Parkway North earns share of conference title with victory against Fox

ARNOLD — Russell Vincent makes no secret on how he feels about Keashon Petty.
“I don't know that I can even put into words what Keashon means to our team and our program,” said Vincent, the Parkway North boys basketball coach. “He's everything you want in a basketball player. He's our point guard and he leads us in everything we do from the locker room on to the floor. I guess the biggest thing we can say is it's really easy to coach basketball when you have a point guard like him.”
Petty poured in 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Vikings to a 62-46 win over Fox in a key Suburban Conference Blue Pool game Thursday night at Fox.
The win gave Parkway North (15-9) a conference mark of 6-1. The only other team with one loss in the league is Normandy at 4-1.
“I think this at least guarantees us a share of the conference title,” Vincent said. “We've talked about it. There's only one (boys) conference championship in Parkway North's history. I think it's '81-'82 and there's a banner in the gym. We look at all the girls banners that are up there and we talk about growing the program.”
The team's success this season starts with Petty. The senior guard is averaging a team best 16.2 points per game and has turned it up even more recently, averaging 19.6 points over the last five games, including three outings of at least 20 points.
“This year has been about creating a legacy for this team,” Petty said. “Us being able to put a banner on that wall means a lot for me, just knowing I ended the season on a banger.”
Petty was one of three Vikings to score in double figures, as junior guard Adi Kapetanovic had 11 points and sophomore guard Michael Berry added 10 points.
Fox (9-14, 4-2) got 11 points from Luke Pisoni, 10 points from Myles Richardson and 9 points from Brendan Moss in dropping its third straight contest.
The first quarter belonged to Kapetanovic and the Vikings.
The sharpshooting southpaw nailed all three of his 3-point attempts and added a pair of free throws to enjoy an 11-point quarter, surpassing his season average of 10.2 points per game on a trey with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in the quarter.
Kapetanovic has now made three 3-pointers in three straight games and has at least two treys in each of the last seven contests.
“I think it all starts with my mental space,” he said. “I really started picking up confidence like five or 10 games ago and I think that our entire team has been all really hot, so I've been feeding off the energy of the team.”
Kapetanovic actually outscored the Warriors by himself as North held a 20-9 lead after one.
“Adi's been playing really well for us the last 10, 12 games and he continued that through the first quarter today,” Vincent said. “We've really been talking to him about finding his shot and letting other things play off his 3-pointers. He's really taken that to heart lately and is just playing really well.”
Fox held a 10-9 advantage in the second quarter, but could draw no closer than eight on a couple of occasions as the Vikings had a 29-19 lead at the intermission.
Moss sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two North free throws to draw Fox to within 31-25, but a quick 7-0 spurt got the Vikings' lead back out to double digits and they led 44-33 after three quarters.
Petty bookended Kapetanovic's strong first quarter with a spectacular fourth quarter, as he scored 12 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
North got to the free throw line 27 times and converted 19 of them to help ice the victory.
“That was definitely on our scout, on our keys to victory, that we had to get to the free throw line and attack,” Vincent said. “Once we got them out of the zone, we really thought we could get to the basket on them, and we were able to do that.”
Both teams will now shift their focus on districts.
Fox is the No. 4 seed in the four-team Class 6 District 2 tournament and will get a quick rematch Saturday with top seed Lindbergh (8-13), which knocked off the Warriors 59-49 on Wednesday.
North earned the No. 2 seed in the five-team Class 5 District 7 and will host third-seeded St. Charles (9-14) on Tuesday. The Vikings will go into that contest winners of three in a row and seven of their last eight.
“You want to be playing your best basketball right now and we feel like we are playing our best basketball,” Vincent said. “Obviously in districts, anything can happen. We know St. Charles has a great tradition of basketball and it's gonna be a tough test.”