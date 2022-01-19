Pattonville pounces early, holds off Whitfield's comeback efforts

CREVE COEUR — Not quite six minutes into the first quarter, Mike Potsou called timeout to give his Whitfield boys basketball team an earful and shake it from its stupor Wednesday night.

“Wake up!” barked Potsou, the Warriors coach.

Whitfield started out with a slew of turnovers both forced and unforced, which had Potsou hot enough to shout throughout his 30-second timeout.

It wasn't enough.

On the first play out of the timeout, Whitfield turned the ball over again and Pattonville took advantage as senior guard Mike Irving drained a 3-pointer to give the Pirates a seven-point lead.

Those first six minutes would come back to bite Whitfield as Pattonville led wire-to-wire in a 55-51 win at Whitfield.

It’s the second consecutive year Pattonville (10-8) has beaten Whitfield. The two have traded wins and losses since 2017. The Pirates won last year’s game on their court 65-52.

But this is not last year’s Pirates. After stringing together the best season in school history, graduation rocked Pattonville. Yes, leading man Kellen Thames returned for his senior season. A 6-foot-6 St. Louis U. recruit, he’s among the area’s most dynamic players. But he was held relatively in check early on.

Instead it was senior guard Ronnell Johnson Jr. who caused some havoc for Pattonville.

The speedy Johnson was a defensive pest whose quick hands made the Warriors miserable. He finished the game with 15 points and five steals.

“He’s a great on the ball defender,” Pattonville coach Kelly Thames said. “He keeps his man in front, uses his body and has real good hands, real good footwork.”

The No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Whitfield (13-4) dropped its first game of the new year and had its four-game win streak snapped. The Warriors opened 2022 with a thrilling win over Class 5 state contender De Smet and then ripped off three wins to capture the Rotating 8 tournament title last week. Had they not stumbled through the early moments Wednesday, they might have matched their season-best five-game win streak.

Instead they had to play catchup, and every time they were on the cusp of tying the game or taking the lead, the Pirates had an answer.

Pattonville led 23-19 at half, but Whitfield junior guard Nick Lewis scored a layup the first minute of the third quarter to make it 23-21.

Kellen Thames answered with a 3-pointer at the other end.

Whitfield sophomore guard Travis Green III scored a layup and then converted a pair of free throws to bring the Warriors within 30-27 with 3 minutes and 19 seconds to play in the third. Green finished with 17 points, four rebounds and a block.

Johnson scored a layup on the other end.

Whitfield senior guard Tre Williams canned his own 3-pointer to make it 32-30. He scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.

Johnson found his long-range touch for his only 3-pointer of the night on the next possession to push the lead to 35-30.

Kellen Thames, junior guard Tory Allen and Irving all contributed clutch buckets early in the fourth quarter that kept Whitfield at bay. Kellen Thames scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“I think the guys believe in each other, they trust in each other,” Kelly Thames said. “Playing the tough schedule like we’ve played is getting us prepared for the run in the playoffs. This game is hopefully is going to prepare us.”

Pattonville has followed up the best season in school history by battling through one of the toughest schedules in school history. The Pirates beefed up the competition with the hope that come the postseason they will be prepared for a long haul. While Pattonville and Whitfield play annually — Potsou is a Pattonville graduate — the Warriors are on the rise with a strong core of underclassmen anchoring the roster. Beating Whitfield on its home court is not easily done. Reigning Class 5 champion Cardinal Ritter is the only other team in town to do so.

“It’s a statement game for sure to let people know we’re not gone yet,” Kellen Thames said. “We’re still here to show everybody we’ve got fight in the tank.”

Whitfield’s youth reared its head early on and it cost the Warriors in the end. Potsou said there are lessons for his team to learn and he hopes that it will.

“When you dig yourself a hole when you’re not ready to play you always feel like you’re climbing out of it. And when you feel you’re just at the apex of getting out of that hole you dug yourself and they make a big shot you kind of fall back down the ladder,” Potsou said. “We weren’t as focused or as crisp early as we have been and we’ll talk about it. Hopefully we’re past that. Sometimes losing helps you learn and we’ll refocus.”

