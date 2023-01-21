Pickett erupts in second half as Belleville East tops Belleville West for tourney title

BELLEVILLE — Jordan Pickett jumped into another gear Saturday night.

Pickett, a 6-foot-4 senior who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, scored 24 of his game-best 32 points in the second half as Belleville East earned a 57-52 triumph over Belleville West to win the Belleville East Classic.

“It means a lot to bring this back here,” Pickett said of the Lancers’ first championship in their tournament since 2013. “I feel like our school definitely deserves it.

“It was a great environment. I just got the hot hand. We needed this win. I wanted to keep getting buckets to help us build the lead. When you get hot, it all comes natural. At that point, you’re just having fun with it, so that makes it a lot easier.”

Senior Antwine Wilson added 16 points for the Lancers (20-3), who couldn’t shake the Maroons until the final seconds. Pickett’s missed dunk kept West (10-11) alive, but Pickett clinched the outcome with two free throws that made it 56-52 with 11 seconds left.

“That’s what Jordan can do — and that’s what he should do,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “He’s a Division I player. Once he gets his first couple of shots down, he gets it going.”

Pickett clearly feeds off his own success. Once a shot falls and he feels a rhythm, there’s little opponents can do to slow him down, whether in a man-to-man or a zone.

The Maroons employed both strategies against East. While some of the Lancers struggled, Pickett certainly wasn’t one of them and he was rewarded by being named tourney MVP.

“We just can’t let that happen defensively,” Maroons coach Alex Schobert said of Pickett’s second-half breakout. “We tried to switch defenses, but nobody could keep him in front. It’s frustrating. He’s got a great burst to his game offensively.”

The Lancers led 54-48 when senior Mason Mosley hit a free throw with 55.5 seconds remaining in the game. But West junior Daylen Byrd, who was sensational with 20 points, scored to cut the deficit to 54-50 with 40 seconds left.

Pickett was then all alone on a runout, but didn’t get high enough to complete a dunk. The Maroons made East pay at the other end with a rebound basket by junior David Marshall Jr. that whittled the gap to 54-52 with 11.3 seconds to play.

The Maroons called a timeout, and freshman Nicholas Hankins Jr. fouled Pickett after the break. Pickett calmly sank both free throws to put the game out of reach.

Pickett was glad his missed dunk didn’t have repercussions.

“I didn’t jump as high as I should have,” Pickett said. “I had to get it back. I didn’t want that to be a reason we lost. I had to knock down both those (late) free throws.”

The game was knotted at 10 after one quarter and deadlocked at 23 at halftime as neither team was able to take charge. There were five lead changes.

West took a 25-23 lead on two free throws by Byrd early in the third quarter. But after Wilson tied it at 25 and Pickett had a three-point play that put the Lancers ahead to stay at 28-25. The gap reached seven points on one occasion.

Pickett was sensational early in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points in the first 4:26 of the period as East surged to a 49-42 lead. He had a 3-pointer, a pull-up jumper and a conventional three-point play to build the margin to seven points.

“When he gets to the basket and gets low, he’s going to finish 90% of the time,” said Creek, whose club has won five in a row and seven of eight. “We won our first 12, then we kind of went loss, win, loss, win. Now we’ve won five in a row. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to get better. It’s not about the wins; it’s about getting better.

“But this means a lot to me and to our team because we haven’t won this in 10 years. The last time we won it, Malcolm Hill was a senior. We want to win our own tournament.”

The 6-2 Byrd’s 20 points matched a season-high also set Nov. 26 against Mount Zion, and were only one point from his career-high. Byrd was 7-for-13 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line while also sinking a pair of 3-pointers.

“Daylen did a great job tonight,” Schobert said. “That’s the player Daylen is capable of being. We’ve told him that all season. He’s just got to keep his head up and hopefully build from this, because he’s going in the right direction after this tournament.”

Belleville East Classic, championship: Belleville East 57, Belleville West 52