closed out the half with a 5-0 run, getting a rebound basket from Alex Jackson and an acrobatic, double-clutch 3-pointer from Pickett to beat the buzzer and give the Lancers a 25-21 halftime lead.

Pickett finished the opening half with 18 points.

Class 4A O'Fallon Regional final: O'Fallon 52, Belleville East 50