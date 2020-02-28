Okawville beats Marissa to capture sixth consecutive regional title

When Harre saw his opening, he didn't hesitate, becoming a whirling dervish as he attacked the rim.

"It was pretty awesome," Harre said. "It was pretty surreal. Everywhere dreams of playing in a championship in front of what seemed like the entire town. It was pretty fun."

It was the first of many whirling drives into the teeth of the Marissa defense that Harre had.

"That kid, I've seen him play, he's way better than his statistics show," Marissa coach Scott Wine said. "He's hard to keep in front of and he knows what they're looking for. I think he's the thing that keeps them running."

Harre finished with a game-high 20 points. The 5-foot-8 guard pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

"We were able to get a big enough lead to spread them out and not compact around our big guys," Kraus said. "We spread them out and Harre can get to the hole against anyone."

Okawville's defense was just as ferocious as Harre's drives as it put the clamps on Marissa (25-6) from the get-go. Marissa missed its first 13 shots and only made four shots out of 22 attempts in the first half with the Rockets taking a 14-point lead into halftime.