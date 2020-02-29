Patterson pops off as Lutheran North takes down Trinity

“That was my first time going against someone way bigger than me. It was hard,” Doyle said. “I knew I had to stay in him, give him all I got and help my team out. He was going to play his role, I had to play mine.”

Lutheran North took the lead for good when Smith scored a layup just before the first-quarter horn to make it 17-15. The Crusaders led 45-28 at halftime.

Smith finished with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Junior guard Isaiah Williams had nine points, four rebounds and blocked two shots.

Patterson was scintillating as he scored a career-high 37 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out two assists, made four steals and blocked a shot. He buried all six of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. As a team, Lutheran North went 16 of 19 at the free-throw line and 3 of 4 in the last 21 seconds.

“They’re physical, they’re fast. It was real tough,” Patterson said. “I was just telling my teammates to just have some composure. We did that, got to the free-throw line and put it away.”

It was the third consecutive district championship game appearance for Trinity. McCaw felt the Crusaders were just a bit more motivated after his team won its first district title last season.