Patterson comes up big in OT as Lutheran North slips past Priory in Metro League battle

The play came with 40 seconds left in OT. Washington then sealed the outcome by hitting seven of eight foul shots in the closing 29 seconds.

"All of our games are barn-burners," North coach Gerald Jones said. "Nothing comes easy. We've got to fight to win. That's what we did tonight."

The back-and-forth contest featured seven lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Junior Devyn Jones added 14 points to help the Crusaders (14-4, 3-1) win for the fifth time in their last six games against the Rebels (10-4, 2-2), who captured the league crown last season.

North's balanced attack was able to offset a monster performance by Priory junior Harrison Wilmsen. The 6-foot-8-inch inside force had 30 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs.

"It was a hard-fought game," said Wilmsen, who is also the quarterback on the football team. (Patterson) made some big threes. They made the plays when they had to."

Priory, behind Wilmsen's dominance inside, rolled out to a 26-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

North methodically chipped away until taking its first lead of the night 43-42 on Washington's jumper midway through the third period.