Otten's clutch free throws send Freeburg past Gibault for a 4-0 start

WATERLOO — Lane Otten just had to clear his mind.
The Freeburg junior forward found himself at the free-throw line with a one-point lead and 5.8 seconds remaining in Thursday's game at Gibault. Otten, the team's leading scorer, had missed a pair of freebies his last trip to the line just a few minutes earlier.
“I didn't care that he missed those free throws. There was nobody I wanted more to have the ball in their hands because he's been here before,” Midgets coach Matt Laur said. “That kid's a special player. He played big-time for us as a freshman and sophomore. He's just a special athlete across the board.”
Otten sank both clutch shots and the Midgets went on to a 47-44 win in the teams' Waterloo-Gibault Thanksgiving Tournament game at Gibault's Edwin H. Hustedde Gymnasium.
“I just went to the free-throw line saying, 'I'm the only person in this gym and it's just like practice. I'm gonna make both of them,'” Otten said. “I love crunch time. I love this team. These guys are so good. We're a pretty good ball club.”
The tournament was a round-robin, but Thursday's finale between the Midgets and Hawks was a de facto championship with both teams entering play with unbeaten marks. Freeburg (4-0) kept its unbeaten record intact.
“We don't have a ton of varsity-experienced guys, so to come out of here with four wins, and to have to gut one out on their home court, is great for us,” Laur said. “But, we're gonna remain humble and hungry and get back to work. Conference season starts next week.”
Gibault (3-1) scored 33 points in the opening half Thursday, but was held to just 11 in the final 16 minutes.
“They did a better job defensively,” Hawks coach Dennis Rueter said. “We shot it really well in the first half. Second half, we didn't shoot it quite as well and we didn't have real good possessions. That's kind of on us as coaches.”
The teams traded early punches to start the game before junior guard Caleb Weber nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Freeburg an 11-8 lead.
Weber scored the Midgets' final 10 points of the quarter and ended up with 13 in the first eight minutes, which was one more than his season average coming in. He led the way with a career-high 19 points, one game after scoring a career-high 18 in Tuesday's win over Waterloo.
“Lane got in foul trouble and I knew I had to step up,” Weber said. “Luckily, I was hot. I need to try and keep it going.”
But, the game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter on the strength of two Jude Green free throws with 0.7 seconds left. Green knocked down five of six from the charity stripe in the first quarter.
The teams were still tied at 24 at the midway point of the second quarter, but Gibault ended the first half on a 9-4 run to move ahead 33-28 at the intermission. Much of that damage was done by sophomore forward Gavin Kesler, who had seven of those nine points, all in the final 3:16 of the half.
“He gave us a little lift offensively and he's capable of doing that,” Rueter said. “This is the first game he's played this season, so he was a little jumpy and he's just a sophomore. But, he's gonna help us.”
Freeburg outscored Gibault 7-2 in a low-scoring third quarter that left the game knotted 35-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
“I told them at halftime that it was a five-point game and we were right there,” Laur said. “By the end of the third quarter, we had it tied and I said, 'It's a 0-0 game and we've got eight minutes, guys.'”
Kaden Augustine sank a 3 just 19 seconds into the fourth to give the Hawks more points than they had in the third and, more importantly, a three-point lead.
Otten scored four points in a 6-0 Midgets run and they led 41-40 when he stepped to the line with 3:31 to play. He missed both shots, and the Hawks came down and scored on a Kameron Hanvey layup to take the lead back.
But, Otten's lay-up with 2:52 to go gave Freeburg the lead for good and his clutch free throws made it a three-point lead with 5.8 seconds left.
Augustine lined up a game-tying trey just ahead of the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
“At that point, especially this early in the year, we hadn't worked on anything like that, so we kind of ad-libbed something,” Rueter said. “That's not where we lost it. We lost it with some bad turnovers earlier in the game.”