Pattonville knocks off Fort Zumwalt South in battle of unbeatens

ST. PETERS — The Pattonville boys basketball team has a myriad of offensive weapons and they were on full display Thursday night.
The Pirates had four players score in double figures, as they built a 20-point halftime lead and rolled to a 69-43 win over Fort Zumwalt South in a GAC/Suburban Challenge battle of unbeaten teams at South's Brad Hill Memorial Gymnasium.
“I love having all those different options because I know if I'm not hitting, I'll just do a dish and get my teammates involved,” Pirates junior guard Kellen Thames said. “I can feed them and keep feeding them and then I play off of them.”
Pattonville (4-0) has won its first four games of the season for the first time this century.
“Basically, the starting five have been playing together for three years taking their lumps,” said Pirates coach Kelly Thames, Kellen's father. “They were telling everybody wait until they become juniors and seniors and now we're starting to see it. They trust each other and play for one another, so I like how we balance it out.”
Kellen Thames (19 points per game), Alijah Carter (17.3 ppg) and Levi Banks (15.3 ppg) all came in averaging double figures in scoring on the young season with Neno Lee not too far off the mark at 8.7 points per game.
All four continued their hot start Thursday, as Thames scored a game-high 21 points, Lee had 18 points off the bench, Carter poured in 14 points and Banks added 10 points.
“Anybody can score on this team,” said Carter, a senior guard. “We all look for each other. We're not a selfish team at all. If it's not our night for one of us, then we know we got other players on the team that can score the ball.”
South (3-1) also came in with three double-figure scorers, but the Bulldogs didn't receive much production from the trio Thursday.
Leading scorer Joey Friedel (11.3 ppg) was held to just two points, second-leading scorer Peyton Blair (10.3 ppg) did not play and third-leading scorer Jay Higgins (10 ppg) had five points before exiting early in the second quarter with a knee injury.
Nick Keene came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs with 10 points, while fellow reserve Brady O'Brien pitched in with eight points after scoring just three total points in the first three games. Starting forward Connor Bekebrede added seven points.
Pattonville opened the game with an 8-2 spurt and held a nine-point lead before Higgins scored three points in the final 25 seconds of the first quarter to cut it to 18-12.
Higgins limped off the court just less than two minutes into the second quarter after skying high to block a Pirates dunk attempt. He tried to give it a go on the sideline late in the first half, but he ended up not returning to the game.
The second quarter was a series of runs, mostly in Pattonville's favor, as it compiled a 24-10 advantage in the second eight minutes.
The Pirates scored the first seven points of the quarter before the Bulldogs reeled off five in a row to cut it to 25-17.
But, Pattonville would score eight of the next 10 points to go up by 14 points, and after a South trey, the Pirates would score the final nine points of the first half, capped off by Lee's 3-pointer with seven seconds left to make it a 42-22 game at the intermission.
“Our defense is really good,” Kelly Thames said. “We talk about stressing defense and that's what happened. Our defense turned into offense.”
Pattonville continued the run by scoring the first eight points of the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers by Kellen Thames to get it started, to make it 17 straight points and a 25-5 overall spurt that put the game of reach and helped keep the Pirates perfect.
“We've all been looking forward to this year,” Carter said. “These last three years have been kind of a rebuilding process. We've been a young team all through my years of high school. This is the first year we have an older group. It's going to be a fun ride this year.”
