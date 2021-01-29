Pacific turns tables on Washington to reach Union Tournament final

Pacific put the clamps down in overtime, allowing just one field goal — a short jumper by Bieg that tied the game at 35-all.

Harris answered by hitting one of two foul shots for a 36-35 cushion with 19 ticks on the clock. He then responded with a quick-hands steal at the other end. Racer canned two free throws with nine seconds remaining and the Blue Jays were unable to get a good look from 3-point range in the closing seconds.

"We just had a tough time scoring all night long," Washington coach Grant Young said. "They forced us into two turnovers when we couldn't afford to make one. Credit to their defense."

Pacific has put together an impressive campaign. It has quality wins over Lutheran South and Class 3 toughie Linn on its resume.

"Win or lose, a tough game like this was going to be a good learning experience for us," Bradfisch said. "I'm just proud of the way that when we've had tough games, we've not hung our heads. We've kept playing and we've learned from our mistakes."

Blackburn said Pacific is starting to grab some notoriety with its gutsy style of play.

"We've got more lovers on our side than haters," he said. "It didn't used to be that way."

