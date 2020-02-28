Okawville beats Marissa to capture sixth consecutive regional title

STEELEVILLE, Ill. — Jacksen Harre dribbled the ball for what seemed like an eternity at the top of the key.
The Okawville High junior guard had one thought circling around in his head as the seconds drained away at the end of the first quarter.
"Earlier in the year, I was known for turning it over at the end of the quarters," Harre said. "I just wanted to take care of the ball and maybe get us some buckets."
Goal accomplished.
Harre and fellow guard Lucas Frederking keyed the attack Friday as Okawville downed Marissa 52-33 in the Class 1A Steeleville Regional final at Steeleville High School.
It's Okawville's sixth consecutive regional title and 10th under coach Jon Kraus.
"They're all special for different reasons," Kraus said. "We've got some fighters. This is the hardest I've seen my kids fight and they brought it at the right time. I'm really proud of them."
Okawville (22-8) advanced to face Goreville (28-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 1A Norris City Sectional semifinal at Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School. Goreville defeated Pope County 66-37 in the Crab Orchard Regional title game.
At the end of the first quarter, Okawville had only scored seven points before Harre started his methodical dribbling at the top of the key.
When Harre saw his opening, he didn't hesitate, becoming a whirling dervish as he attacked the rim.
"It was pretty awesome," Harre said. "It was pretty surreal. Everywhere dreams of playing in a championship in front of what seemed like the entire town. It was pretty fun."
It was the first of many whirling drives into the teeth of the Marissa defense that Harre had.
"That kid, I've seen him play, he's way better than his statistics show," Marissa coach Scott Wine said. "He's hard to keep in front of and he knows what they're looking for. I think he's the thing that keeps them running."
Harre finished with a game-high 20 points. The 5-foot-8 guard pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists.
"We were able to get a big enough lead to spread them out and not compact around our big guys," Kraus said. "We spread them out and Harre can get to the hole against anyone."
Okawville's defense was just as ferocious as Harre's drives as it put the clamps on Marissa (25-6) from the get-go. Marissa missed its first 13 shots and only made four shots out of 22 attempts in the first half with the Rockets taking a 14-point lead into halftime.
"We got behind early and against a team like Okawville, when you get behind by 10 points, it feels like it's 25 or 30," Wine said. "They're extremely well-coached, handle the ball well and are used to being in this situation every year."
Okawville has ended Marissa's season four of the last five years, including last year's regional title game.
"We heard a lot from Marissa, we knew they wanted it," Frederking said. "We didn't want to let that happen."
Okawville was content with forcing Marissa to shoot over its man-to-man defense and taking away the driving lanes from the Meteors.
"We've been watching film and went over scouting report," Frederking said. "We knew what they were going to do before they did it."
Marissa senior Sebastion Ivory-Greer led the way with 14 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Senior Logan Jones scored 12 points before fouling out late in the fourth.
As good as Harre was, it was Frederking hitting the long-range shot early that loosened the defense up for the rest of Okawville to run its offense at will. Frederking finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.
"Everyone knows he's one of the best players around here," Harre said. "With him being on the court, it makes it easier for everyone else. If they don't face guard him, he's going to go get his. He's truly one of the best teammates to play with."