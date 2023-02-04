O’FALLON, Ill. — Rini Harris was named the most valuable player Saturday night.

It’s an achievement he wasn’t chasing.

“I have a whole bunch of good teammates,” Harris said. “It’s hard to be a team player and get yours.”

A senior guard for the O’Fallon boys basketball team, Harris scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Panthers beat Chaminade 55-50 in the O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon High.

The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, O’Fallon (19-6) has won back-to-back games and five of its last six. It’s only loss in that stretch was a meat-grinder of a game with Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville. That night none of the Panthers were able to reach double figures. Against the Red Devils three Panthers did. Junior point guard Jaeden Rush scored 11 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Senior forward Koby Wilmoth finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Seven Panthers took the court and six of them scored.

“That’s what it takes for us,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We don’t have a stud player that’s going to go out and score 25 or 30 every night. We have a bunch of guys that are capable and willing. If we all do our jobs that’s how we’re successful.”

The No. 4 large school, Chaminade (14-8) endured another gut-punch. It lost its fifth successive game and for the second consecutive night it held a lead at halftime only to watch it disappear in the third quarter in short order.

The Red Devils went into the locker room with a 24-19 lead after senior guard Nilavan Daniels knocked down a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Rush scored a layup near the midpoint of the third quarter to give the Panthers a 25-24 lead.

“We talked about playing with more pace. The first half we were not getting in our sets and all of a sudden that 35 second shot clock ends up at 10 or 15 and we were in trouble,” Muniz said. “We picked up the pace and we went after them a little more and were aggressive for sure.”

O’Fallon led 35-31 at the start of the fourth quarter. Chaminade broke out of its third-quarter slump as senior point guard BJ Ward took it upon himself to score. He had five points in the span of the first two minutes that pushed the Red Devils ahead 36-35.

A Southeast Missouri State recruit, Ward finished with a game-high 20 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Sophomore guard Collin Keller knocked down a 3-pointer to put Chaminade ahead 39-36 with 5 minutes and 42 seconds to play.

Daniels put Chaminade ahead 47-43 with his second 3-pointer of the game with 2:42 to play. The Red Devils top scorer all season, Daniels finished with nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

O’Fallon got layups from senior forward Jalen Smith and Rush to tie the game. Wilmoth hit two free throws to put the Panthers ahead 49-47 with 50 seconds remaining. Senior forward Tre Gilliam came off the bench to score six points and grab three rebounds. He hit four of his six free throws but his last two of the game pushed O’Fallon ahead 51-47 with 33.4 seconds to go.

Ward hit a 3-pointer to make it 53-50 with 3 seconds remaining but the Wilmoth finished the game off with two more free throws to lift the Panthers to a second win in their own two-day shootout.

“It shows we’ve done a lot to prove ourselves,” Harris said. “We focused at practice, we played disciplined, we trust ourselves and we showed what we can do.”

Chaminade had to play most of the second quarter and the entire second half without starter and sophomore guard Collin Perry who suffered an apparent lower body injury and never returned. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds.

The Red Devils haven’t been at their best this last stretch of the season but that hardly mattered to O’Fallon. A win over Chaminade is a win over Chaminade.

“They’re perennially one of the best teams in St. Louis so bringing them to our place, we loved having them,” Muniz said. “They’re a great team. That’s a big win for us for sure.”

O'Fallon Shootout: O'Fallon 55, Chaminade 50