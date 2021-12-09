Parkway West holds on for key early-season conference win over Pattonville

The game was tied 17-17 after one quarter, and it was 23-19 Pattonville after a pair of Allen 3-pointers, but West closed the first half on a 9-0 run to lead by five at the break.

“In a close game like that, when you can play with the lead it's huge because five points seems like 10 and seven seems like 15,” Wright said. “We've been on the other side of that before where you feel like you just can't get over the hump.”

The Pirates came out of locker room on fire with eight straight points to take a 31-28 lead, but that's when King took over.

He scored six consecutive points and all nine during a 9-2 run that gave the Longhorns a four-point lead. All told, he scored 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter as West emerged with a 43-39 advantage.

“I started off the first half a little rough, so I just had to bounce back and I knew my teammates had my back,” King said. “They had my back all the way through and we won the game.”

Pattonville trimmed the deficit back to one and had a chance to take the lead with Thames at the free throw line, but he missed both shots and Wayne and King scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back out to five.