Okawville accepts invite to join Cahokia Conference

Wood River also has struggled to fill conference schedules for many of its junior varsity and freshmen programs. Joining the Cahokia Conference will alleviate that process, Beatty said.

"It's a good fit for us because we have a lot of kids out for most of our programs where we can run a freshman, JV and varsity team," he said. "The Cahokia schools also have a lot of kids, and in most sports, we'll be able to get exposure for freshman, JV and the varsity."

The addition of five teams likely will increase the Cahokia Conference's divisions from two to three. Hughes said nothing has been finalized but the option is available.

Preliminary discussions have centered around splitting the conference into large, medium and small enrollment divisions with Wood River (552.5 average enrollment) and Roxana (550.5) settling into the large division with Breese Central (580), Columbia (677), Freeburg (647) and Salem (691.5). Okawville (176.5), Chester (320) and Sparta (342.5) could make up the medium division with Carlyle (319.5), Red Bud (373.5) and Wesclin (386.5). Dupo (279.5), Lebanon (144.5), Marissa (183), New Athens (164), Steeleville (162.5) and Valmeyer (138.5) would fill out the small division.

Dupo could move up to the middle division during football season to replace Okawville, which does not offer the sport.

"My gut tells me that it will move to three divisions," Hughes said. "We haven't voted on it yet as a conference, but we've directed the athletic directs to give us a proposal and I hope with our next meetings, over the next three or four months we'll have a firm plan that we can present to the board as well as the public."

