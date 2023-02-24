SPARTA, Ill. — Senior Pearson Launius waited for this moment his whole career with the Pinckneyville Panthers.

Launius scored a game-high 19 points to spark the Panthers to a hard-fought 48-45 victory over the Columbia Eagles to win the Class 2A Sparta Regional on Friday night at Fulton Gym.

In each of the last two seasons, Pinckneyville lost the regional championship game.

“We played a tough team and it was a tough game for us,” Launius said. “This was the first time in my high school career we’ve won a regional. We’ve lost twice. This feels much better.

”I’ve been a starter for two years and on the varsity for four years and now we’ve won a regional championship. A lot of people pointed the way for me to be here.”

Pinckneyville (26-6) advanced to play Metropolis Massac County at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Pinckneyville Sectional semifinal in Pinckneyville. Metropolis scored a 55-40 win over Murphysboro on Friday.

Launius canned four of five throws in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers record their first regional title since the 2018-19 season.

Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner climbed the ladder to cut down the net on the basket. After completing the task, he tossed the twine in the air to his jubilant Panthers.

“It was a very physical game,” said a breathless Waggoner. “There were a lot of tough plays. The kids found a way to get it done.”

Waggoner coached four years at Columbia. He left after the 2004-05 season for Pinckneyville after compiling a 74-47 record with the Eagles.

“This feels good,” Waggoner said. “It was good to win.”

It was touch and go in the final eight minutes. The Panthers held a 36-25 lead after three quarters.

An 8-0 run by the Eagles narrowed the Panthers’ lead to 39-37 with 2:48 to play.

Pinckneyville attempted to just two field goals in the final frame. The Panthers had 18 free throw opportunities and converted 10. For the game, Pinckneyville made 17 of 27 attempts from the line.

“There were a lot of free throws in the game,” Waggoner said. “It’s got to be better, but it was good enough. I’ve got faith in them. They work hard. We were able to hang on.”

A field goal by senior Jack Steckler pulled Columbia back within two at 45-43 with 24 seconds to play.

The Eagles took a timeout.

Junior Asher Jausel was fouled and his made one of two, giving the Panthers a three-point edge.

“That was big,” Launius said. “He came off the bench and hit a couple of big free throws for us in the fourth quarter.”

Columbia senior Dylan Murphy missed a shot driving to the basket and Panthers junior Hunter Smith was fouled. He hit both free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining for a 48-43 lead.

“I thought I just need to make these and we win the game,” Smith said. “I didn’t have time to be nervous. We practice free throws all the time. I couldn’t hear anything when I was out there. This feels amazing to win.”

Steckler hit a field goal with 1 second left to account for the final score. He finished with 12 points.

Murphy led Columbia with 17 points. Freshman Brody Landgraf added 11 points.

“They were trying to get some open shots on the 3, but we took it away for the most part,” Launius said. “I thought we took away what they wanted to do pretty good.”

The Panthers worked hard on defense. Pinckneyville played a 1-3-1 zone and sometimes switched to a 2-3 zone. The defense prevented Columbia from doing what has worked well for the Eagles this season.

“Our defense for the most part kept them out of the lane and that’s what they like to do,” Waggoner said. “They like to get downhill. They had to rely on the 3 and shot outside and they didn’t make many of them. Our zone came in real handy tonight.”

Launius scored the first bucket for the Panthers 24 seconds into the game. Pinckneyville held the lead for the entire game.

“I’ve started him for two years,” Waggoner said. “I’ll go with him.”

Early in the second quarter, the Panthers led by 12 at 20-8, but Columbia battled back with a 9-0 run. Pinckneyville led 25-20 at halftime.

Columbia finished 28-5.

“A lot of teams would like to trade places with us,” Eagles coach Mark Sandstrom said. “We won 17 in a row. We won three tournaments. We were ranked No. 1 at one point in time. I’m most proud of the kids. Those kids allowed me to be a basketball coach and they bought into their role 100 percent every day of the season. I never had to deal with any drama. They didn’t have any individual agendas.”