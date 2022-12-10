Park Hills Central takes control early, downs Festus for tournament championship

HILLSBORO — Early foul trouble threw Festus junior Arhmad Branch off his rhythm.

Park Hills Central took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back Saturday, hammering out a 63-45 victory over the Tigers in the championship game of the 67th annual Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro High School.

The Tigers, who defeated the Rebels 57-52 on Dec. 2 in Festus, faced an uphill struggle after the 6-foot-1 Branch went to the bench with two fouls in the first quarter.

“I haven’t got a lot of fouls,” said Branch, who had 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half. “Coming out after the first two minutes with two fouls, that changed a lot. Then I had the charge (in the third quarter), and that made me not want to drive anymore.”

Festus (4-1) hung with Park Hills Central (3-1), but an inability to contain the Rebels’ fast break proved costly. Fourteen turnovers exacerbated the situation. In the teams’ first meeting, the Tigers committed eight turnovers.

“They’re so athletic and they’re so quick getting up and down the court,” Tigers coach Jason Therrell said. “You make any mistake against them and it generally turns into points on the other end. We had a couple of stretches, with two or three possessions, that turned into points on the other end. … We never could get it to where I thought we put real pressure on them to make it a game. That’s what we did when we played them at home.”

Park Hills Central coach Brad Gross was pleased to secure a tournament title in Hillsboro after falling to Eureka the last two years.

“(Festus) is a really good team,” Gross said. “We’ve been in the championship game the last two years. It feels good to finally win one. They were trying to slow the game down, but once we were able to speed it up a little bit with the press, that kind of got the game going in the direction we wanted it to.”

The Tigers trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 34-27 at halftime. The die was perhaps cast when Rebels senior Mason Williams banked in an off-balanced 3-pointer at the buzzer ending the third quarter, a shot that put Park Hills Central ahead 53-40.

“Sometimes, you’ve just got to take them how you can get them,” Gross said.

Branch knew at that point it wasn’t going to be the Tigers’ day.

“I was like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Luck was on their side, I guess,” Branch said.

Junior Jobe Bryant led all scorers with 25 points for Park Hills Central. Bryant missed his first four shots from the field, but made his final four attempts to finish 10-for-18. Junior Zack Boyd chipped in with 11 points, going 5-for-5 from the field.

No other Festus player was in double figures besides Branch, although juniors Haden Bates and Carter Roth both made three 3s and finished with nine points apiece.

Therrell agreed that Branch’s early foul difficulties were a huge factor.

“I thought he lost a little aggressiveness on defense because if he gets three or four (fouls), the game is probably over,” Therrell said. “We’re not going to beat that team without Arhmad on the floor. I was going to play him until he fouled out, but he lost aggressiveness on defense, which is understandable. That made a big difference.”

Park Hills Central also limited its mistakes, being charged with only nine turnovers.

“You’re not going to rely on them making mistakes to get back in the game because they’re not going to make a lot of those,” Therrell said. “Their guards handle the ball well and do a lot of good things. It’s a tough team to make a comeback against, for sure.”

The Rebels ran clock in the fourth quarter, more interested in consuming time than scoring. They took a 59-40 lead by outscoring Festus 6-0 in the first five minutes of the period.

Junior Kannon Harlow added nine points for Park Hills Central.

Hillsboro Gene Steighorst Tournament, championship: Park Hills Central 63, Festus 45