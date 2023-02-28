ALTON — Isaiah Camper could only look over his shoulder and smile.

The O'Fallon senior guard smoothly drained a 3-pointer from just in front of the Quincy bench and fans as the first-quarter buzzer sounded. That would mark the last time the Panther lead would be in single digits as they rolled to a 64-35 win over Quincy in a Class 4A Moline Sectional semifinal game Tuesday night at Alton High.

“It felt pretty good, especially in front of their bench and their crowd because they brought way more people than we did,” Camper said.

O'Fallon (25-7) will play for a sectional championship on the road at Moline (30-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“This was truly a great team effort,” Panthers coach Brian Muniz said. “We haven't played a zone defense like that all year, but the last few days we put it in there and our guys seeped it in and were able to execute it like we wanted to. They were attacking and aggressive. It helped that they missed some shots and we got to get into transition. And defensively, we were locked in. They just didn't get any easy shots.”

Quincy (26-5) was held to a season low in points scored and didn't have a player reach a double-digit point total.

“When you play like tonight, your season's gonna get cut short,” Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas said. “O'Fallon played a heck of game and had a great game plan. And while we didn't execute ours on either side, they did. I thought tonight we let a lot of mistakes lead to second and third mistakes and we let it affect our effort overall.”

Quincy ended O'Fallon's season last year in the regional semifinals and the Panthers who were there on the court remembered it still one year later.

“We wanted this so bad,” said O'Fallon senior guard Rini Harris, who led all scorers Tuesday with 19 points. “On the social media, they were doing a lot of antics, this and that. So, we went out there and we wanted to show them what's up and avenge that loss.”

Camper's buzzer-beater was part of a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night that led to him tying a career-high with 16 points.

“Isaiah came in and just gave us a spark,” Muniz said. “Any time you can get some quick points from a guy off the bench, it juices your guys up. Once he started scoring, it opened up things. His production was great tonight.”

Harris scored on a putback 1 minute, 23 seconds in Tuesday and the Panthers would never trail again. There was one tie at 2-2, but otherwise O'Fallon had complete control of the contest.

Camper's triple at the buzzer capped a 9-3 end to the first quarter that gave the Panthers a 15-7 lead. He hit two more triples in the second quarter, including one in front of his own fans that extended the lead to 27-13.

“That felt good as well,” Camper said. “It's a big game against a good team and it meant a lot.”

O'Fallon went into the halftime locker room up 28-15. The Panthers also led 27-19 at halftime of last year's regional game, but a 16-3 third quarter disadvantage led to their demise. Harris and his teammates vowed to not let that happen again.

“We relaxed last year and they came down and showed us what the second half is,” Harris said. “So, we went into the locker room tonight and game planned for the second half and we came out here and played hard.”

This time around, O'Fallon outscored Quincy 18-9 in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of reach at 46-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

“As long as there's time on the clock, throughout the year this has been a group that's known that they had a chance,” Douglas said. “Tonight was a little different. It seemed like we had a look on our face that wasn't a good one and coaches know what that look is.”

Harris had nine of his 19 points in the final quarter as the Panthers eventually triggered the running clock and secured the victory.

The win capped quite a 24-hour period for the O'Fallon basketball program after the girls team punched their ticket to this weekend's Class 4A semifinals with a win on Monday night.

“It's definitely a great feeling knowing that both of our basketball teams are succeeding the way that they are,” Camper said.

Class 4A Moline Sectional, semifinal: O'Fallon 64, Quincy 35