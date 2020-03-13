Players being monitored as precaution at Missouri state championships in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All players competing in the boys and girls Missouri state basketball tournaments here are being checked for fever and other illnesses as they enter the arena prior to games.

Missouri State High School Activities Association spokesman Jason West said the move is designed for safety as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic trainers from the participating schools as well as Mercy Medical staff from area hospitals are providing the screenings.

Players with an abnormal temperature will be not be allowed to enter the facility.

So far, all students have passed the mild screening.

"If someone does register (a high fever), there are a few more checks and balances involved," West said.

Each school was allotted only 150 tickets for their fans, limiting the crowds to manageable numbers.

The lack of the usual large crowd has not bothered the players or coaches, who realized the gravity of health crisis.

Strafford sophomore guard Emma Compton said her team "had to provide" it's own energy during the Indians' 67-49 win over Whitfield in a Class 3 semifinal Friday afternoon.

Missouri is one of only five states — along with Louisiana, Iowa, Nebraska and New Mexico — that have chosen to go ahead with tournament play. There are 30 states that have either temporarily suspended or canceled their tournaments altogether.