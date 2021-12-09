Parkway West holds on for key early-season conference win over Pattonville

CHESTERFIELD — Tyler King is a new man on the basketball court this season.
After playing just eight games and totaling 30 points last season, the Parkway West senior guard has started this season on fire.
King scored a game-high 20 points Thursday night to help lead the Longhorns to a 58-56 win over Pattonville in a key early-season Suburban Conference Red Pool game at West.
“He's a big spark for us because it's hard for teams to focus on one guy right now because of the guys we had coming back,” West coach John Wright said. “He didn't play a lot (last year). He missed some games and wasn't able to play. So, he's pretty hungry and he's got some natural talent. I try to not get in his way too much and just help him focus.”
Through four games this season, King already has totaled 82 points for a 20.5 points-per-game average.
“Last year was all about just getting used to it,” he said. “And, this year, I'm here now, so that's what it is.”
King was one of three players to reach double figures Thursday for West (4-0 overall, 1-0 league), as Tre' Bell scored 13 points and Ja'Marion Wayne added 12 points. Brady Kuehl was on the cusp of double figures with nine points.
The Longhorns also did a good job holding Pirates standout Kellen Thames in check. After going for 19.2 points per game a year ago, the Saint Louis University signee came in averaging 27 points per game through the first two games. But, he was limited to just 11 points Thursday.
Umar Barrie led Pattonville (2-1, 0-1), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Austin Prater scored nine points and Ronnell Johnson Jr. and Tory Allen chipped in with eight points apiece.
“A lot of coaches would say you'd rather have someone else beat you and that's exactly what we wanted to do,” Wright said. “If we were gonna go down, we were gonna make some other guys step up.”
Despite it being the conference opener for both teams in early December, Wright knows the importance of the win on the league race. The Pirates knocked off the Longhorns early last season and finished 7-0 in conference play with West coming in at 6-1.
“If you want to have a chance in the conference and we play them right off the bat, you want to get off to a good start,” Wright said. “We definitely had this one circled. We play them early it seems like (every year) and so you're excited for it but you question are we ready. They're a really good team with a really good player, so we were really focused in on our game plan.”
The game was tied 17-17 after one quarter, and it was 23-19 Pattonville after a pair of Allen 3-pointers, but West closed the first half on a 9-0 run to lead by five at the break.
“In a close game like that, when you can play with the lead it's huge because five points seems like 10 and seven seems like 15,” Wright said. “We've been on the other side of that before where you feel like you just can't get over the hump.”
The Pirates came out of locker room on fire with eight straight points to take a 31-28 lead, but that's when King took over.
He scored six consecutive points and all nine during a 9-2 run that gave the Longhorns a four-point lead. All told, he scored 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter as West emerged with a 43-39 advantage.
“I started off the first half a little rough, so I just had to bounce back and I knew my teammates had my back,” King said. “They had my back all the way through and we won the game.”
Pattonville trimmed the deficit back to one and had a chance to take the lead with Thames at the free throw line, but he missed both shots and Wayne and King scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back out to five.
It was still a five-point game when Thames buried his only 3 of the night with 9.3 seconds left to make it 58-56. Thames then got a steal in the backcourt and fed the ball to Johnson for a go-ahead 3 in the final seconds, but it was off the mark. Thames' follow-up shot attempt came after the buzzer to secure the crucial win for the Longhorns.
“It tees us up and gives us a lot of confidence. Now, we're just gonna keep pushing. We got a lot to prove this year,” King said. “It was a big game. We practiced the whole week for this game. We played intense, tough, physical and we came out and did what we had to do.”