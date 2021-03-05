Pattonville holds off SLUH to win first district title since 2017

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Those expecting a one-sided battle for the Class 6 District 5 title Friday were reminded once again nothing is a sure thing in basketball during the month of March.
Pattonville, playing on its home court, entered the game with only one loss but got all it could handle from St. Louis University High in a 59-55 boys basketball victory powered by 26 points from senior Alijah Carter.
“We had the hunger,” said the 6-foot-2 Carter, a grinding, energetic player who helped clinch the win with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. “We knew it was going to be a good game. Coach (Kelly Thames) has been talking about this all week.
“We have four seniors on this team. This was more to us than just a game. To us, it could be our last game. We had to leave everything out on the court, and that’s what we did. We didn’t play our best, but we came out with the (win).”
Thames hopes there’s a few more left.
Pattonville (22-1), which won its first district title since 2017, will play host to Fort Zumwalt North (25-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 6 sectional.
“This was one of the goals we set at the beginning of the season,” said Thames, the former University of Missouri star. “One goal was to win conference, and we did that. The second goal was to win districts and now we’ve got another goal.”
SLUH finished 7-10.
“The guys have been resilient all year,” Junior Billikens coach Erwin Claggett said. “I think it’s the schedule we play; every game is a war. They’re used to being in situations where they’re down or up. They compete and they keep fighting all the way to the end, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
The Junior Billikens, who led 11-6 midway through the first quarter, fell behind 26-15 in the second quarter and it appeared the rout was on. But SLUH, which made seven first-half 3-pointers, went on a 14-4 outburst to get within 30-29 at the intermission.
Junior Nick Kramer, a 6-4 guard with the rugged body of a post, drained three 3-pointers, while junior Luke Johnston banged in two.
It was the sign of things to come in the second half, a 16-minute stretch of tough, physical competition in which no more than three points separated the teams until 1 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter.
Pattonville finally took control with a 9-3 surge highlighted by senior Neno Lee’s 3-pointer that made it 50-41 with 4:29 remaining. The Pirates’ lead slipped to 55-53 with 35 seconds left, but Carter’s two free throws were followed by two more by junior Kellen Thames, the coach’s son, with 13.4 seconds to play, making it 59-53.
“We had to lock up,” Kelly Thames said of his defense that yielded just two 3-pointers in the second half, both by Johnston. “We weren’t closing out on the 3, and they can shoot. They’re a good shooting team. We were giving them open looks. We weren’t rotating right, we weren’t switching. We had to do what we had to do.”
Kramer finished with 22 points to lead the Junior Billikens, while Johnson had 14. Kellen Thames added 13 for Pattonville.
“Nick has grown into one of the better players in the whole state,” Claggett said. “He’s going to continue to get better. We play him everywhere. He’s one of the better guards around here. He can handle it, he can shoot it, he can get it off the dribble.”
Kelly Thames credited Carter, Kellen Thames and junior Justin Coleman on Kramer, who was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in the second half.
“We wanted to get as many people on him to tire him out, because he was hitting them in the first half,” Kelly Thames said. “We wanted to keep putting bodies on him. We definitely did that.”
After the game, Thames and Claggett, also a former standout at St. Louis University, hugged one another on the sidelines after seeing their teams battle to the end.
“Me and Clag are like brothers,” Thames said. “It’s more than basketball to us.”
Claggett agreed.
“I love Kelly. He’s like my brother,” Claggett said. “If I’m going to lose to anybody, I would rather lose to him. I’m so happy for him. He’s been working hard and paying his dues, so good luck to him.”