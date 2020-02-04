Orf rallies Westminster past Lutheran North in double overtime

They were the kind of plays that can demoralize the opposition.

“It’s very hard to keep cool after that. It’s such an amazing shot,” Orf said. “You have to realize it’s basketball and there are going to be those plays.”

Orf made sure the Wildcats got the lead and kept it in the second overtime. He scored on three consecutive layups to put Westminster ahead 66-63 with 1 minute and 35 seconds to go in the second overtime.

When Lutheran North attacked the paint, Orf was there for two blocks. He dominated on the glass as he hauled in eight rebounds.

“Brennan Orf was really good tonight,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “I thought throughout the game our players made winning plays.”

Neither team could get much separation from the other. Lutheran North led 14-7 with 1:03 in the first quarter for its largest lead. Westminster’s biggest advantage came at the end of the contest when sophomore guard Casen Lawrence knocked down a pair of free throws to ice the five-point victory.

“They’re a good basketball team,” Ribble said. “I was just pleased we were able to win. I thought our kids fought hard and played well.”