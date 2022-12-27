Peppenhorst’s big shot in overtime lifts Mater Dei to comeback victory over Wesclin

BREESE — Cole Peppenhorst didn’t have much time, so he made his move.

Peppenhorst banked in a driving layup from the right side of the lane with 2.4 seconds remaining in overtime Tuesday, breaking a tie and sparking the Mater Dei Knights to a 48-44 victory over Wesclin in the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament.

“I’m going to be honest: I have no clue what happened there,” said Peppenhorst, a 6-foot-5 senior who finished with a game-high 21 points. “I went up, someone slid over and I just fell. Then I saw three of my teammates come and hike me up, pick me up. It’s the best feeling of my life right now.”

Peppenhorst also was fouled on the shot, drawing the fifth personal from Warriors senior star Grant Fridley. Peppenhorst missed the ensuing free throw, but after a timeout, Wesclin’s court-long inbounds pass went out of bounds at the other end, still with 2.4 seconds left.

Wesclin then fouled Peppenhorst and he clinched the outcome with two free throws with less than one second remaining. He finished 7-for-15 from the line.

Peppenhorst never saw his big basket, as he was on the floor after the foul by Fridley. Peppenhorst didn’t expect the outcome to be favorable.

“I thought it was a charge,” he said, expressing relief the official saw it otherwise.

Wesclin coach Brent Brede wanted the charge.

“It’s a really tough call for the official to make,” Brede said. “I have a lot of respect for the crew that was on the game. I don’t envy him making that call. From my angle, I thought it was a charge. But hey, it’s not that call that put us in that position. We missed some shots and turned the ball over a few times. Otherwise, we’re not in that position.”

Mater Dei, which trailed 36-25 in the third quarter, improved to 5-4. Wesclin fell to 10-3 despite 18 points and nine rebounds from Fridley, and 18 points from junior Seth Macke. The Warriors were scheduled to play Metro-East Lutheran later Tuesday.

Peppenhorst, who finished 7-for-8 from the field, scored Mater Dei’s first six points of the game, including a dunk, as the Knights grabbed a 13-8 lead after one quarter. Peppenhorst went silent until he scored early in the third quarter, starting a stretch of 15 points in the last 19 minutes.

Peppenhorst also made an impact on defense, blocking a potential game-winning shot by Wesclin junior Harrison Rakers with one second left in the fourth quarter.

Like Peppenhorst, Mater Dei coach Cory Arentsen didn’t see the winning shot.

“I was blocked, but we wanted to get Cole going downhill to his right,” Arentsen said. “It worked out. Cole is a great finisher; he’s strong to the rim. It was a huge play.”

Wesclin appeared to be on its way to a victory when it took a 36-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Fridley from the top of the key with seven seconds to play in the third quarter.

But the Knights rushed down the floor and junior Nick Lampe beat the buzzer with a layup while being fouled. He converted the three-point play to make it 36-28.

“They went downhill on us,” Brede said. “I’m not saying (Fridley) shot it too early, but with that much time left, it gave them an opportunity to get to the basket. (Lampe) got too deep and got to the rim.”

It proved to be a big momentum swing, as it opened a 13-2 run by the Knights that enabled them to tie the game at 38 with 5 minutes and 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jacob Hustedde had a 3 to make it 38-34, and senior Connor Loepker then stole the inbounds pass that led to a layup that cut Wesclin’s lead to 38-36. Less than a minute later, Peppenhorst made two free throws to tie it at 38.

Junior Luke Tasker drove the lane for a basket that put the Warriors ahead 40-38, but Peppenhorst tied it again by making two free throws with 3:16 left. They were the final points of regulation.

In overtime, Wesclin again seemed poised to close out the Knights, as it took a 44-41 lead on a pair of free throws by Macke with 1:42 remaining. But senior Dalton Markus swished a 3 from the left wing to make it 44-all with 1:25 left. Moments later, Peppenhorst and the Knights were celebrating in earnest.

“I was actually happy with our guys,” Brede said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times and they were pretty silly turnovers. But I get it. I understand. We expected a close game. It would have been tough to come in here and beat them, but we really felt we could. It’s a grow-up game for us.”

Arentsen hopes the game was a turning point for Peppenhorst and the Knights. Peppenhorst seemed recovered from an ankle injury and Mater Dei climbed back over .500.

“He’s been coming back from injury. This was his first game at 100 percent,” Arentsen said of Peppenhorst. “He turned his ankle (Dec. 6) against Althoff and has been down a little bit. It’s nice to see him going. We need him. He’s a gamer.”

After the outcome of the game, Peppenhorst was feeling no pain.

“I was struggling in the first half,” Peppenhorst said, including his free-throw struggles. “Then (Arentsen) pulled me aside, calmed me down, talked me up. I just played my game. This is definitely a big one for us.”

