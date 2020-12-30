Parkway West gets off to fast start in victory at Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — Logan Wich wasn't a happy camper to start this week.
His Parkway West boys basketball team lost to Oakville to kick off the Almost NYE Round Robin on Monday and faced the prospect of taking on good Marquette and Parkway North teams in 10 a.m. tipoffs the next two mornings.
“We were (angry) after Oakville,” said Wich, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior forward. “Credit to them. They made so many threes (11). They were hot. But we knew we could have been the better team that day and we wanted to show it these past two games.”
Wich and the Longhorns took care of business against the Mustangs on Tuesday and did the same Wednesday, as he poured in a game-high 14 points to lead West to a 53-39 win at North.
“We came out against Oakville and they were lighting it up from the 3-point line," Longhorns coach John Wright said. "I think we could have done a couple things a little bit better. We try to pride ourselves on defense and giving up 77 points isn't going to win you many ballgames. So we kind of refocused and challenged the guys. This was a character test how we would rebound. I thought we did a really good job executing what we wanted to do. This is the way we wanted to finish.”
Nine Longhorns dotted the scorebook Wednesday, including Brady Kuehl's 12 points. Leading scorer Tre Bell was held to just four points on a 14.7 per game average, but West got enough contributions from the rest of the roster to make up for it.
“We just have a number of guys, so you really can't key on one guy,” Wright said. “It's a situation where if different guys are giving us different things, whether it be shooting or scoring at the basket, it makes us a tough team.”
North (5-4) was paced by 11 points from Keashon Petty, while Michael Berry scored nine points and Masico James added eight points.
“We didn't run very good offense today and I want to credit their defense. They had a really good defensive plan,” Vikings coach Russell Vincent said. “They're a really solid basketball team. I thought they played pretty well and we didn't play that great.”
The Longhorns came out and set the tone right away, building a 9-0 lead three minutes into the game. Wich had three of those buckets on his way to an eight-point first quarter. Tavin Reed added a pair of 3-pointers in the opening stanza to make him 11-for-15 from long distance this season at that point.
The Vikings went on a 9-5 run to cut its deficit down to 21-16, but that would prove to be the closest they would get for the remainder of the game.
West scored eight straight points on three consecutive possessions that all started with steals at the defensive end to make it a 13-point game at halftime, as the Longhorns' lead never dipped below double digits the entire second half.
“That 8-0 run at the end of the second quarter was a killer for us,” Vincent said. “We were making a little run and we actually had the ball down five and we were going down to score and then we turned it over. Basketball is a game of runs and sometimes when they come is very important.”
It was a complete turnaround from the teams' first meeting on Dec. 2, when North jumped out to a 32-23 halftime lead before West rallied in the second half for a 66-54 win in its season opener.
“In the first game, they came out and pushed it,” Wich said. “In the first game of the season, everyone's nervous, everyone's a little fidgety and the tempo was just boom, basket, basket, basket. But in this one, we shut everything down and that's what gave us that great start.”
Wich hopes the two-win surge to end 2020 will have a carryover effect to the new year, as the Longhorns begin 2021 with tough matchups against Eureka (8-1) and Marquette (6-2) again next week.
“We're 6-2 right now going into next week to play two good opponents,” Wich said. “Eureka beat us last year and we're looking to use this momentum to beat them this year.”
The Vikings also have a tough start to 2021 with games against Pattonville (4-0) and Eureka on tap next week.
“We have a really tough week again next week,” Vincent said. “We'll go through five really solid teams and that's OK because you only get better by playing better teams. We're just looking to continue to grow as a team and get better.”