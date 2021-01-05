Parkway West gets boost from bench to beat Eureka

CHESTERFIELD — Luke Wright knew his team's struggling offense needed a spark.
Wright came off the bench to drop in seven points during a nine-point run to start the second quarter, as he finished with a team-high and season-best 11 points to lead Parkway West to a 39-36 win over Eureka in a nonconference boys basketball battle Tuesday night at West.
“It's always nice to come off the bench and just give a different energy,” said Wright, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior forward. “I felt like I was going to have some shots fall and I felt like I was getting to the hoop well.”
Wright was one half of a potent 1-2 combo off the bench for the Longhorns. Senior forward Nick Harms added eight points in a reserve role, as the West bench outscored its starters for much of the game before ceding a 20-19 advantage to the starters in the game's last few seconds.
“It's great to not have to rely on the starters because obviously everyone has their off days,” Harms said. “So, it's good to be able to rely on people on the bench and have them come in and continue the energy, especially on defense.”
The Longhorns (7-2) have won three games in a row and four of their last five. They snapped a four-game losing skid to the Wildcats, who won the teams' Class 5 District 3 matchup 60-33 last March.
“When you can have guys that have a little bit of size and strength that can come off the bench and really contribute with some defense and also give you a few points on the other end, that's obviously what you want,” said West coach John Wright, who is Luke Wright's father. “Not everybody is going to have it every night. Some teams are going to be a little more successful in taking away somebody that may be starting or might be scoring for you.”
Eureka (8-2) couldn't gain any offensive momentum to start the game before finally getting things moving in a fourth quarter in which it got the deficit down to one point but could never get over the hump.
“It was kind of an old-school Suburban West game from back in the day when they were all 38-36,” Eureka coach Austin Kirby said. “They did a great job defensively. We did not make shots early and I think maybe that kind of snowballed on us a little bit. That's going to happen, I'm glad it happens on January 5 and not the end of February at district time.”
Depending on how you look at it, either both offenses struggled or both defenses shined in a first quarter that ended in a 4-4 stalemate.
Wright's seven points fueled the Longhorns' 9-0 run in the first 4 minutes, 15 seconds of the second quarter. West led 15-7 at halftime, as Eureka made just three field goals the entire first half.
“You look up at the score and I thought it was a football game there at halftime,” John Wright said. “For these two teams to be in that type of the game, you could see a little bit of defense was being played.”
Things started to pick up in an even third quarter as leading scorer Luke Laudel had a couple baskets and Trace Ruckman knocked down a 3-pointer. Laudel led all scorers with 13 points, while Ruckman scored 9 for the Wildcats, who got all 36 of their points from their starters.
Ruckman's trey less than two minutes into the fourth quarter got Eureka to within 30-26, but West's aptly-named and aptly-numbered Tre' Bell — who wears No. 3 — turned his steal on the defensive end into a 3-pointer on the offensive end to push the lead back out to seven.
“That was a big one,” Wright said. “I kind of felt like our offense was a little stagnant at times. We kind of just didn't have that pop as far as moving and screening and cutting, and we weren't getting a lot of jumpers. So to be able to get a shot like that to fall was big.”
But Nate Parker and Ruckman drained a 3-pointers 35 seconds apart to cut the Longhorns' lead to 35-34 with 42.5 seconds left.
Luke Wright then came to the free throw line and knocked down his one-and-one attempt and his second freebie to give West some breathing room.
“Free throws are all about confidence,” Luke Wright said. “You've just got to step up and know you're going to make them. You can't think about the situation. Just step up and be confident.”
Down by one with seven seconds to go, Eureka had an inbounds play at midcourt with a chance for the game-winning shot, but West's defense forced the inbounder to call a timeout. The problem was the Wildcats were out of timeouts, resulting in a technical foul. Bell hit one of the two technical free throws and then hit another free throw after being fouled on the subsequent possession.
“This was our first time in a late-game situation like this, and I think that stuff's going to happen and we're going to learn from it,” Kirby said. “I'm proud of our kids the way we executed down the stretch. I thought we played well in the fourth quarter and it gave us a chance late.”
Bell then stole a long inbounds pass to seal the win for the Longhorns and give them a confidence boost heading into a January stretch that will eventually lead into Suburban Conference Red Pool play.
“We have some big stretches coming up with a lot of games to play and you obviously can't rely on your starters to play four games in one week,” Harms said. “You've got to be able to have bench guys come in and continue where the starters are leaving the game.”