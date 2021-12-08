Orchard Farm outlasts Vianney to advance to Lutheran St. Charles tourney final

ST. PETERS — Brady Wolf saw the kind of firepower the Vianney offense has, but he knew his team couldn't back down.
A junior guard, Wolf scored a game-high 31 points Wednesday night to lead Orchard Farm to a 93-88 win over Vianney in a fast-paced semifinal game of the Lutheran St. Charles Cougar Classic boys basketball tournament.
“They're a lot more skilled than us usually. They're ranked higher and they're a big school with good players,” Wolf said. “We just had to come out without being scared and play to win and not to not lose.”
Third-seeded Orchard Farm (7-1) won its fifth straight game in its first meeting with Vianney this century and moves on to face host and No. 4 seed Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) for the tournament championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“The bench was awesome tonight. Everyone on the bench was loud and cheering. For a smaller public school, a game like this is a huge victory for us,” Eagles coach Mike Hohe said. “We watched (Lutheran) play tonight and they're really, really good. They're really big and we're not. We definitely have our work cut out for us. We're gonna have to pretty much play better than we did tonight to stick around with those guys.”
Second-seeded Vianney (4-1), which had been averaging 84 points per game coming in, scored in the 80s or above for the fourth time in five games, but fell for the first time this season.
“Gosh, credit Orchard Farm. I thought Mike really had them ready to play,” Golden Griffins coach Kevin Walsh said. “Their two guards (Wolf and Tyler Spaeth) were outstanding. They just controlled everything and just sliced and diced right through us. They made it a long night for us defensively.”
The high-scoring affair saw eight players hit double figures in scoring — four for each side.
In addition to Wolf's 31 points, Spaeth scored 24, Alex Wineholt dropped in 11 and Josh Bartig added 10. Garrett Reeves just missed double figures with 9 points.
“Everyone on the team really had an experience tonight,” Hohe said. “Brady came out tonight, played really strong and played very confident. Tyler played really tough, made some mistakes early, but didn't let it affect him. And Bryce Westerfeld had 11 rebounds and took a huge charge at the end of the game when we really needed it.”
Vianney was led by 27 points from Adam Sausele, who came in averaging an area-best 30.3 points per game. Luke Walsh, the coach's son, was right behind him with 26, while Brandon Hebrank scored 17 and Teddy Ochs 11.
The entertaining first half was a precursor to a night of uptempo basketball.
After the Eagles jumped to a quick 5-0 lead, Hebrank went on a personal eight-point run to give the Griffins a three-point edge. Orchard Farm responded with eight straight of its own to go back up by five. The lead was later six before Vianney closed the first quarter on an 11-4 run to lead 24-23 after the first eight minutes.
“Kind of the game plan was we saw them play yesterday and thought do we try to change something and try to become something we're not because we like to go up and down and I thought that wouldn't work for us,” Hohe said. “So, we decided to run with the punches and go right with them. I told them no nerves, just go out and play. All credit to them, they went out and played.”
The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 13-5 surge to assume a 36-29 lead, but the Griffins would tally 10 of the next 12 points to take a one-point lead before Orchard Farm hit a late free throw to send the teams to the halftime break tied 39-39.
“I thought we were fortunate to be tied,” Kevin Walsh said. “We hadn't played well on either end of the floor and I thought, 'Hey, we've got 16 minutes to go make a play.' And then we went out and gave up 32 points in the third quarter. And if you give up 32 points in any quarter, you're probably not gonna win.”
The Eagles came out firing in that 32-point third quarter that ended with a 17-5 run that gave them a 71-57 lead heading to the final quarter.
“I thought we caught fire a little bit and I think they caught cold a little bit,” Hohe said. “But after the third quarter, I told them they're coming right back. Our plan really the fourth quarter was just not try to do anything different. It had worked the first three quarters, so just continue to do it.”
Sausele knocked down a 3-pointer to begin the fourth and the Griffins began the stanza with a 19-9 run that sliced the Eagles' lead down to 80-76 with 2 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
“I thought the last four minutes we kind of played the way we hoped to and wanted to,” Walsh said. “But, you can't play four minutes and think you're gonna come back against a team that has that quality of guard play.”
Orchard Farm got its lead back up to eight, but a 9-3 Vianney surge made it a two-point game, 87-85, with 30.9 seconds left.
“I thought we had the game several times and they just hit three after three after three,” Hohe said. “I knew it would come down to free throws.”
Wolf knocked down a pair of free throws and the Eagles sank all six of their free shots in the final 29.2 seconds to seal the win. Wolf was 9-for-10 at the line for the game, including 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter, to send the Eagles on to Friday's final.
“It'll be really fun,” Wolf said. “Lutheran's a good team. It's their home crowd and their gym, so it'll be a tough one.”