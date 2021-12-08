Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final

“Kind of the game plan was we saw them play yesterday and thought do we try to change something and try to become something we're not because we like to go up and down and I thought that wouldn't work for us,” Hohe said. “So, we decided to run with the punches and go right with them. I told them no nerves, just go out and play. All credit to them, they went out and played.”

The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 13-5 surge to assume a 36-29 lead, but the Griffins would tally 10 of the next 12 points to take a one-point lead before Orchard Farm hit a late free throw to send the teams to the halftime break tied 39-39.

“I thought we were fortunate to be tied,” Kevin Walsh said. “We hadn't played well on either end of the floor and I thought, 'Hey, we've got 16 minutes to go make a play.' And then we went out and gave up 32 points in the third quarter. And if you give up 32 points in any quarter, you're probably not gonna win.”

The Eagles came out firing in that 32-point third quarter that ended with a 17-5 run that gave them a 71-57 lead heading to the final quarter.