Pacific turns tables on Washington to reach Union Tournament final

UNION — Don'Ta Harris finally won over one of his teammates.
The senior forward for the Pacific High boys basketball team has been stressing the value of pre-game rap music as a motivational tool all season long.
But sophomore center Quin Blackburn wasn't buying it.
"I was always a country (music) guy," Blackburn said. "Until now. Now it's both."
Harris broke out rap music on the bus Friday and it worked to perfection as Pacific rallied to knock off Washington 38-35 in overtime in the semifinal round of the 59th Union Invitational Tournament.
Pacific (13-4) will face Borgia (8-6) in the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Franklin County.
The red-hot Indians have won seven of their last eight. They will be searching for their sixth Union title and first since winning back-to-back crowns in 2013-14.
And it was the defensive play of 6-foot-3 Harris and 6-foot-7 Blackburn down the stretch that gave Pacific a shot at the title.
"That's a staple of our team, we spend a lot of time on defense," Pacific coach Cody Bradfisch said. "And we needed it. There were times when we stalled out offensively — but the defense was always there."
Harris finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Blackburn scored six points but did an excellent job butting heads with Blue Jays skyscraper Todd Bieg, who also stands 6-7.
Senior Gavin Racer added eight points to Pacific's winning attack. Jacob Sauvage chipped in with seven points and five steals.
"It's pretty simple," Blackburn said of his defensive philosophy. "Just try and play as solid as you can. Keep your arms out and don't foul."
Blackburn added a huge block on the first possession of the extra session. Harris recorded a steal with 12 seconds left in the four-minute overtime period.
"I told everyone to stay focused for 32 minutes," Bradfisch said. "I'm proud of the fortitude and strength these guys showed to hang in there and keep battling."
Pacific turned the tables on Washington, which thumped the Indians 60-46 just 10 days ago.
The rematch was much closer.
Washington (12-5) appeared set to put the low-scoring affair away when Bieg, who finished with 12 points, scored from close range to pump the lead to 25-17 with just more than four minutes left in the third period.
But Pacific methodically chipped away and took a 29-27 lead on a jumper by Racer midway through the final period.
Washington senior Zac Coulter drilled a 3-pointer to put his team up 33-31 before Harris scored on a picture-perfect tip-in on the next possession.
Pacific put the clamps down in overtime, allowing just one field goal — a short jumper by Bieg that tied the game at 35-all.
Harris answered by hitting one of two foul shots for a 36-35 cushion with 19 ticks on the clock. He then responded with a quick-hands steal at the other end. Racer canned two free throws with nine seconds remaining and the Blue Jays were unable to get a good look from 3-point range in the closing seconds.
"We just had a tough time scoring all night long," Washington coach Grant Young said. "They forced us into two turnovers when we couldn't afford to make one. Credit to their defense."
Pacific has put together an impressive campaign. It has quality wins over Lutheran South and Class 3 toughie Linn on its resume.
"Win or lose, a tough game like this was going to be a good learning experience for us," Bradfisch said. "I'm just proud of the way that when we've had tough games, we've not hung our heads. We've kept playing and we've learned from our mistakes."
Blackburn said Pacific is starting to grab some notoriety with its gutsy style of play.
"We've got more lovers on our side than haters," he said. "It didn't used to be that way."