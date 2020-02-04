Orf rallies Westminster past Lutheran North in double overtime

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Brennan Orf was ready for the night to be over when the second overtime began.
A 6-foot-3 senior forward for the Westminster boys basketball team, Orf scored the first six points of the second extra period and dominated on the glass to help Westminster beat Metro League rival Lutheran North 73-68 Tuesday night at Westminster.
“It was a long game. I kind of wanted to go home,” Orf said. “I was kind of tired. I didn’t want to go to another overtime.”
The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (16-3 overall, 5-1 league) has won nine in a row. Its last loss came at Lutheran North on Jan. 7. That night the Wildcats were unable to cope with the Crusaders pressure defense for stretches of the second half and let the game get away.
Westminster wouldn’t let this one get away, but Lutheran North did everything it could to steal it. The No. 4 small school, Lutheran North (15-6, 4-2) pulled out a pair of clutch baskets — one in regulation, the other in overtime — to keep hope alive.
Senior guard Jordan Smith knocked down a double-clutch 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to tie it at 53.
Junior guard Isaiah Williams scored a left-handed reverse layup with just more than a second to play in the first overtime to tie things at 60.
They were the kind of plays that can demoralize the opposition.
“It’s very hard to keep cool after that. It’s such an amazing shot,” Orf said. “You have to realize it’s basketball and there are going to be those plays.”
Orf made sure the Wildcats got the lead and kept it in the second overtime. He scored on three consecutive layups to put Westminster ahead 66-63 with 1 minute and 35 seconds to go in the second overtime.
When Lutheran North attacked the paint, Orf was there for two blocks. He dominated on the glass as he hauled in eight rebounds.
“Brennan Orf was really good tonight,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I thought throughout the game our players made winning plays.”
Neither team could get much separation from the other. Lutheran North led 14-7 with 1:03 in the first quarter for its largest lead. Westminster’s biggest advantage came at the end of the contest when sophomore guard Casen Lawrence knocked down a pair of free throws to ice the five-point victory.
“They’re a good basketball team,” Ribble said. “I was just pleased we were able to win. I thought our kids fought hard and played well.”
Westminster sophomore guard Caleb Thompson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Lawrence had 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Freshman guard Kobi Williams scored 10 points. Both Lawrence and Williams had clutch buckets in the second overtime to help secure the win.
“It felt like our guys did a good job of persevering. There were some times where things didn’t go our way,” Ribble said. “I thought our guys did a good job of hanging in there and played well enough in the second overtime to win.”
Lutheran North was led by Smith, who had 15 points. His double-clutch 3-pointer near the end of regulation pushed him over the 1,000-point plateau for his career. Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Cleveland Washington scored nine points and hauled in six rebounds.
Senior forward Antonio Doyle played major minutes Tuesday. The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro football defensive player of the year, Doyle toyed with the idea of playing basketball this winter.
Lutheran North coach Gerald Jones said Doyle has decided to stay on the court. In an effort to season him for the postseason, Jones played Doyle much of the night until he fouled out with 3:14 to go in the first overtime. Doyle guarded Orf when they were on the court together. Without Doyle on the court, Orf scored eight points and helped push the Wildcats over the top. Doyle and junior forward Travion Ford, another football standout, substituted for one another much of the game.
“(Doyle) can help us,” Jones said. “We’re using those football players trying to teach them something which takes away minutes from the guys who’ve been playing since the season started.”
Jones is in his second season at Lutheran North after a successful stint at Northwest Academy. He’s still getting familiar with the Metro League and said his players are still getting familiar with him.
“Each game is a learning experience. They’re learning to trust us, they’re learning to believe what we’re saying at the moments it’s happening,” Jones said. “We had some breakdowns in the end because some players aren’t believing in us. Once they realize what we’re doing is helping them to be better players and a better team we’ll be alright. Good thing about it is we’ve got some games left.”