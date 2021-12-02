Otten's clutch free throws send Freeburg past Gibault for a 4-0 start

Gibault (3-1) scored 33 points in the opening half Thursday, but was held to just 11 in the final 16 minutes.

“They did a better job defensively,” Hawks coach Dennis Rueter said. “We shot it really well in the first half. Second half, we didn't shoot it quite as well and we didn't have real good possessions. That's kind of on us as coaches.”

The teams traded early punches to start the game before junior guard Caleb Weber nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Freeburg an 11-8 lead.

Weber scored the Midgets' final 10 points of the quarter and ended up with 13 in the first eight minutes, which was one more than his season average coming in. He led the way with a career-high 19 points, one game after scoring a career-high 18 in Tuesday's win over Waterloo.

“Lane got in foul trouble and I knew I had to step up,” Weber said. “Luckily, I was hot. I need to try and keep it going.”

But, the game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter on the strength of two Jude Green free throws with 0.7 seconds left. Green knocked down five of six from the charity stripe in the first quarter.