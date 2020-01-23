Patterson comes up big in OT as Lutheran North slips past Priory in Metro League battle

Tahj Patterson closed his eyes.
The Lutheran North senior guard waited for the contact — and the whistle.
He got both.
Patterson's ability to sacrifice his body and take a charge in overtime helped the Crusaders to a thrilling 71-67 win over Priory on Thursday in a battle of Metro League contenders at North.
The 6-foot-1 Patterson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the four-minute extra session to trigger a 7-0 outburst that enabled North to grab its fourth win in a row. The hosts improved to 3-1 in league play and sit in a tie for first along with MICDS and Westminster.
Patterson's bombs were certainly important.
But the charge he drew against Priory bruiser Charlie Ferrick while protecting a 64-62 lead was the play of the night.
"It turned everything around," said North sophomore Cleveland Washington, who scored a team-high 20 points.
Patterson, who added 14 points, admitted he was somewhat worried when the husky Ferrick blew down the lane towards what could have been a game-tying field goal.
"It's very scary," Patterson said. "You know they're going to run you over and you think it might hurt. You've got to hang in there and be strong."
The play came with 40 seconds left in OT. Washington then sealed the outcome by hitting seven of eight foul shots in the closing 29 seconds.
"All of our games are barn-burners," North coach Gerald Jones said. "Nothing comes easy. We've got to fight to win. That's what we did tonight."
The back-and-forth contest featured seven lead changes and three ties in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Junior Devyn Jones added 14 points to help the Crusaders (14-4, 3-1) win for the fifth time in their last six games against the Rebels (10-4, 2-2), who captured the league crown last season.
North's balanced attack was able to offset a monster performance by Priory junior Harrison Wilmsen. The 6-foot-8-inch inside force had 30 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs.
"It was a hard-fought game," said Wilmsen, who is also the quarterback on the football team. (Patterson) made some big threes. They made the plays when they had to."
Priory, behind Wilmsen's dominance inside, rolled out to a 26-15 lead midway through the second quarter.
North methodically chipped away until taking its first lead of the night 43-42 on Washington's jumper midway through the third period.
The teams traded big baskets the rest of the way. North built a 56-53 cushion on a pair of foul shots from Patterson before Ferrick, who finished with 18 points, hit three foul shots in the closing 1:59 to necessitate an extra session.
Wilmsen canned two baskets and followed with a pair of foul shots for a 62-61 lead with 1:13 left in OT.
The Crusaders responded with seven unanswered points in 30 seconds, most of which came on Patterson's two bombs.
"I have no problem with our effort tonight," Priory veteran coach Bobby McCormack said. "This is definitely a character builder. for us."
North, which won six games in a row earlier in the season, is steadily on the rise.
"We've played (18) games and these guys like each other and trust each other," Jones said. "We've been going a lot of the right things. But we've still got a lot to work on."