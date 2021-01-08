Pattonville battles past Webster Groves in a thriller

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Levi Banks saw firsthand how important practice time can be.
The Pattonville senior guard knocked down three free throws in the final 43 seconds and those were the difference in the Pirates' come-from-behind 63-60 win over Webster Groves in a nonconference boys basketball thriller Friday night at Pattonville.
“We worked with those (Thursday) at practice for 30 minutes because we knew it was going to come down to the wire,” said Banks, who finished with 15 points.
The close contest kept Pattonville (6-0) undefeated.
The Pirates, who are the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, didn't get their sixth win until their 13th game last season.
“We knew that was going to be a real good test for us. They're a solid ball club,” Pattonville coach Kelly Thames said. “They came out with that intensity. We haven't played anybody like that and it kind of shook us, but then we came back in the second half and the guys pulled through.”
Sixth-ranked Webster Groves (5-3) got standout scoring performances from Anthony Phiffer (24 points) and Matt Enright (22) but couldn't close out a game it led a majority of the time.
“One of the keys to the game was they're a team of runs and you have to limit those runs. If you take quick shots and have turnovers, it gets them out in transition and they're deadly with their speed and shooters,” Statesmen coach Justin Mathes said. “It's no magic secret. It's little things we have to clean up if you're going to go on the road and beat a top-10 team.”
Webster began the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run to turn a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead just 90 seconds in. But a jumper by Alijah Carter and then a steal and thunderous dunk righted the Pirates' ship.
Eleven seconds after a putback by Banks, Phiffer rose up from the corner and drained a 3-pointer to tie the game 60-60 with 55 seconds left.
But Banks sank a pair of free throws with 42 seconds left to put Pattonville back ahead.
Enright then missed a tough scoop shot in traffic that would have tied it and the teams then traded empty possessions with either turnovers or missed free throws before Banks converted a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to make it 63-60.
Phiffer's desperation heave at the buzzer hit the front rim to keep the Pirates' season slate clean.
Webster began the game 4-for-4 from the floor to build a 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter, but Pattonville closed to within 14-12 by the end of the quarter.
The Statesmen started the second quarter with seven successive points and back-to-back 3-pointers by Enright fueled an 8-0 run that pushed the lead up to 13. But, the Pirates closed another quarter strong with a 10-0 surge to cut their deficit to 31-28 at the intermission.
“That was real big,” Thames said. “We were stressing we had to come out in the second half and turn it up a little bit and we did that.”
Pattonville junior guard Kellen Thames, who finished two below his average with 17 points, didn't hit his first field goal until 24 seconds remained in the first half, but he blew up for nine points in the third quarter, including a layup that gave the Pirates their first lead of the night and fueled a 7-0 run.
“When I'm struggling, I pride myself on being a facilitator in every way possible. When I wasn't hitting, I made sure my teammates were involved,” Thames said. “Then in the second half, I knew I had to make my shots, so I made sure that it was time to start stepping it up.”